102 Stories To Learn About Europe

Let's learn about via these 102 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Europe /Learn Repo Eastern Europe has its own Silicon Valley containing over 1 million IT professionals in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia 1. Spain Entrepreneurial Nation Unexpectedly Shutdown by Spanish Government After 3 Years of Success Spain's government has decided to shut down one of the country's main initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and startups. 2. The NEAR Balkans Summership: Web3 Internship NEAR Balkans Hub has established a paid summer internship program with the aim of creating Web3 skills in young developers that is open for applications now 3. The Cryptocurrency Sector Is Concerned About An EU Ban On NFTs New EU crypto laws might "substantially widen" the scope of existing EU regulations by requiring non-fungible token issuers to consolidate their assets. 4. How Government Policies Influence e-Payment Adoption Mobile payments, wallets, and digital banking have made a splash around the world over the last few years, as smartphone adoption grows and the demand for alternative e-payment options rises. According to eMarketer: 5. What are the Key Stages of Data Protection Impact Assessment? A Data Protection Impact Assessment which is also referred to as Privacy Impact Assessments is a mandatory requirement for organizations to comply with. 6. AI + Creativity: Startup Interview with Olof Lindh, Kive.ai Founder Kive is a smarter way for creatives to automatically organize their libraries and collaborate on the creative process. 7. To the Winners of #Startups2021, With Love: Discover who takes the lead in building your city. #Startups2021 8. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 68 - A Summer Ball The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 68: A Summer Ball by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 9. Court Authorizes ‘Dynamic’ Pirate Site-Blocking in Spain A Spanish court has handed down an order that will compel local ISPs to block pirate sites and services, primarily to prevent the unlicensed distribution of live football matches. Several interesting novelties can be observed in the ruling, including that broadcaster Telefónica Audiovisual Digital can add new sites, IP addresses, and URLs, without judicial oversight. 10. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 79 - The Lemonade The Count of Monte Cristo,by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Volume Four, Chapter 79: The Lemonade 11. Startups Forging Ahead With Online Accelerators Nothing has been normal in the year since the world shutdown - but that hasn’t stopped the fintech engine of Singapore from continuing to accelerate. 12. The Count of Monte Cristo : 61 - How a Gardener May Get Rid of the Dormice that Eat His Peaches The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 61 by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 13. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 44 - The Vendetta The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Two, Chapter 44: The Vendetta by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 14. Prospects of European Economy: Defaults, Bankruptcies, and Debt Crisis Don't let the market fool you, “headwinds” will only get stronger. 15. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 42 - Monsieur Bertuccio The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Two, Chapter 42: Monsieur Bertuccio by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 16. TODAY: Spotify 💚 Social · Y FB 💸 $400M on Giphy · Uber & Ryanair Cut Jobs I read the news so you don't have to: Spotify has launched a co-listening product stream so that you can listen to the same song with anyone, anywhere, in-sync; big surprise: Facebook bought Giphy for the data; both Europe's budget airline Ryanair and Uber are laying off a bunch of people; and France and Germany are pushing for a $545bn coronavirus relief fund. 17. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 84 - Beauchamp The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Four, Chapter 84: Beauchamp by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 18. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 74 - The Villefort Family Vault The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Four, Chapter 74: The Villefort Family Vault by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 19. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 43 - The House at Auteuil The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Two, Chapter 43: The House at Auteuil by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 20. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 75 - A Signed Statement The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Four, Chapter 75: A Signed Statement by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 21. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 67 - The Office of the King’s Attorney The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Three, Chapter 67: The Office of the King’s Attorney by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 22. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 38 - The Rendezvous The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Two, Chapter 38: The Rendezvous by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 23. Zero People Charged With Online Pirating, Swedish Prosecutor's Office Reports For the first time in almost a decade, not a single person was charged with a file-sharing or streaming related crime in Sweden during 2019. The news comes from the Prosecutor's Office, which reveals that just 23 offenses were reported during the year, the lowest number since 2010. 24. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 66 - Matrimonial Projects The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 66: Matrimonial Projects by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 25. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 32 - The Waking The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Two, Chapter 32: The Waking by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 26. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 60 - The Telegraph The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 60: The Telegraph by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 27. Colonial Roots in The Modern Education System The modern western education system came about in the sixteenth century when Christian medieval broke apart and the Americas were discovered. It came about as an institution and formed a European identity. As such it is these values and cultural appropriation that prevails in the modern western education system to date. 28. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 72 - Madame de Saint-Méran The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 72: Madame de Saint-Méran by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 29. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 58 - M. Noirtier de Villefort The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 58: M. Noirtier de Villefort by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 30. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 88 - The Insult The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Four, Chapter 88: The Insult by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 31. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 87 - The Challenge The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Four, Chapter 87: The Challenge by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 32. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 57 - In the Lucern Patch The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 57: In the Lucern Patch by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 33. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 85 - The Journey The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Four, Chapter 85: The Journey by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 34. Crypto Adoption in Europe Lags Behind Rest of the World In this slogging thread, our community discusses their thoughts on crypto adoption and the current European ranking on the topic. 35. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 78 - We hear From Yanina The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Four, Chapter 78: We hear From Yanina by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 36. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 12 - Father and Son The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 12: Father and Son by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 37. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 81 - The Room of the Retired Baker The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Four, Chapter 81: The Room of the Retired Baker by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 38. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 73: The Promise The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 73: The Promise by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 39. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 49 - Haydée The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 49: Haydée by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 40. A Real Social Dilemma: Meta Threatens to Shut Down Facebook and Instagram in Europe In this slogging thread, our community took the chance to discuss this issue after reading the news that Meta may be shutting down Facebook and Instagram. 41. Tech boom: How did London become one of the world's fastest growing tech hubs? London has always been a world leader in innovation. From the invention of the first mobile phone, to the creation of a ‘metro’ system that's now used worldwide, London has continually risen as an international tech hub. 42. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 2 - Father and Son The Count of Monte Cristo,by Alexandre Dumas, père Volume One, Chapter 2: Father and Son is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 43. Meet the Winners of Startups in Europe Congratulations to all of the startups that made it to the top winning list for Europe! 44. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 39 - The Guests The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Two, Chapter 39: The Guests by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 45. Are Nordic Nations Happier than Others? The Nordic countries are known for the benefits they provide to their citizens for the sake of their happiness 46. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 80 - The Accusation The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Four, Chapter 80: The Accusation by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 47. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 62 - Ghosts The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 62: Ghosts by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 48. The European Tech Champions Initiative Aims to Fend Off Non-EU Investors The European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI) aims to fend off the threat of non-European investors acquiring such businesses as they become more established. 49. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson to Host Eurovision in the United States In this slogging thread, our community discusses whether it makes sense for the USA to replicate Eurovision and its impact on Eurovision fans. 50. The Rise of Eastern Europe as a Coding Powerhouse Silicon Valley has always been a dream destination for developers and tech talent. The so called “The Bay Area,” is the world’s largest and most famous startup ecosystem. 51. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 55 - Major Cavalcanti The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Three, Chapter 55: Major Cavalcanti by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 52. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 70 - The Ball The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 70: The Ball by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 53. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 50 - The Morrel Family The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Three, Chapter 50: The Morrel Family by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 54. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 10 - The King’s Closet at the Tuileries The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 10: The King’s Closet at the Tuileries by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 55. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 28 - The Prison Register The Count of Monte Cristo Chapter 28 The Prison Register by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 56. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 41: The Presentation The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Two, Chapter 41: The Presentation by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 57. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 18 - The Treasure The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 18: The Treasure by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 58. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 64 - The Beggar The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Three, Chapter 64: The Beggar by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 59. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 47 - The Dappled Grays The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Two, Chapter 47: The Dappled Grays by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 60. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 16 - A Learned Italian The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 16 by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 61. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 48 - Ideology The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 48: Ideology by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 62. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 45 - The Rain of Blood The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Two, Chapter 45: The Rain of Blood by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 63. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 76 - Progress of Cavalcanti the Younger The Count of Monte Cristo Volume Four, Chapter 76: Progress of Cavalcanti the Younger,by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 64. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated - TABLE OF LINKS The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated, by Alexandre Dumas is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here. 65. A Marketer's Guide to GDPR In God we trust, all others must bring data – W. Edwards Deming 66. How to Fix Entrepreneurship in Europe I Studied Entrepreneurship in 4 Countries. Here's How To Fix it in Europe. 67. No More Cable Hunting: EU Sets Date for Common Phone Charge Cable In this thread, the Slogging community discussed EU regulation on charging cable equalization and its impacts on innovation. 68. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 13 - The Hundred Days The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 13: The Hundred Days by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 69. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 86 - The Trial The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Four, Chapter 86: The Trial by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 70. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 1 - Marseille --The Arrival The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 1: Marseille --The Arrival by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 71. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 69 - The Inquiry The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 69: The Inquiry by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 72. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 9 - The Evening of the Betrothal The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 10: The Evening of the Betrothal by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 73. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 71 - Bread and Salt The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Three, Chapter 71: Bread and Salt by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 74. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 26 - The Pont du Gard Inn The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 27: The Pont du Gard Inn by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 75. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 27 - The Story The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 27: The Story by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 76. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 14 - The Two Prisoners The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 14: The Two Prisoners by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 77. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 46 - Unlimited Credit The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Two, Chapter 46: Unlimited Credit by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 78. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 65 - A Conjugal Scene The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Three, Chapter 65: A Conjugal Scene by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 79. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 37 - The Catacombs of Saint Sebastian The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Two, Chapter 37: The Catacombs of Saint Sebastian by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 80. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 59 - The Will The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 59: The Will by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 81. The 10 Top Places in Europe for New Startups to Apply for Tax Breaks It’s been roughly two months now since the Coronavirus turned our lives upside down. From practising social distancing and getting used to a life confined within four walls. To constant washing of hands and wearing masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) just to buy a loaf of bread. All the while watching strangers, friends and loved ones getting sick, COVID-19 is truly something none of us saw coming — well besides Bill Gates. 82. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 51 - Pyramus and Thisbe The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Three, Chapter 51 by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 83. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 29 - The House of Morrel & Son The Count of Monte Cristo Volume Two, Chapter 29: The House of Morrel & Son, by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 84. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 63 - The Dinner The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 63: The Dinner by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 85. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 56 - Andrea Cavalcanti The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 56: Andrea Cavalcanti by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 86. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 11 - The Corsican Ogre The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 11: The Corsican Ogre by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 87. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 35 - La Mazzolata The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Two, Chapter 35: La Mazzolata. by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 88. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 52 - Toxicology The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Three, Chapter 52: Toxicology by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 89. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 30 - The Fifth of September The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Two, Chapter 30: The Fifth of September by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 90. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 15 - Number 34 and Number 27 The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 15: Number 34 and Number 27 by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 91. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 8 - The Château d’If The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 8: The Château d’If by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 92. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 36 - The Carnival at Rome The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Two, Chapter 36: The Carnival at Rome. by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 93. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 82 - The Burglary The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Four, Chapter 82: The Burglary by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 94. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 53 - Robert le Diable The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Three, Chapter 53: Robert le Diable by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 95. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 31 - Italy: Sinbad the Sailor The Count of Monte Cristo,by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Volume Two, Chapter 31: Italy: Sinbad the Sailor 96. Ecommerce SEO Practices for Europe, Australia, China, Russia and Japan Today, most eCommerce businesses have expanded their reach across the world. 97. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 77 - Haydée The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Four, Chapter 77: Haydée by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 98. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 54 - A Flurry in Stocks The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Three, Chapter 54: A Flurry in Stocks by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 99. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 17 - The Abbé’s Chamber The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 17: The Abbé’s Chamber by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 100. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 40 - The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Two, Chapter 40: The Breakfast by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 101. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 33 - Roman Bandits The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume Two, Chapter 33: Roman Bandits by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 102. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 34 - The Colosseum The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume Two, Chapter 34: The Colosseum. by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Thank you for checking out the 102 most read stories about Europe on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo