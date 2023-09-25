27 Stories To Learn About Fake News

Let's learn about via these 27 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Fake News /Learn Repo 1. The Outbreak: Detecting Fake Viral News, Automatically Two weeks ago i published this post about how we can detect fake viral news, using the Outbreak, a tool designed at automatically identify viral news, before they go viral. 2. The Good and The Bad Examples of Blockchain Partnerships 3. The State of Fake News: 10 Key Takeaways, Problems, and Solutions Fake news is everywhere these days...or is it? Our new report entitled "The State of Misinformation 2021" evaluates the threat people in both the US and Europe 4. How War Led to AI Fighting Fake News How does AI help to fight fake news? The use case that we created during the war. 5. How Blockchain Could Immunize the Internet Against Distrust Technology may be powerful, but it’s also fragile. In recent years, a series of events--from Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal to Equifax’s massive data breach--have eroded the public’s trust not only in large companies, but in the Internet itself. The proliferation of fake news has us doubting every article we read. Deepfake photos and videos leave us wondering if we can trust our own eyes, or if what we see is just AI-generated. 6. Victim Bias and Blockchain We live in an age where "Fake News" is rife. Could a verifiable voting system be the solution? The problem is "fake evidence" is at best a self-serving distraction. It's a way of pretending to believe in an alternative world. 7. Bot Strategies: Manipulating Democratic Discourse Two-thirds of Americans know what bots are, from a strictly negative perspective—and not without good reason. Malicious bot activity has evolved over time, from hackers using bots to infect millions of devices with malware to the more modern usage as spreaders of propaganda, fake news, and false social media accounts. 8. A Brief Into to NLP in the Media & Communication Industry In this write-up, we will understand the role of NLP in the media industry, its impact, and how it will help to clear out the issues hampering growth. 9. How You Can Combat Misinformation on the Internet Actions individuals can take to fight against the recent trend of misinformation and protect themselves on the internet. 10. Artifact News: The Potential Challenger to Elon Musk's Twitter Supremacy Artifact News has emerged as a potential challenger to Elon Musk's version of Twitter, which has faced criticism for its content moderation policies and reinstatement of incendiary accounts.Since Musk took over, Twitter have become increasingly polarized, leading to a growing number of users who are dissatisfied with the lack of content moderation policies among others. Enter Artifact News, the newly launched news reader app by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the co-founders of Instagram. Artifact News aims to be the challenger to Elon Musk's Twitter, presenting itself as a reliable source of news for those who want an alternative to Twitter. 11. Fake News: The Dual Approach to Recognise and Combat Misinformation Is fake news here to stay? What many just consider a buzzword is actually manipulated media that draws the viewer into a reality that's not real. According to The Columbia Journalism Review, fake news could take the form of doctored photos or videos to show something that didn't happen, or show photos or videos of something that did happen and say it represents something else. It could also take the form of parody sites that are mistaken for truth, fake news websites, imposter news sites designed to look like brands we already know, or simply the spread of false information. Whatever form it takes, fake news can go viral, and can sway thoughts and actions of those who believe it. 12. COVID-19: AI Fighting the Pandemic Terror Coronavirus: the alarming threat creates mayhem in the lives of many. Despite the terrifying conditions, technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data are mending ways of detecting an outbreak. 13. 10 Ways Fake News is Killing The Economy : From Anti-Vaxxers To The Stock Market Diverse sections of the economy are facing very real costs from bad actors propagating fake news online. In a study, undertaken by cybersecurity company CHEQ (where I work) and the Merrick School of Business at the University of Baltimore, the full economic losses from fake news were revealed. Here are 10 sectors facing urgent and damaging losses from the epidemic of fake news. 14. The Outbreak: How to Detect The Real Viral Posts Compared to The One Hour Share Spike To get more information's about what is the Outbreak tool, read this post. 15. These Are The Secret Weapons of Fake News Modern fake news has evolved into a complex organism, carefully designed to hide its deceptive mechanisms from any potential victim. But although the fake news field has grown into every possible digital channel, the truth is that at its core, in order to be effective, it still relies on exploiting our most basic human characteristics. 16. How We're Fighting False News with Artificial Intelligence The artificial intelligence applied research startup Abzu identifies false news with its proprietary QLattice. In the latest Reuters Institute Digital News Report, less than four in ten people said that they trust most news most of the time (that’s 38% surveyed in January 2020, a fall of four percentage points from 2019)¹. Imagine the numbers today. 17. Verified Writers vs. GPT3: Combating Disinformation with the Rise of Robots Most of us have heard about the Cambridge Analytica Facebook scandal. We know that content on Facebook was combined with big data analytics to unethically manipulate users politically. 18. How to Combat Fake News While a widespread censorship law wouldn't be the right solution, there are many ways to combat fake news through transparency and accountability on the internet, and through increasing media literacy so people can recognize fake news when they see it. 19. We Are All Responsible for Misinformation Management Over the last few months misinformation has been spreading almost as quickly as the coronavirus. Social media has been inundated with false claims and misleading statements. 20. As AI Gets Better at Writing, There's Some Trouble on the Horizon In the realm of AI development, there's perhaps no more important goal than to create systems that can truly master natural language processing (NLP). That's the key to making AI broadly useful, as it will need to interact with humans (who lack the programming skills to speak machine languages). On the path to NLP, it's fair to say that getting an AI to speak human languages is a prerequisite to getting them to understand what people are saying. 21. Lessons Learned From Sharing 30 Fake Stories Created With ChatGPT Insights and lessons from a fake news experiment. 22. Fake Websites, Fake Companies, Fake Everything: What Can We Do to Protect Ourselves? Malware protection should act the same way, as a set of shields that protect the entire browser from any type of malware, not just traditional threats. 23. How the Internet Could Evolve to Fight Fake News During the Corona Pandemic The Problem 24. How AI is Making it Easier to Spread Fake News Is Bitcoin the revolution against unequal economic systems, or a scam and money laundry mechanism? Will artificial intelligence (AI) improve and boost humankind, or terminate our species? These questions present incompatible scenarios, but you will find supporters for all of them. They cannot be all right, so who’s wrong then? 25. Effective Techniques Against Disinformation We need to be aware of our news diet and critical thinking (being able to objectively follow news and change our minds if we come across relevant information). 26. How Information Technology & Web 3.0 Is Leveraged to Help Ukraine & Cancel Russia Information technology, privacy solutions, blockchain, web 3.0, and social media are supporting Ukraine and cancelling Russia. 27. A Proposal for the Universal Solution to Fake News Powered by AI, DLT, and a global Community Thank you for checking out the 27 most read stories about Fake News on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo