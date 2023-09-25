53 Stories To Learn About Fashion

Let's learn about via these 53 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Fashion /Learn Repo 1. CalmWear: Aiding in Sensory Processing Disorder and Hypersensitivity CalmWear can offer a sense of comfort to just about anyone. Calming compression clothing is used primarily to assist the body in filtering sensory information. 2. The Evolution of Fashion in the Metaverse In 2021, Adidas launched its own NFT drop in partnership with NFT giants such as Punks Comic and Bored Ape Yacht Club. 3. Adidas and Allbirds Collaborate on Low Carbon Shoe Allbirds and Adidas have unveiled their collaborative creation, the Futurecraft.Footprint Performance Running Sneaker. 4. (RE)CONNECT: Emotionally Intelligent Fashion Fashion design tech labs are popping up and Jasna Rok and her work in emotional intelligent fashion technology is unlike anything we have seen before. 5. The Future of Style: How Digital Innovations are Transforming Fashion The current fashion landscape is evolving, and it is poised to completely change how, when, and why we shop. 6. Towards Sustainable Sneakers: 1 Pair of Sneakers Emits 13 kg of CO2 Did you know each pair of sneakers emits 13 kg of CO2? That’s equivalent to keeping your lights on for one week straight! 7. How the Fashion Industry Deters Counterfeits Fashion counterfeits have been plaguing the industry since its beginning, but now designers have been fighting back, stronger than before. 8. Wearable Solar Energy: Providing Function in Fashion Innovative designers are creating wearable solar-powered outfits through technology. Allowing one to charge gadgets on the go. 9. Towards Cruelty-Free Fashion with Lab-Grown Fur and Leather With consumer conscientiousness on the rise, more and more brands are finding ways to adapt to an ethical production of fur and leather. 10. Metaverse: The New Gold Mine in the Fashion Industry High fashion brands that have been preparing for the next step of technology called Metaverse fashion for many years such as Gucci, Burberry, Balenciaga,... 11. The Unseen Selfridges Collection: Touch-Sensitive Accessories and Apparel Every piece from the Unseen Collection are completely unique as the garment creates an interaction with the participant. Using elements of color change. 12. Crypto Meets High Fashion Crypto Fashion Week presents a comprehensive overview of the exciting, emerging sector of digital fashion. 13. Former SpaceX Employee Starts Company to End Sore Feet Take your worries away thesis couture is here to save the day. A Stiletto made by several professionals and engineers to lessen the pain of women's footwear. 14. The Good and The Bad About Fibre Optic Apparel Looking into Fibre Optic Apparel, These fibre optic strands transmit LED lights from one end of the fibre optic strand to the other powered by a battery. 15. Dapper Dan, a Legendary Harlem-Based Fashion Innovator Debuts His First NFT Collection With GAP Gap announced the global launch of the next iteration of its foray into the metaverse. 16. Black Ink Rivers: A Ghastly Consequence of the Dye Industry The fashion industry's pollution is a major detriment to the environment, turning once beautiful and flowing exotic rivers toxic, and black as ink. 17. Fashion Houses are Finding a Home in The Metaverse Fashion houses are finding a home in the metaverse: how luxury fashion labels are experimenting to find a digital fit worth coveting among web3 consumers 18. The Upcoming market of Customizable Fashion for 21st Century Shoppers Customizable fashion is another form of slow fashion, paving the way for different avenues of shopping for the new generation. 19. Spacetex: Clothes Made for Space, the Fiber Behind Gravity Spacetex textile is changing the game in fashion introducing subcategories such as Dystopian Fashion and Techwear. 20. Virtual Sampling: Reducing Waste in Design & Product Development Virtual sampling has become an applicable alternative for brands to utilize in their production process. A brand like Hugo Boss are adopting this. 21. Harvard Researchers have Created Shape-Shifting Wool Fabric Researchers from Harvard University have developed a biodegradable and sustainable wool-like fabric tech with pre-programmed shape memory. 22. Fashion in the Metaverse Needs to Learn From History Vogue’s entry to the metaverse is absolutely awful. Did nobody tell them that Flash games died around 15 years ago? 23. What Retailers Can Do with Excessive Inventory Pile Up from the Pandemic Are retailers focusing on sustainable options to move excessive inventory? 24. This Smart Coat has Built-in Heating Panels The technology that makes this smart coat heat up consists of a three-layered system: the fabric, the heating panels, and the wearer’s skin. 25. The rise of Virtual Fashion and the very first Crypto-Fashion week The first crypto fashion week just happened, making way for a new wave of fashion but without the materiality. 26. The Microfiber Problem: How Washing our Clothes is Polluting the Ocean When we think about ocean pollution, we often imagine shores filled with plastic water bottles, bags, fishing nets, and various other forms of plastic waste. 27. Future of Digital Fashion: Dressing Your NFTs This use case proves how digital fashion NFTs can also increase the value of PFPs projects. 28. Automation & Fashion on Demand: Producing as Ordered Some brands are choosing to go back in time by using a made-to-order business model. Why aren't other brands making the leap? 29. Weekly Web3 Brands Tracker: Fake Hermes Digital Bags, White Paper Sold as NFTs & More A weekly tracker of web2 brands entering web3 and metaverse. 30. Beauty Has Been Destroyed by Usability The Cultural Tutor describes how beauty is being destroyed by usability. 31. Brands in Web3: Metaverse Fashion Week Agenda, Why Porsche Could Do Better With NFTS, and More Brands entering web3. Adidas, Burberry, Balenciaga in metaverse. Virtual influencers. 32. How Biodiversity is Harmfully Affected by the Overlapping Effects of Fast Fashion Biodiversity is crucial for the sustainability and fruition of Earth, however, the effects of fast fashion are acting as a major detriment. 33. Regenerative Farming Could be the Key to a Sustainable Fashion Euphoria An emerging way of producing sustainable clothing, regenerative farming, is sweeping the fashion industry in a race for a greener future. 34. Polyester: A Sustainable Option? Polyester is the most widely used modern fabric in the world, yet raises a question between the boundaries of sustainability and convenience. 35. Deconstructing Sneakers and Instagram Influence with Berlin-Based Designer “All Amin” Designer All Amin has found a way to turn trash into treasure. She started with corsets made out of sneakers and now she has her own brand. 36. This 100-Year Jacket Can Outlive its Owner Vollebak is at the forefront of luxury techwear this year. Their line of 100-Year Gear has caught the attention of many for their esteemed claims. 37. Sustainable Clothes Made From Recycled Plastic Fashion brands across the globe are striving to reduce the industry’s negative environmental impact by creating new clothing using only plastic materials. 38. 4 Fashion Brands That Included Smart Vending Machines In Their Marketing Strategy Have you ever wanted to buy a dress from a vending machine? See how brands are using smart vending to customize the shopping experience. 39. Bluetooth Earphone Earrings: Integrating Audio into Accessories The Nova earring camouflages the listening device by embedding it in the pearl therefore the average onlooker simply sees an earring 40. Balenciaga’s “Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow” Could be the Future of Fashion With Balenciaga recently announcing its VR video game "Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow", the future of fashion is set for a huge change. 41. 5 Ways To Drive More Traffic And Sales To Your Clothing & Apparel Store Looking for advice on how to drive more traffic and sales to your apparel and accessories store? Read the article to improve your traffic acquisition strategies 42. Recycling Spoiled Milk to Make Fashionable T-Shirts Mi Terro uses its very own reengineering technology to create milk fibers from spoiled milk. Potentially replacing the use of plastic in the fashion industry. 43. How Elon Musk Prioritizes Sustainability in his Businesses Elon Musk has demonstrated great sustainability efforts in his high-scale projects, showing his value towards the betterment of society. 44. 5 Unexpected Industries Ripe for 3D Printing Disruption With an ever-expanding list of potential applications, 3D printing has already started transforming some of the largest industries in the world. 45. Will You Be Designing Your Wardrobe in the Future? In this slogging post, our community discussed their thoughts on the future of the fashion industry. 46. How a Gift Sparked a Creative Revolution A look at how a simple tif sparked a creative movement that changed history, giving us several iconic styles and brands. 47. An Insider's Look at the Fashion of Hollywood: Going Surreal with Season 2 of Euphoria Hit-show Euphoria is back with season two, with major fashion changes that always keep us on our toes and pull us closer to the characters. 48. Replacement Lenses: Hacking the Need for New Glasses A look at the market of replacement lenses - you don't need to always buy new frames. 49. Intelligent Denim Tracks Your Movement and Helps Quell Bad Habits Pauline van Dongen’s Issho jacket uses conductive fibres, sensors, and motorized parts. It gives the wearer the feeling of "gentle stroke" on the upper back. 50. The Matrix Collection Lets You Alter Garment Designs with the Touch of a Smartphone Lumen Couture creates runway garments to focus on conceptual prototypes of innovative fashion, pushing the boundaries of creativity and technological capability 51. World's First Crypto-Fashion week: Recap And Analysis The first crypto fashion week just happened, making way for a new wave of fashion but without the materiality. 52. The New York Fashion Act is a Step in the Right Direction The recent New York Fashion Act is a revolutionairy demand, setting precedence to enabling transparency in the fahsion industry. 53. Designer Spotlight: Harikrishnans Inflatable Pants are Catching Everyone by Surprise Young designers like Harikrishans are taking the industry by a storm. His breakthrough piece were inflatable pants inspired by art.