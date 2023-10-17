Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    101 Stories To Learn About Nft Top Storyby@learn
    107 reads

    101 Stories To Learn About Nft Top Story

    by Learn RepoOctober 17th, 2023
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Learn everything you need to know about Nft Top Story via these 101 free HackerNoon stories.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 101 Stories To Learn About Nft Top Story
    Learn Repo HackerNoon profile picture

    Let's learn about Nft Top Story via these 101 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    1. "NFTs Are the ‘What’s Next’ of Collectibles & Fandom" - Jawad Ashraf of Terra Virtua

    When the game ‘Cryptokitties’ first released in 2017, the mainstream market was blown away, like a kid in a candy store

    2. Top White Label NFT Marketplace

    Get your insights towards the top white label NFT marketplace that performs well in the crypto sphere that attracts huge audience towards their marketplace.

    3. 🎮 This Company Launched the First Web3 Game on the Epic Game Store. Now, They're Back...

    4. An Intro to 'Breedable' NFTs and Social Connections in the Metaverse

    NFTs can now grow, breed, and evolve to add more value to your original purchase.

    5. Watch Out OpenSea! Your Competitors "Sea" You

    New NFT Marketplaces for 2022? There are sure to be many, but so far, be on the lookout for LooksRare and Coinbase NFT.

    6. The Rise of NFT Fakefluencers

    NFTs will pay off your loans, get you a Lambo, and make you popular with the girls. Or so the NFT influencers say. This is the Rise of the NFT Fakefluencers.

    7. Nobody Buys an NFT Just for Art

    How to add value and utility to NFT, how to promote NFT, NFT marketing

    8. Will the real crypto "use case" please stand up? Unfiltered thoughts from a cryptocurrency developer

    Is there real use case in cryptocurrency?

    9. 10 Reasons Why NFTs Will Be Hot in 2023

    What was once touted as a lazy-man’s trade has emerged to be the anchoring technology of Web 3.0.

    10. DeFi Godfathers Andre Cronje and Anton Nell Step Down, Leaving Associated Tokens in Freefall

    DeFi leaders Andre Cronje and senior solutions architect Antone Nell close their chapter in the crypto/defi space.

    11. This NFT is Untradeable ...

    With Soulbound NFTs, NFT's can represent much more of who you are and not just what you can afford. Projects like Seed Society and POAP are doing it right.

    12. Differences Between Non-Fungible Tokens and Security Tokens

    some NFTs may function as security tokens without the knowledge of the buyer, but how do you distinguish NFTs from security tokens

    13. Interest in Play-to-Earn Games Soars as Covid-19 Fallout Fails To Deter Gamers

    In an economy suffering from low wages and pandemic lockdowns, play-to-earn has become an attractive option for those sitting at home.

    14. How Biometrics Can Solve the Issues With NFTs

    Are there any NFTs drawbacks or pitfalls that need to be looked at and addressed? Can biometrics be the solution to the main NFTs problems?

    15. #Debunked - 4 Common Myths About NFTs

    NFTs are the digitized form of any artwork, and the people interested in these artworks can buy them from NFT marketplaces.

    16. Exploring the Top 5 NFT Utilities in 2022

    Let's explore the great utilities that NFTs bring to users. Read now!

    17. The Story Of An Emmy-Winning Duo On How To Bring Pro IP Creation To NFTs

    Adam Jeffcoat shares tips on how to make an NFT collection stand out in the oversaturated market with the GORECATS series of NFTs and his own experience.

    18. Valve Says NFT Activity in Games are "Super Sketchy" ...They're Kinda Right!

    Valve says NFT in gaming is "super sketchy". And while NFTs aren't necessarily evil, Valve isn't wrong. And gamers welcomed the news. Here's why.

    19. Breeding NFTs Like Pokemons: Your Tokens Can Evolve

    NFT holders can now combine their NFTs to create new NFTs

    20. Moving Beyond The Right-Click Save NFT Culture

    This article debunks two critical opposing theories to NFTs: "Right click saving means I own it" and "It is digital who will see it or care about it?"

    21. There's More To NFTs Than Just Collectibles and NFTfi

    It is important to study the NFT space as a whole when considering investing in or creating new projects.

    22. The Resurgence of Pudgy

    Pudgy Penguin has skyrocketed in the last couple of weeks. Where has this come from? Is it here to stay? My personal experience with Pudgy and more.

    23. Is Value of NFT Fake or Real? An Economic Interpretation

    Does NFT actually represent something with genuine value?

    24. Top 10 Nifty Blockchains that Create & Manage NFTs

    Blockchain provides decentralized consensus to its consumers. Blockchain allows algorithmic contracting & smart contracts check out these top 10 nft blockchains

    25. NFT Renting: For When You Want to Give Your NFTs DeFi Powers

    NFT Rentals can help lower the barrier to entry to some aspects of NFTs by making it cheaper and more affordable in certain contexts that the technology is used

    26. Top 10 NFT Sales In 2021 That Broke All the Records

    NFTs have become a creative and commercial revolution. Here are the top 10 largest NFT sales of 2021 that broke all the records for NFT sales in the past.

    27. Project Deep Dive: Is Valhalla Worth the Hype?

    Does Valhalla have the merit to back up the hype it has garnished? I completed a full deep dive to find out. These are my findings...

    28. 🎮 Reddit Has Onboarded More People Into NFTs Than OpenSea

    Learn how Reddit onboarded 3 million people into NFTs.

    29. NFTs and The Metaverse, The Next Big Step For Art and Culture

    Have you ever held onto an event ticket from a memorable night?

    30. BREAKING: Pedigree pups turn to life of crime following war with cats!

    A pack of 10,000 Canines—unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, what will this shifty cartel get up to?

    31. NFT Games: The Potentials of Building Evolved Communities and Economies

    The non-fungible token is not about the trading of useless digital carbon copies.

    32. Create An EVM-Based NFT Contract without Programming Skills: A How-To Guide

    Here's how to create your own NFT contracts without needing to have any prior experience with programming using no-code tools available to the public.

    33. Will NFTs Continue their Bullish Run in 2022?

    2021 was a memorable year for non-fungible tokens. Several highlights were responsible for this, just as we witnessed their mass adoption around the globe.

    34. NFT: The Treachery of Digital Images

    NFTs are inherently treacherous and right-clickers, collectors, and artists worldwide are falling for their deception.

    35. Aping into NFTs: Here's Why You Should

    A 12-year-old coder from north London has made headlines around the world selling nearly $400,000 worth of programmable NFT artwork. The success of Benyamin Ahmed has now won positive press from major outlets including The New York Times, Business Insider, CNBC, The Telegraph, BBC, ITV News, Mirror, NY Post, Bitcoin.com and Decrypt.

    36. I Organized An Entire Conference In 30 days: Take That, Gary Vee

    This summer I run my first own conference using NFTs as tickets and it was epic. This is how I did it (and how you can do your own!)

    37. 🎮 Apple Clarifies its Stance on NFTs

    Apple released an update to their App Store Review Guidelines, and they talked about NFTs. Read on to learn how it can affect the broader NFT ecosystem.

    38. NFT Royalties Take a Halt - What's Next for Creators?

    Seeing that royalty fees are one of the unbeatable value propositions of NFTs, the question of what next rings constantly in the hearts of creators and artists.

    39. How Museums are Using NFTs to Monetize and Preserve Art

    As more and more artists and collectors turn to NFTs - museums are starting to take notice.

    40. Buffalo Hunting & NFTs: A Lesson in Manipulation and the Power of NFTs as a Marketing Tool

    NFTs offer unique attributes like exclusivity, rarity, and authenticity, but they must be properly utilized by businesses to have real value. NFTs are ideal for

    41. If You Don’t Know About NFTs then You’re ngmi

    What is NFT? Why everyone is mad about the non-fungible tokens? What's the point? Check this article for the answers

    42. A Beginner's Guide to Protecting your NFTs and Other Digital Assets

    Crypto security should be a top priority for everyone. In this article, I go over some best practices and securities tips so you can keep your assets secure.

    43. The Honest Story of a $5 Million NFT Drop With Wayne Rooney, Darren Till, and Mike Bisping

    An NFT drop is a huge milestone for any project, new or existing. But, like most things, NFT drops have pros and cons. This article will look at both.

    44. Top 22 NFT Podcasts For NFT Novices & Masterminds This Nifty 2022

    We know you’re curious to learn more about NFTs. 2021 was a HUGE BOOM of nothing but ‘NFT this' and NFT that'- so which 22 podcasts should you listen to!?

    45. Enable Customized Royalties For NFTs With Multiple Creators, ERC20 Payout, and More, with Tatum

    Using our JavaScript SDK and API, you can create royalty NFTs with just a few lines of code. No need to code your own smart contracts, or run blockchain nodes.

    46. Examining The Viability of The Play-to-Earn Marketplaces

    There is a real chance that playing video games could become a career for more and more people.

    47. NFTs Are Inextricably Linked to the Metaverse, and There's No Way Around It

    There will be no metaverse without NFT integration because NFTs are the only way to prove ownership of digital assets.

    48. 7 NFT Makers to Create Your NFT Art Collection with No Code

    In this article you will find best Free NFT Generator to Make Your NFT Art Collection without Coding. Also, Learn How to Create an NFT Art in few minutes.

    49. NFT Twitter: 16 NFT Influencers to Follow on Twitter in 2022

    In this article, will discuss on Top NFT Influencers in 2022, The Biggest NFT Influencers to follow in 2022 and Best Top NFT Influencers on Twitter and YouTube.

    50. Why Knights of Degen Belongs on Your 2023 NFT Watchlist

    Don't have time to read the full Knights of Degen whitepaper and uncover the crypto-infused sports gambling platform they're creating? I've got you covered.

    51. AnRKey X NFT Sales Reach Top 10 in the World on Rarible

    Over the last 30 days, AnRKey X’s NFT sales volume was in the top-10 in the entire world on Rarible.com

    52. How Blockchain Technology can Change Whisky Investment

    Whisky, often also referred to as “Liquid Gold”, has long been a traded commodity. Trading spirits in wooden casks, where the spirits’ value increases as a vintage item, are relatively stable investments but have been limited to smaller elite communities of investors who can afford the costs and have the connection with distilleries or people in the spirits business. This has not only created a huge barrier of entry into whisky investment, but also effectively barred a larger community of collectors and whisky lovers from participating.

    53. AdRunner Mints 10,000 NFT's for its User-Owned Metaverse Ad Platform

    AdRunner, a metaverse advertising platform has minted 10,000 NFT's as part of their plans to create a decentralized, user owned, digital advertising ecosystem.

    54. The Canine Cartel: How Much Is That Tattooed Dog NFT In The Window?

    Mutts - gather round. The Canine Cartel rules the streets of the blockchain, got it?

    55. Adopting The Dynamics of NFTs To Raise Cancer Awareness

    Don't miss out this NFT collection. The art is stunning and holders have access to fruitful benefits while empower women who fight against cancer & raise awaren

    56. What NFT Wallet Are You Sporting?

    A review on the pros and cons of the best nft wallets: MetaMask, Coinbase, and Trust Wallet.

    57. I Don't Like Big Butt NFTs and I Cannot Lie

    The human body is an endless source of inspiration for art. But are there too many ass-themed NFT art out there? I certainly think so.

    58. 10 Best No-Code NFT Avatar Creators

    In this article, we’ll explain 10 best avatar maker and Top NFT Avatar creators that you can use to make your NFT avatars without coding.

    59. How Phala Drives Innovation for Metaverse Games and NFT IDs

    The development of Web3 Metaverse game meets many limitations, with the support of fat contract in real-time compute-intensive talks, low latency can solve them

    60. How Big (and Small) Brands Are Cultivating New Use Cases for NFTs

    So while on the surface it may seem like the crypto industry has slowed down, it hasn’t stalled development.

    61. NFTs Challenge The Art Industry's Dominance By The Wealthy Elites

    NFT's disrupt the legacy art world by giving power directly to artists and buyers.

    62. Predictions for the Art NFT Market

    Taking a look at current trends, this piece looks into the future of the NFT market.

    63. What Makes an NFT Valuable? An Interview with Elena Obukhova

    NFTs in Ticketing, Real Estate, Gaming, Entertainment, Education. New NFT use cases in supply chain and NFTs for authenticity in wine industry

    64. Designing Token Templates With The Token Taxonomy Framework

    The concept of tokenization might seem complex but using the token taxonomy framework, anyone can design a token templates to use in their blockchain projects

    65. Naked Non-Binary Metamorphs Minted As ERC721 Tokens Are Coming To Explore the Metaverse

    Naked Metas NFT Collection - A non binary species of metamorphs unique with their own metastones that live to explore in the Ethereum Blockchain.

    66. Top 8 Best NFT Marketplace in 2022

    If people are ready to invest millions of dollars in fancy digital assets, why can't they build a business out of it?

    67. Why is everyone going crazy over NFT?

    What are NFTs and why is everyone going crazy over them?

    68. Text-to-Image: How AI Illustrates the War in Ukraine and What You Need to Generate Your Own Art

    Text-to-Image: how AI illustrates the war in Ukraine and what you need to know to generate your own

    69. NFT Gaming is The Key to Wider Token Adoption in 2022

    By Jeremy Foo, Founder and CEO at TripCandy

    70. A Newbie’s Cheat Sheet: Creating a Custom 10k NFT Collection with Developers

    Detailed guide to the world of nft collections from idea to realization. It's useful for all beginners how to create your own collection and not to miscalculate

    71. How the Metaverse Has the Potential to Bring About the Mass Adoption of Crypto Currencies

    If the metaverse becomes a place where we spend most of our time, one area I expect to see a huge impact is in our use of digital currencies.

    72. Marketing was Key to Moonbirds Becoming a Super Successful NFT

    Moonbirds is a super successful NFT. Let's do a marketing review how this NFT drop was done and promoted.

    73. "NFT Tokens Issued on Most Platforms Are Perishable" - Cliff Smyth

    In 2021, a new wave of excitement brought decentralized currency back to the central stage. The DeFi market has already tripled since the start of the year, which has led analysts to build a highly optimistic prognosis of Bitcoin price – according to some predictions, it may reach $220,000 before the year ends. Unsurprisingly, all of this points to a growth of public trust in digital currency, which could result in 72% of well informed US investors flocking the space sooner than later.

    74. Queen Elizabeth’s death inundates the crypto world with Innumerable NFTs and Meme Coins

    The death of Queen Elizabeth has sparked the invention of innumerable so-called “meme coins” looking to capitalize on this misfortune occasion.

    75. NFT: Is GIFs Selling For Millions of Dollars The Economy of The Future?

    NFT tokens are the blockchain trend in 2021, first of all, are related to the very industry’s most vibrant progress.

    76. How 22 Year-Old Emery Kelly, An Indie Artist Found Success with NFTs, Talent, and Social Media

    Story about how the 23-year-old artist caught the eye of millions of people on Twitter and Instagram, and the admiration of fans worldwide

    77. Everything You Wanted To Know About NFTs

    A herd of cartoon cats, a video of LeBron, a digital painting of 5,000 thumbnails - all of this has recently been turned into NFT tokens - a new tool for digital art buying and selling. NFT tokens are a hype topic in the world of cryptocurrencies today: three years ago, the entire NFT market was worth no more than $ 42 million, and by the end of 2020 it had grown by 705% to $ 338 million.

    78. The Permanence of NFTs: Building an NFT Platform That Would Stand the Test of Time

    How do we ensure that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are reliably stored to last? More on the current issues of storing NFTs and how we're changing the industry.

    79. Digital Ownership Will Soon Be More Important Than Physical Proof

    When Bitcoin was first created, no one knew that it would change the world.

    80. NFTs can Become a Cornerstone of DeFi

    The $69.3 million paid for the NFT Everydays: The First 5,000 Days by the digital artist Beeple is the third highest amount ever paid for any type of art at auction. March of this year saw the hype surrounding NFT reach an absolute fever pitch and this sale was the pinnacle. What followed was a scramble involving seemingly every celebrity to have ever existed to get a piece of the NFT action. Grimes sold a series of gifs as NFTs for $6 million, Jake Paul minted NFTs of himself as a Pokemon character. There was a frenzy that surrounded every NFT minted that had any kind of notoriety.

    81. Can Sporting Events Rejuvenate "NFT+Sports" This Time Around?

    In the first quarter of 2021, NFT sales exceeded $1.5 billion, 20 times of the fourth quarter of 2020, which is the highest period of ever since NFT developed.

    82. NFTs Are Bigger Than The Sum Of Their Individual Parts

    There has been an explosion of interest surrounding NFTs in the past few months. Whether it’s Nyan Cat (you know, that cat gif from a decade ago) being sold, or Grimes selling $6 million dollars’ worth of digital art earlier this year, the mainstream has woken up to NFTs. Although many won’t be fully conscious of what they are, this increase in awareness looks like a good thing for this asset class.

    83. How NFTs Can Disrupt the Fantasy Sports Industry

    This article talks about NFTs and their implementation in the Fantasy Sports industry. The article takes a deep dive into Fantasy sports platform development.

    84. Getting Started in the World of NFT Collectibles

    Now that NFTs are back on the rise, many investors are trying to find a way in, but it can be hard to identify value in the enigmatic world of collectibles.

    85. How To Mint Your First NFT (Non-Fungible Token) For Free

    How to create and mint NFT (non-fungible token) for free at Opensea, Rariable and Mintable. How to promote and sell NFT tokens

    86. What Is Bored Ape Yacht Club? + Why The NFT's Are So Popular

    In this post we'll have a quick look at the story behind Bored Ape Yacht Club and why it has attracted so much attention and prestige.

    87. 5 Innovative NFT Projects and Platforms to Look Out for in 2022

    As NFT's continue to grow in popularity, new platforms and projects come into the market. In this post we'll look at five of these project.

    88. NFTs, Celebrities, and Stoner Cats

    It all started with Vitalik Buterin appearing in Ashton and Mila’s kitchen…

    89. A Roadmap for Web3 Gaming Projects That Actually Care About Game Play

    It’s not blockchain gaming’s job to convert users to crypto heads. But focusing more on the experience and less on the tokens will benefit the crypto ecosystem.

    90. Why Should You Want NFTs in Gaming Even If You Don't Play?

    NFTs claim to bring positive change to the games industry because of their links to the blockchain and their decentralised design being wildly different.

    91. Twitter's Hexagon NFT pfp: All Show With Unanswered Questions on Scams, Bullying, & Centralization

    A few thoughts on Twitter’s NFT nightmare

    92. Bored Ape Yacht Club: The New Trend For Digital Collectibles?

    Remember the Crypto Punks?

    93. A Commitment to a Pristine World Ecology by the NFT Ecosystem

    How the NFT ecosystem can demonstrate a commitment to a pristine ecology

    94. Financial NFTs Will be the Real NFT Boom

    The most recent non-fungible token (NFT) boom may have you thinking that NFTs are all about digital art and collectibles. Well, for a brief period, they were - after all, who could ignore the infamous Beeple piece selling at Christie’s for $69 million?

    95. Most focused top 3 NFT projects - Why - “Utility as an in-game avatar to DeFi”

    Since the start of the pandemic, people have embraced virtual lives. Video games have been major beneficiaries of this shift, particularly online games where people visit to spend time and have fun. These games, many of which are free to play, make money by enabling players to purchase extra in-game virtual assets such as “skins” (costumes for their avatar) or upgrade specific powers or experiences.

    96. Become a Millionaire By Marketing Your NFTs - A Guide

    When launching an NFT collection, marketing strategy is the key driver of success.

    97. Olive Garden Gets NFOG Delisted And Triggers Streisand Effect: Marketing and PR #Fail

    What can we learn from a recently censored, unofficial community of Olive Garden enthusiasts and digital restauranteurs?

    98. Are NFTs Here to Stay?

    Limarc Ambalina, Ellen Stevens, and Amy Tom debate the future of NFTs. This Week On Planet Internet - are NFTs here to stay? Will the hype die down?

    99. OpenSea: A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing?

    An active NFT trader shares an evidence of OpenSea negligence and shoddy support when it comes to user data protection.

    100. 10 Metaverse Projects I'll Be Watching In 2022

    Metaverses have grabbed the spotlight in the crypto stage. These fascinating metaverse projects are the future of gaming and virtual engagement.

    101. 10 Affordable NFT Projects You Should Know About In 2022

    In this post we'll look at 10 affordable NFT projects on the Ethereum blockchain.

    Thank you for checking out the 101 most read stories about Nft Top Story on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    Rootstock Grants Program
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Learn Repo HackerNoon profile picture
    Learn Repo@learn
    Lets geek out. The HackerNoon library is now ranked by reading time created. Start learning by what others read most.
    Read my storiesLearnRepo.com

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #nft-top-story #learn #learn-nft-top-story #nft #nfts #nft-art #nft-economy #nft-marketplace

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    0 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Video Games
    by learn
    Dec 21, 2023
    #blockchain-video-games
    Article Thumbnail
    0 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Video Games
    by learn
    Dec 21, 2023
    #blockchain-video-games
    Article Thumbnail
    109 Stories To Learn About Ocean
    by learn
    Oct 01, 2023
    #ocean
    Article Thumbnail
    109 Stories To Learn About Streaming
    by learn
    Aug 30, 2023
    #streaming
    Article Thumbnail
    108 Stories To Learn About Cybersecurity Tips
    by learn
    Nov 07, 2023
    #cybersecurity-tips
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas