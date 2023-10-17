101 Stories To Learn About Nft Top Story

Let's learn about Nft Top Story via these 101 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

When the game ‘Cryptokitties’ first released in 2017, the mainstream market was blown away, like a kid in a candy store

Get your insights towards the top white label NFT marketplace that performs well in the crypto sphere that attracts huge audience towards their marketplace.

NFTs can now grow, breed, and evolve to add more value to your original purchase.

New NFT Marketplaces for 2022? There are sure to be many, but so far, be on the lookout for LooksRare and Coinbase NFT.

NFTs will pay off your loans, get you a Lambo, and make you popular with the girls. Or so the NFT influencers say. This is the Rise of the NFT Fakefluencers.

How to add value and utility to NFT, how to promote NFT, NFT marketing

Is there real use case in cryptocurrency?

What was once touted as a lazy-man’s trade has emerged to be the anchoring technology of Web 3.0.

DeFi leaders Andre Cronje and senior solutions architect Antone Nell close their chapter in the crypto/defi space.

With Soulbound NFTs, NFT's can represent much more of who you are and not just what you can afford. Projects like Seed Society and POAP are doing it right.

some NFTs may function as security tokens without the knowledge of the buyer, but how do you distinguish NFTs from security tokens

In an economy suffering from low wages and pandemic lockdowns, play-to-earn has become an attractive option for those sitting at home.

Are there any NFTs drawbacks or pitfalls that need to be looked at and addressed? Can biometrics be the solution to the main NFTs problems?

NFTs are the digitized form of any artwork, and the people interested in these artworks can buy them from NFT marketplaces.

Let's explore the great utilities that NFTs bring to users. Read now!

Adam Jeffcoat shares tips on how to make an NFT collection stand out in the oversaturated market with the GORECATS series of NFTs and his own experience.

Valve says NFT in gaming is "super sketchy". And while NFTs aren't necessarily evil, Valve isn't wrong. And gamers welcomed the news. Here's why.

NFT holders can now combine their NFTs to create new NFTs

This article debunks two critical opposing theories to NFTs: "Right click saving means I own it" and "It is digital who will see it or care about it?"

It is important to study the NFT space as a whole when considering investing in or creating new projects.

Pudgy Penguin has skyrocketed in the last couple of weeks. Where has this come from? Is it here to stay? My personal experience with Pudgy and more.

Does NFT actually represent something with genuine value?

Blockchain provides decentralized consensus to its consumers. Blockchain allows algorithmic contracting & smart contracts check out these top 10 nft blockchains

NFT Rentals can help lower the barrier to entry to some aspects of NFTs by making it cheaper and more affordable in certain contexts that the technology is used

NFTs have become a creative and commercial revolution. Here are the top 10 largest NFT sales of 2021 that broke all the records for NFT sales in the past.

Does Valhalla have the merit to back up the hype it has garnished? I completed a full deep dive to find out. These are my findings...

Learn how Reddit onboarded 3 million people into NFTs.

Have you ever held onto an event ticket from a memorable night?

A pack of 10,000 Canines—unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, what will this shifty cartel get up to?

The non-fungible token is not about the trading of useless digital carbon copies.

Here's how to create your own NFT contracts without needing to have any prior experience with programming using no-code tools available to the public.

2021 was a memorable year for non-fungible tokens. Several highlights were responsible for this, just as we witnessed their mass adoption around the globe.

NFTs are inherently treacherous and right-clickers, collectors, and artists worldwide are falling for their deception.

A 12-year-old coder from north London has made headlines around the world selling nearly $400,000 worth of programmable NFT artwork. The success of Benyamin Ahmed has now won positive press from major outlets including The New York Times, Business Insider, CNBC, The Telegraph, BBC, ITV News, Mirror, NY Post, Bitcoin.com and Decrypt.

This summer I run my first own conference using NFTs as tickets and it was epic. This is how I did it (and how you can do your own!)

Apple released an update to their App Store Review Guidelines, and they talked about NFTs. Read on to learn how it can affect the broader NFT ecosystem.

Seeing that royalty fees are one of the unbeatable value propositions of NFTs, the question of what next rings constantly in the hearts of creators and artists.

As more and more artists and collectors turn to NFTs - museums are starting to take notice.

NFTs offer unique attributes like exclusivity, rarity, and authenticity, but they must be properly utilized by businesses to have real value. NFTs are ideal for

What is NFT? Why everyone is mad about the non-fungible tokens? What's the point? Check this article for the answers

Crypto security should be a top priority for everyone. In this article, I go over some best practices and securities tips so you can keep your assets secure.

An NFT drop is a huge milestone for any project, new or existing. But, like most things, NFT drops have pros and cons. This article will look at both.

We know you’re curious to learn more about NFTs. 2021 was a HUGE BOOM of nothing but ‘NFT this' and NFT that'- so which 22 podcasts should you listen to!?

Using our JavaScript SDK and API, you can create royalty NFTs with just a few lines of code. No need to code your own smart contracts, or run blockchain nodes.

There is a real chance that playing video games could become a career for more and more people.

There will be no metaverse without NFT integration because NFTs are the only way to prove ownership of digital assets.

In this article you will find best Free NFT Generator to Make Your NFT Art Collection without Coding. Also, Learn How to Create an NFT Art in few minutes.

In this article, will discuss on Top NFT Influencers in 2022, The Biggest NFT Influencers to follow in 2022 and Best Top NFT Influencers on Twitter and YouTube.

Don't have time to read the full Knights of Degen whitepaper and uncover the crypto-infused sports gambling platform they're creating? I've got you covered.

Over the last 30 days, AnRKey X’s NFT sales volume was in the top-10 in the entire world on Rarible.com

Whisky, often also referred to as “Liquid Gold”, has long been a traded commodity. Trading spirits in wooden casks, where the spirits’ value increases as a vintage item, are relatively stable investments but have been limited to smaller elite communities of investors who can afford the costs and have the connection with distilleries or people in the spirits business. This has not only created a huge barrier of entry into whisky investment, but also effectively barred a larger community of collectors and whisky lovers from participating.

AdRunner, a metaverse advertising platform has minted 10,000 NFT's as part of their plans to create a decentralized, user owned, digital advertising ecosystem.

Mutts - gather round. The Canine Cartel rules the streets of the blockchain, got it?

Don't miss out this NFT collection. The art is stunning and holders have access to fruitful benefits while empower women who fight against cancer & raise awaren

A review on the pros and cons of the best nft wallets: MetaMask, Coinbase, and Trust Wallet.

The human body is an endless source of inspiration for art. But are there too many ass-themed NFT art out there? I certainly think so.

In this article, we’ll explain 10 best avatar maker and Top NFT Avatar creators that you can use to make your NFT avatars without coding.

The development of Web3 Metaverse game meets many limitations, with the support of fat contract in real-time compute-intensive talks, low latency can solve them

So while on the surface it may seem like the crypto industry has slowed down, it hasn’t stalled development.

NFT's disrupt the legacy art world by giving power directly to artists and buyers.

Taking a look at current trends, this piece looks into the future of the NFT market.

NFTs in Ticketing, Real Estate, Gaming, Entertainment, Education. New NFT use cases in supply chain and NFTs for authenticity in wine industry

The concept of tokenization might seem complex but using the token taxonomy framework, anyone can design a token templates to use in their blockchain projects

Naked Metas NFT Collection - A non binary species of metamorphs unique with their own metastones that live to explore in the Ethereum Blockchain.

If people are ready to invest millions of dollars in fancy digital assets, why can't they build a business out of it?

What are NFTs and why is everyone going crazy over them?

Text-to-Image: how AI illustrates the war in Ukraine and what you need to know to generate your own

By Jeremy Foo, Founder and CEO at TripCandy

Detailed guide to the world of nft collections from idea to realization. It's useful for all beginners how to create your own collection and not to miscalculate

If the metaverse becomes a place where we spend most of our time, one area I expect to see a huge impact is in our use of digital currencies.

Moonbirds is a super successful NFT. Let's do a marketing review how this NFT drop was done and promoted.

In 2021, a new wave of excitement brought decentralized currency back to the central stage. The DeFi market has already tripled since the start of the year, which has led analysts to build a highly optimistic prognosis of Bitcoin price – according to some predictions, it may reach $220,000 before the year ends. Unsurprisingly, all of this points to a growth of public trust in digital currency, which could result in 72% of well informed US investors flocking the space sooner than later.

The death of Queen Elizabeth has sparked the invention of innumerable so-called “meme coins” looking to capitalize on this misfortune occasion.

NFT tokens are the blockchain trend in 2021, first of all, are related to the very industry’s most vibrant progress.

Story about how the 23-year-old artist caught the eye of millions of people on Twitter and Instagram, and the admiration of fans worldwide

A herd of cartoon cats, a video of LeBron, a digital painting of 5,000 thumbnails - all of this has recently been turned into NFT tokens - a new tool for digital art buying and selling. NFT tokens are a hype topic in the world of cryptocurrencies today: three years ago, the entire NFT market was worth no more than $ 42 million, and by the end of 2020 it had grown by 705% to $ 338 million.

How do we ensure that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are reliably stored to last? More on the current issues of storing NFTs and how we're changing the industry.

When Bitcoin was first created, no one knew that it would change the world.

The $69.3 million paid for the NFT Everydays: The First 5,000 Days by the digital artist Beeple is the third highest amount ever paid for any type of art at auction. March of this year saw the hype surrounding NFT reach an absolute fever pitch and this sale was the pinnacle. What followed was a scramble involving seemingly every celebrity to have ever existed to get a piece of the NFT action. Grimes sold a series of gifs as NFTs for $6 million, Jake Paul minted NFTs of himself as a Pokemon character. There was a frenzy that surrounded every NFT minted that had any kind of notoriety.

In the first quarter of 2021, NFT sales exceeded $1.5 billion, 20 times of the fourth quarter of 2020, which is the highest period of ever since NFT developed.

There has been an explosion of interest surrounding NFTs in the past few months. Whether it’s Nyan Cat (you know, that cat gif from a decade ago) being sold, or Grimes selling $6 million dollars’ worth of digital art earlier this year, the mainstream has woken up to NFTs. Although many won’t be fully conscious of what they are, this increase in awareness looks like a good thing for this asset class.

This article talks about NFTs and their implementation in the Fantasy Sports industry. The article takes a deep dive into Fantasy sports platform development.

Now that NFTs are back on the rise, many investors are trying to find a way in, but it can be hard to identify value in the enigmatic world of collectibles.

How to create and mint NFT (non-fungible token) for free at Opensea, Rariable and Mintable. How to promote and sell NFT tokens

In this post we'll have a quick look at the story behind Bored Ape Yacht Club and why it has attracted so much attention and prestige.

As NFT's continue to grow in popularity, new platforms and projects come into the market. In this post we'll look at five of these project.

It all started with Vitalik Buterin appearing in Ashton and Mila’s kitchen…

It’s not blockchain gaming’s job to convert users to crypto heads. But focusing more on the experience and less on the tokens will benefit the crypto ecosystem.

NFTs claim to bring positive change to the games industry because of their links to the blockchain and their decentralised design being wildly different.

A few thoughts on Twitter’s NFT nightmare

Remember the Crypto Punks?

How the NFT ecosystem can demonstrate a commitment to a pristine ecology

The most recent non-fungible token (NFT) boom may have you thinking that NFTs are all about digital art and collectibles. Well, for a brief period, they were - after all, who could ignore the infamous Beeple piece selling at Christie’s for $69 million?

Since the start of the pandemic, people have embraced virtual lives. Video games have been major beneficiaries of this shift, particularly online games where people visit to spend time and have fun. These games, many of which are free to play, make money by enabling players to purchase extra in-game virtual assets such as “skins” (costumes for their avatar) or upgrade specific powers or experiences.

When launching an NFT collection, marketing strategy is the key driver of success.

What can we learn from a recently censored, unofficial community of Olive Garden enthusiasts and digital restauranteurs?

Limarc Ambalina, Ellen Stevens, and Amy Tom debate the future of NFTs. This Week On Planet Internet - are NFTs here to stay? Will the hype die down?

An active NFT trader shares an evidence of OpenSea negligence and shoddy support when it comes to user data protection.

Metaverses have grabbed the spotlight in the crypto stage. These fascinating metaverse projects are the future of gaming and virtual engagement.

In this post we'll look at 10 affordable NFT projects on the Ethereum blockchain.

