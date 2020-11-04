10 Ideas for Startups Using Stories on Instagram, Facebook, Google...

learn --> test --> drive
This week I prepared a bunch of ideas regarding stories. (If you want to get weekly ideas right to your inbox subscribe to chimpideas.)
What Are Stories?
Stories are told by your friends, by you, and - when you think about it - all your life is one big story. Now stories got to a new level as a marketing tool. It started with Snapchat, and it's now spread everywhere, accelerating an ongoing revolution in the ways we consume content.
As you might have guessed, in this post, I'm going to talk about stories you see on Instagram, Facebook, and other socially-driven channels.
The Stories concept is a small chunk of content only available for a period of time (24 h). There are some stats that show that Stories will overcome posts, and big tech Giants know that.
Where you can find stories concept, as of publication, that I know of:
We are going to a stage where stories are a must for brands. For instance, Google said that sites with stories for mobile users will be ranked better.
🤯 Some facts
There are lots of tools starting from analytics to the creation of stories….
What if you could generate a story automatically from your content and publish it through different channels. From the creator’s perspective your already created content you could reuse it in one click.
Main functionality —> reuse image/video from your post, insert a link, add tags based on content (suggestion).
A story marketplace is a place where you can sell story content for brands directly - short video marketplace directly from creators.
Main functionality —> create content, upload story, sell directly to brands.
What if you could get a stories package monthly for a flat fee? It’s like Ecomvids but for stories…
Main functionality —> receive stories based on your brand created by professionals.
It would be cool if your stories would appear directly on your website. There is an option with Embedsocial. What if you could show different stories on specific pages of your website or subdomains.
Main functionality —> integrate stories from different sources, manage stories shown on different pages or subdomains, show old stories.
As we see from the google stories side that you have a website and then create a web story for the website. What about story first websites. You create a story and it is converted to a website. Your page would change based on your new story.
Main functionality —> create a story, convert to HTML, host on your domain.
Get social proof from your customers. Exchange discount codes to stories from your customers. Real story reviews (ex. unboxing) made in stories format by real customers.
Main functionality —> integration with your eshop (send the unique link in order), video story creation, exchange your story for discounts code.
Convert your sales funnel to stories with the full experience. Integration with Clickfunnels or other providers lets the instant creation of stories.
Main functionality —> authorize your shop, generate stories in several formats, share, and publish.
Collect data where you or your brand were mentioned on the internet and generate video stories with mentions and source links.
Main functionality —> search for mentions on the web and social, convert to video story, add an additional link and sources, share and publish.
Automatically generate a story from your youtube videos and share it on other channels. Best fit for the youtube video creators.
Main functionality —> download video, cut part of the video, add text to story, share and publish.
This is the other type of idea. What if you could store and share old stories in one place? It’s an app for publishing your stories from any channel which lets you swipe the stories the same as in tinder. Follow your favorite influencers or brands.
Main functionality —> upload stories, publish them, swipe others’ stories, based on your likes and dislikes, browse the feed of stories.
The main takeaway is that brands will create more content in the future trying to stand out of the crowd and get bigger exposure.
The negative side of stories is that the short chunks of information-pushed everywhere will impact our concentration and focus… but this is another discussion….
Welcome to the stories age :) - if you want to get weekly ideas right to your inbox subscribe to chimpideas.
Image resource freepik.com
Also published here .
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.