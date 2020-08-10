10 Helpful Instagram Growth Tools

Photo by RawPixel.com from Pexels.

When it comes to building a business, growth is key. Benjamin Franklin said,

“Without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement, and success have no meaning.”

While it’s not always easy to keep your business growing, there are plenty of tools out there that you can use to help you boost your business’s growth. For example, Instagram is a great tool you can use to help you grow your business, and there are even top Instagram tools available that you can use to maximize your growth. From Instagram automation tools to tools that let you schedule posts in advance, below are ten helpful Instagram growth tools you should start using right away.

1. HashTagsForLikes

As far as Instagram growth goes, followers play an important role. The more followers you have, the greater the potential for growing your business. It’s not always easy or fast to grow your following, though, and not all services that say they’ll help you get followers can get you real ones. That’s what makes HashTagsForLikes standout. It’s a tool that helps you get real followers for Instagram, making it easy to get more followers, grow your Instagram, and in turn, grow your business.

2. Instamber

Instamber is a smart Instagram automation bot that promises to bring you real followers for lower prices than most of the other Instagram services. They are using several clever techniques for interacting with users in an automated way, all of these interactions happen via secure connections. Every single comment is unique and undetectable by the Instagram anti-spam algorithm.

The cool thing about Instamber is that they also provide you with a single stream of received comments so you can take over and further engage with interested people. Besides the comment tracker, it is also possible to automatically send direct messages to people who are interested or started following you.

In short, Instamber does not try to be just another bot to grow your numbers but tries to help you with building connections as that’s more important for a business or service. To even continue on this ideology, they have a function to auto view stories so users get the feeling you spend time on them and also auto following helps you to build new connections more quickly. The tool itself runs in the cloud and can be controlled via a simple and configurable dashboard.

3. Magic Social

Magic Social is an Instagram service that you don’t want to miss out on if you’re looking to grow your account. The tool helps you get real followers that are specifically targeted based on your ideal customer. The tool does all the work for you, but you get the benefit of the followers, likes, and engagement on your Instagram account.

4. Grum

One of the downfalls of Instagram is that you can’t schedule posts in advance. Without Grum, that is. Whether you are going on vacation, want to publish some posts in the middle of the night, have an important meeting during the ideal time to send out a post, or simply want to get ahead of your work, Grum lets you create and schedule posts in advance so that you don’t have to worry about setting an alarm to make sure you get a post out on time. Consistently posting is an important part of driving growth, and Grum makes it easy to keep posts going out as often as they need to.

5. Crowdfire

Crowdfire is another tool that lets you schedule posts in advance. That’s not all it does, though. Not only can you use it to manage all of your social media accounts, but you can use it to find relevant content, publish your own content directly from your site, and more. Not only does posting consistently help grow your following, but posting interesting, relevant content does too.

6. Repost

There is a lot of great content out there, and whether it be a customer, friend, competitor, family member, or business partner who posts it, you may sometimes want to share that content on your business’s Instagram account as well. Repost is a great tool for doing that since it not only makes it easy to share another Instagrammer’s content but also lets you give credit to the original poster, as you should. Plus, it helps you ensure you have content, even if you’re having trouble coming up with some of your own one day.

7. Iconosquare

Iconosquare is an analytics tool that you can use to track engagement, keep tabs on the industry, and even plan out your content. How do analytics help you grow your business? When you know what’s working and what isn’t, it’s a lot easier to make the necessary changes and get your marketing going in the right direction. And thanks to Iconosquare it’s fast and easy to get your Instagram growth on the right track.

8. Social Blade

A marketing and growth strategy that has become increasingly popular in the last little while is using influencers to help you promote and grow your business. Social Blade is a tool that helps you find influencers in your industry in addition to giving you access to public databases with valuable analytics you’ll be able to use to give your following a boost.

9. Google Surveys

Did you know that 33 percent of Americans will consider switching companies if they experience poor service even just once? Knowing how you’re doing, what you’re doing well, and how you can improve is an important part of any business, and it can even help you drive growth.

In order to know how you’re doing, you have to reach out to your customers, though, and Google Surveys is a great way to do just that. You can ask your existing followers questions like what they like about your Instagram page, or what they don’t like, enabling you to make valuable changes.

10. Magisto

Magisto is a social media video maker that includes a smart editor for better videos. Since it’s a very visual platform, it’s important that all of the content that you post on your Instagram page is high-quality and professional. Don’t think it matters so much? You can lose followers if what you post comes across unprofessional and can’t be taken seriously, so Magisto is a tool you can use to help growth.

Extra: NinjaOutreach

NinjaOutreach is a tool that helps you find business leads, influencers, and emails as well as automate your growth efforts in areas like link building and traffic growth. Not only can it help you get access to the leads you need, but because it enables you to automate tasks, it saves you time and helps you drive growth with less effort but more results.

In Conclusion

When you run a business, growth is important and something you’re constantly working on, especially on social media platforms like Instagram. Luckily, with tools like HashTagsForLikes, Magic Social, and others listed above, getting that growth is easier than trying to do it on your own and can help you see results faster.

Have you already tried any of the tools listed above? What were your results?

