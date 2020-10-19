10 Startup Ideas Spun Off Product Hunt's Business Model

learn --> test --> drive
This time I have prepared a bunch of ideas (more ideas - less data) based on the same or similar business model as Product Hunt. Next week you will receive one idea that is bouncing in my head for you but I have to make more research on it, so stay tuned….
You can find more about the business model here…
Before getting to ideas I want to point out the cons of the Product Hunt business model that almost fits every idea listed below.
So now we can proceed to ideas —> All ideas below are based on the same business model as Product Hunt.
Some facts
Why?
Huge market with lots of online shops opening daily.
This idea is making the Product Hunt model based on location. Discover local service and new places daily - restaurants, shops, events ….
Some facts
Why? Start building it around your local area or city. You can start by hunting these places and events on your own from different other service providers.
Discover and vote for the best interior design daily, find the best interior designers around the world.
Some facts
Why?
Always trending market and still growing - check on Google Trends.
Discover science daily finding the most interesting inventions and researches.
Some facts
Why? Big community of researches.
Discover the best new games launched daily based on upvotes.
Some facts
Why?
Finding new games based on popularity is time-consuming.
Hunt for newly launched content based on your interests.
Some facts
Why? quality content is always in demand.
Hunt for new music.
Some facts
Why? a place for new creators to get exposure.
Discover new investment opportunities (IPOS, Real Estate, Funds, alternative investments…) daily.
Some facts
Why? Some of the financial products are prohibited to promote on Facebook and other ad networks.
Cons —> lots of scams probability.
Find the best art daily published by creators.
Some facts
Discover products (medical, yoga, healthy eating, personal care & beauty, nutrition, and weight-loss, …) products.
Some facts
Why? There are lots of prohibition for promoting health products on Facebook and other ad networks.
Cons —> Possibility of harmful products listed.
You can try bubble.io, also there is a template from zeroqode. If you know other templates or options feel free to share in the comment section.
For this type of business model, you can think of any idea that fits your niche as long as you have lots of makers/creators and a big audience of early adopters.
