10 Best Slack Apps for Remote Work In 2021

Remote working has its own benefits and challenges. Today, most of the companies are allowing working from home option.

Managing remote teams can be extremely challenging. When team members are scattered in different locations, building a tight connection among team members can be hard.

Tools like Slack are becoming the preferred tool to communicate with teams that are in the office together, as well as remote.

Slack integration means you can use your favorite tool without leaving Slack. You don’t need to use the tool in a separate tab.

In this article, we’ll discuss 10 best Slack apps and integrations to keep your remote team happy and productive.

1. EngageWith

EngageWith is an employee recognition and rewards platform that enriches your company culture. It virtually brings recognition and fun within your Slack and MS Teams workspace. With EngageWith, everyone across your organization can publicly recognize everyone else by giving points that add up to valued rewards (employees can redeem their points).

2. Trivia

Trivia is the new way to connect with your remote team while playing exciting quizzes and remote games on Slack and Microsoft Teams! Get summarised results at the end of every Trivia quiz and find your very own Quizzard!

3. Donut

Donut introduces people who don’t know each other well on teams of all sizes via direct messages and encourages them to meet virtually for a variety of programs: virtual coffee meetups, remote team lunches, daily donut meetings, and cross-department introductions.

4. Disco

Disco helps you to recognize your remote team’s contributions without having to walk into their office. This app allows you to give praise and recognition for the accomplishments of a team member within Slack. Points are awarded to that person, and the Slack bot keeps track of who accumulates the most points and displays it in a leaderboard.

5. Workstreams

Workstreams is a free productivity app and Kanban board for Slack. It creates tasks right in your Slack channels and empowers your team to focus on what matters now! It lets you cut down on email flow and spend less time on administrative tasks.

6. TINYpulse

TINYpulse bot is a feedback-based app that encourages the whole team to provide input. Customizable weekly queries that can range from “How valued do you feel at work?” to “Where should we hold the company holiday party?”.

This provides actionable, specific data for executives to reference in decision-making.

7. Zoom for Slack

Zoom for Slack allows you to instantly share video, audio, and screens from any Slack channel or group. From any channel in Slack, you can start an instant meeting by entering the /zoom command.

8. AttendanceBot

AttendanceBot can be summed up as the one app to track vacations and PTOs, sick days, work from home and remote work, employee shift planning, and hours. It is especially helpful for remote teams.

9. Standuply

Start your day with a Standuply meeting in Slack, to prompt teammates to share what they’re working on, what’s blocking them and what they’ve completed.

10. RemoteHQ

RemoteHQ makes it easy for teams to work together in real-time, as if they are in the same location – video chat, co-browse and co-edit any web app, share files, take notes, whiteboard, screen share, and more.

