5 Slack Apps for Startups to Save Time Spent on Repetitive Work

I remember when Slack first came out. Me and my team of engineers were frustrated that the higher-ups were making us migrate away from IRC. Fast forward to 2020 and now I'm a member of 15 different workspaces.

Slack has two distinct advantages. One is that everybody uses it. The other is all the cool bots, which make it worthwhile even if you're hustling solo.

Let's have a look at the top five.

1. Arc

Arc helps you stay on top of Google Analytics. No need to check the slow and cubersome Google Analytics website when you can get the data you need straight to your channel - just in time for your stand up meeting.

Price: 1 project for free, then $9/month per project.

2. Syften

Syften is a handy tool for content marketing. It scans sites like Twitter, Reddit, ProductHunt, GrowthHackers and others and notifies you about discussions you can participate in.

(Disclaimer: The author is the Founder at Syften)

When someone posts a link to your blog you can give it that initial nudge needed for success. You can stay aware of your team's actions and support each other. You can subtly recommend your product when a relevant topic is discussed. Or you can just hunt for leads to reach out to.

Price: 3 monitored topics for free, paid plans start at $19/month.

3. Crisp

If you want to gather user feedback you need to make it as easy as possible for the user to give it to you. And sending a quick chat message is much easier than sending an email. If you don't have a chat widget on your website give Crisp a try. And after you do, why not make it easy for yourself as well? It comes with a handy-dandy Slack integration.

Price: basic plan for free, then $25/month for premium features.

4. AppFollow

AppFollow lets you track user reviews​ for the App Store, Google Play, Mac App Store, Windows Store, and Amazon​​. Set up different channels for different updates and reply directly from Slack.

Price: basic plan for free, then $25/month.

5. Priceonomics Content Tracker

The Content Tracker will send you live updates when your blog articles are shared and linked to. You'll know as soon as your content is going viral, so you can promote it even more.

Price: track 20 articles for free, 250 for $49/month.

