5 New Trending 🔥 "Slackys" - Apps to Make Your Slack Smarter in 2021

@ theofficialstan Stan Anderson (He/Him) Crypto Investor. Tech Evangelist. Hobby Developer. Blogger. Productivity Hacker

Slack is where the world’s conversations happen. It has garnered a lot of hype for its emerging potential as an enterprise communication and collaboration tool. Slack brings with it a lot of interesting integrations that can give you access to key information, services, or apps right from Slack itself.

Slack really has become the go-to tool for the modern workplace so it comes as no surprise that there are so many available apps to enhance its features. There are a handful of hot🔥 new useful apps from innovative startups which are making waves within the Slack community.

Here is my pick for the top 5 (list updated May 2021) which are a must-try!

1. Clap

Everyone deserves to be recognized when they make an impact at work. Clap allows employees and companies to recognize their team members for the impact they make on peers, empowering teams to grow and thrive. Even small teams can have a huge impact on one another, and Clap helps them know who to give that special thank you note or shout out!

A special thank you note or shout out to your teammates - isn't that such an incredibly simple idea executed so well? Claps. 👏

Developer website: https://www.clap.team

2. Paco

The next hot and trending Slack app to make it to the list. While I’ve seen a lot of productivity tools for Slack in recent months, Paco stands out with its simplicity and unique focus of bringing sanity to the chaos of working remotely and collaborating over Slack.

We've all been there before -- you are in Slack and the next thing you know, you're knee-deep in the conversation chaos and flood of messages. Built around the (very) prevalent and identifiable problem of Slack message overload and we missing out to take action on important messages, this new productivity app delivers rather well on its promise.

Worth a try if you always wondered where the missing task manager in Slack is! And the dog mascot of the app looks pretty cool.

Developer website: https://www.pacohq.com

3. Chatlio

I'm probably not the only one who thinks this is a brilliantly executed app - Slack thinks so too! This trending app on the Slack app listing makes it so easy for anyone to talk to your website visitors and customer directly from Slack. It's as simple as talking to any other user in Slack!

I loved the loads of customizable features that Chatlio offers with options for multiple audience – customers, prospects, and others.

This neat app literally brings your website to Slack, and makes it über easy for you to talk to your website visitors and users in a simple and fun way.

Developer website: https://www.chatlio.com

4. Clerk SMS

Sending and receiving Text Messages right from inside Slack? Now that's a very creatively executed concept. Clerk lets you send and receive text messages (SMS/MMS) with your Business phone number all inside of Slack.

Best part I liked? It’s fairly comprehenstive yet easy to use and doesn’t require you to install any hardware, saving hours of setup time. This app supports integration with both VoIP and non-VoIP numbers and integrates with most major carriers.

Developer website: https://www.clerk.chat

5. Bored

What happened to all the fun? Bored is a free fun app to make Slack workplace communication more engaging, keeping you and your coworkers motivated and focused. It's a fun way to have a break during work and connect with coworkers in a new way.

I loved the available selection: including trivia, icebreakers, roasting. When you need a short mental vacation, schedule in a quick game of trivia or watch along with your friends as they rant about the latest SpongeBob thingy!

All of this with a very simple yet slick execution. Try it out!

Developer website: https://www.bored.social

Edit Note:

📢 Check out Hacker Noon's Slack Blogging app (currently in beta) too! It's called Slogging.

Join the waitlist to avoid missing out.

Also Featured In

Tags