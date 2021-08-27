10 Best Nintendo Wii Games of All Time Ranked by Sales

1,304 reads The Nintendo Wii is one of the best-selling video game consoles of all time. It is estimated that it has sold well over 101 million units globally. The Wii's numerous games have also sold remarkably well, with the best Wii games surpassing over 50 million units worldwide. This article will outline the 10 best Nintendo Wii Games of. all time ranked by sales. Just Dance 39.2 million copies worldwide, Super Mario Galaxy 8.8 million copies, Super Smash Bros. Brawl 13.32 million copies and Wii Fit Plus 21.13 million copies.

@ jackboreham Jack Boreham I'm a freelance writer and content creator. You can check out my work on my website jackboreham.com NEW ABOUT PAGE

The Nintendo Wii is one of the best-selling video game consoles of all time. It is estimated that it has sold well over 101 million units globally. The Wii's numerous games have also sold remarkably well, with the best Wii games surpassing over 50 million units worldwide. This article will outline the 10 best Nintendo Wii Games of all time ranked by sales.

Top Selling Wii Games of All Time

10. Just Dance 3

9. Super Mario Galaxy

8. Super Smash Bros. Brawl

7. Wii Fit Plus

6. Wii Fit

5. Wii Play

4. New Super Mario Bros. Wii

3. Wii Sports Resort

2. Mario Kart Wii

1. Wii Sports

10. Just Dance 3 - 9.92 million

Just Dance 3 is the 10th best-selling game on the Nintendo Wii. The game was the third title released in the Just Dance series of games and has the highest sales in the franchise. Surprisingly Just Dance 3 sold incredibly well on the Wii, selling 9.92 million.

Although, this is partly down to the Wii's motion controls, which made this game stand out. Nevertheless, Just Dance 3 makes it on this list as a top-selling Wii game.

9. Super Mario Galaxy - 12.8 million

Super Mario Galaxy is one of the best 3D platformers of all time. Galaxy took Mario to space introducing new powerups, levels, and gameplay features.

The game also had incredible level variety and a stunning soundtrack making it one of the best Mario games ever. Super Mario Galaxy is a masterclass in level design and platforming gameplay, winning several awards and critical acclaim. Overall, the game has sold 12.8 million copies worldwide, making it one of the most sold Mario games ever.

8. Super Smash Bros. Brawl - 13.32 million

Super Smash Bros. Brawl was the third installment of the Super Smash Bros franchise and the first to have third-party characters. The game officially made Super Smash Bros mainstream due to its excellent polish, fantastic musical score, and incredible roster of characters.

Currently, Super Smash Bros. Brawl has sold 13.32 million copies globally. The critically-acclaimed game is one of the best Wii games of all time in terms of sales and reviews.

7. Wii Fit Plus - 21.13 million

In 2009 Nintendo released an improved version of the Wii Fit known as the Wii Fit Plus. Wii Fit Plus upgraded the original Wii Fit, adding around 15 new activities and exercises alongside several new features.

Thus, in short, Wii Fit plus made an already groundbreaking game even better. Wii Fit Plus has sold 21.13 million copies since its release in 2009.

6. Wii Fit - 22.67 million

Wii Fit revolutionized fitness within gaming. When Wii Fit was first released in 2007, it changed the game, making fitness and exercise a permanent genre within video games. At the time, Wii Fit was groundbreaking and captured the hearts of many.

The game included activities such as yoga, running, and other exercises, helping you stay fit in your home. Wii Fit was incredibly popular and became a household name for exercise and fitness. As a result, the game has sold an estimated 22.67 million copies worldwide.

5. Wii Play - 28.02 million

Wii Play was a popular game on the Wii released in 2006. Although not as successful as its sports counterpart, Wii Play was triumphant in its own right as a party game.

Wii Play consisted of several party games designed to entice and capitalize on the consoles growing sales.

Wii Play has sold 28.02 million copies.

4. New Super Mario Bros. Wii - 30.32 million

The second highest-selling Mario game on the Wii is New Super Mario Bros. Wii. This game became one of the best-selling Mario games ever after it took the classic platforming gameplay we all love and revitalized it. New Super Mario Bros.

Wii took the tried and tested formula of Mario platforming and gave it new life on the Wii, adding new powerups and gameplay features while keeping everything we've grown to love about the original games.

Currently, New Super Mario Bros. Wii. is the 4th best-selling Nintendo Wii game of all time and has sold a colossal 30.32 million copies across the globe.

3. Wii Sports Resort - 33.14 million

After Nintendo saw the massive success of Wii Sports, the company decided to release a new one, that being Wii Sports Resort. Wii Sports Resort significantly improved on the first game, adding a ton of new sports such as sword fighting and boxing.

The game also had you explore a tropical island while keeping true to what made Wii Sports great. Wii Sports Resort improved the original in nearly every way, becoming a fan favorite instantly.

Overall, the game has sold 33.14 million, making it one of the best-selling Wii games.

2. Mario Kart Wii - 37.38 million

Mario Kart Wii is the second-highest sold Wii Game. The famous racer was first released in 2008 and became popular due to its perfect functionality with the Nintendo Wii remote. Mario Kart Wii and the Wii remote became a match made in heaven for racing enthusiasts and those who wanted a game to challenge friends.

Thus, the game sold huge numbers, with 37.38 million units being sold worldwide. Such figures made Mario Kart Wii one of the best Wii games and one of the best-selling racers ever.

1. Wii Sports - 82.9 million

Wii Sports is the best-selling Wii game of all time and the fourth most sold game ever. The popular sports game was a hit with families and Nintendo fans when first released in 2006.

Wii Sports took the world by storm due to its fun pickup-and-play gameplay that had the whole family playing tennis, baseball, or even bowling.

Wii Sports is one of the best Nintendo Wii games, as shown by its ridiculous sales. It is estimated that Wii Sports has sold 82.9 million units globally, making it one of the most sold video games ever.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the Nintendo Wii is an incredibly successful video game console selling over 100 million units. Its games have also been successful, with the best Wii games selling tens of millions globally which rank in the top-selling video games of all time.

For more Nintendo-related news and features, subscribe to our newsletter in the footer below.

Also, check out:

@ jackboreham. by Jack Boreham I'm a freelance writer and content creator. You can check out my work on my website jackboreham.com Read my stories