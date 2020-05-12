Zoom's Security Issues Now Endanger The Online Privacy of Minors and Teachers

In this season of pandemic, all businesses are grounded and forced to continue their operations through online channels. There is excessive use of digital channels for conferencing purposes, communication, and file transferring.

Many online security concerns are raised on Zoom which is a video conferencing software. Certain loopholes in their system have been discovered that do not encounter unauthorized access and therefore the confidential data of people get compromised. Zoom is banned due to Privacy Concerns. Zoom video conferencing is being discontinued due to such concerns.

The unauthorized access, privacy, harassment, and other security concerns have enforced education institutes to discontinue online classes with zoom. They are all switching to other softwares. Zoom has high instances of being hijacked due to fraudulent access over user accounts.

The privacy and security concerns raised by zoom are as a result of unauthorized access in which uninvited entities disrupt the ongoing meetings. This data is further used by bad entities for an array of malicious purposes.

Educational Institutes Banning Zoom

The school leaders in New York City , Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C announced to discontinue the Zoom video conferencing for online classes due to increasing security concerns.

Moreover, the educational institutes conducting online classes are switching to other alternatives such as Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and Google Hangouts due to growing concern of security with this app. After the warning from the FBI about the security of data, educational institutes have stopped using Zoom as a communication channel to conduct online classes and shift all the activities and classes to Microsoft Teams instead.

Many Schools have disabled the use of Zoom as it provides an unsafe environment to both teachers and students and has high instances of being hijacked due to fraudulent takeover on user accounts.

Unauthorized access to user accounts soars the incidents of data breaching which will lead to compromisation of confidential online user data.

Need for Online Security Measures

All the online businesses channels are required to ensure stringent measures for online security to secure their platforms from various cyber attacks. Businesses are highly under the cyber threats amid coronavirus.

So, the e-learning platforms require stronger identity verification methods to protect the platform from uninvited access that could lead to drastic results in terms of loss of reputation and heavy regulatory penalties.

The need for an hour is to verify the users through biometric facial recognition which is a secure way and is more accurate than traditional PINs and passwords.

By integrating digital identity verification solutions into the system major cybersecurity issues can be tackled. To prevent the risks of regulatory fines and penalty and to streamline the process, advanced identity verification methods must be used to fight against innovative fraudulent tricks.

All these security concerns are calling out online businesses to perform well during increasing demand for online services by providing secure platforms. The digital e-learning communication channels particularly need authentic authentication solutions.

It is a matter of intelligent decisions in this challenging time where every second there is a double chance of data breach in the digital world to have your online identity security by all means.

All the online businesses, channels, communication platforms, and even the eCommerce stores are all required to ensure stringent online security practices to secure their platforms as well as the customers from being hacked.

The platforms are highly under the threats of a variety of cyberattacks amid coronavirus pandemic. The e-learning platforms require stronger online user authentication methods to protect the It is a matter of intelligent decisions in this challenging time where every second there is a double chance of data breach in the digital world.





