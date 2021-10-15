4 Enterprise Cybersecurity Trends in 2021

Cybersecurity has become inevitable in today’s tech-driven world, where digital solutions are a need of the hour for every business to survive the fierce market competition. The demand for technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), real-time cloud computing, and machine-learning-based systems outgrew the existing solutions in the market. The surge in the digital revolution came at a price of increased cybersecurity risks since perpetrators became active on digital platforms. As a counter to these emerging concerns, enterprises and SMEs started employing quick and efficient cybersecurity solutions to combat perpetrators from hijacking customer identities.