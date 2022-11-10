Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Blockchain & NFTs – Revolutionizing Cybersecurity Standards and Identity Managementby@emily-daniel

    Blockchain & NFTs – Revolutionizing Cybersecurity Standards and Identity Management

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have revolutionized mainstream financial institutions with the help of innovative trading and loan systems for assets such as real estate and artwork. The combination of NFTs and blockchain technology has provided unbeatable security to modern-day organizations by creating and securing online representations of user assets. As per the latest reports, the market size of blockchain tech will be around $104.19 billion by 2028, showing a CAGR of 55.8% for the forecast period (2021-2028)

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Blockchain & NFTs – Revolutionizing Cybersecurity Standards and Identity Management
    web3#blockchain-technology#nfts#nft
    Emily Daniel HackerNoon profile picture

    @emily-daniel

    Emily Daniel

    Receive Stories from @emily-daniel

    react to story with heart
    Oasis Protocol - Web3

    Join the Privacy4Web3 Hackathon by Oasis Network

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Education
    Published at Aug 02, 2022 by emily-daniel #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Automation Is Critical to Fight Social Engineering Attacks
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by zacamos #automation
    Article Thumbnail
    Shadow IT Explained: A Comprehensive Guide [with Statistics]
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by uniqkey #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    3 Steps You Might Not Have Thought of to Ensure Your Software Supply Chain Security
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by paulgarden #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    A Beginner’s Guide to Web3.0 Security
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by z3nch4n #web3-writing-contest
    Article Thumbnail
    Keeping Hackers at Bay with Password Managers
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by passwordprotected #cybersecurity
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa