Blockchain & NFTs – Revolutionizing Cybersecurity Standards and Identity Management

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have revolutionized mainstream financial institutions with the help of innovative trading and loan systems for assets such as real estate and artwork. The combination of NFTs and blockchain technology has provided unbeatable security to modern-day organizations by creating and securing online representations of user assets. As per the latest reports, the market size of blockchain tech will be around $104.19 billion by 2028, showing a CAGR of 55.8% for the forecast period (2021-2028)