You’re Probably Spending Way Too Much on SMS-Based Verification

Every OTP you send via SMS is burning through your budget and your users’ patience. It’s clear that SMS-based verification has become a go-to for verifying users and blocking unauthorized access. But spamming users with codes every time they want to log in isn’t winning you any fans, and it’s definitely not cheap. So, how do you protect your users’ accounts without spending more than you need to or annoying the people you’re trying to protect? In this post, I’ll break down strategies to protect accounts without unduly racking up your SMS bill.
For businesses, every SMS sent translates to a cost, especially when you're dealing with high-volume applications. For example, popular communications provider Twilio's SMS pricing can go anywhere from $0.0079 to $0.75 per message based on the destination and the carrier! And it's not just legitimate users that are racking up costs. On top of that, SMS pumping scams also add to the bill. While it's not verified, it's estimated that Twitter was losing $60 million a year to SMS pumping before restricting the feature. To reduce your SMS dependency and cut costs without compromising security, you can use other solutions to verify users as an alternative to texting OTPs.
Reducing SMS costs doesn't mean sacrificing security. By exploring a mix of alternative methods, businesses can maintain strong account protection without relying solely on SMS for every verification. Instead of sending SMS verifications, you could:
While these alternatives can certainly reduce costs, changing to them requires adjusting your existing authentication flow, which may not be ideal for every business. SMS remains widely accessible and doesn't require users to download or set up a specific app, such as WhatsApp or Google Authenticator. It's also available for all mobile devices, making it more versatile than methods like biometrics, which are usually confined to smartphones.
Additionally, users are often more familiar with SMS-based verification, which can make it a smoother experience with less friction, leading to higher conversion rates and more engagement. These factors make SMS an appealing option, providing accessibility and ease of use that can be hard to match with other verification methods.
So how else can businesses cut costs if they want to keep using SMS for user verification, aside from negotiating a better rate with their provider?
One effective approach is to reduce the number of SMS messages sent by being strategic about when to trigger them. This is where techniques like device fingerprinting come into play. It allows businesses to identify trusted browsers or devices and only prompt for SMS verification when necessary.
Device fingerprinting is a method for recognizing unique devices based on a combination of their characteristics, such as browser settings, operating system, screen resolution, language preferences, installed plugins, and other non-personally identifiable details. Each device has a distinctive "fingerprint" made up of these attributes, which makes it possible to identify returning users even when traditional methods like cookies aren't available or are deleted.
Unlike IP addresses, which are dynamic and easily masked by VPNs or proxies, device fingerprinting offers a more reliable and persistent way to recognize devices. It operates passively without needing to store data on the user's device and is harder to evade. It relies on a diverse set of attributes that are difficult to fake or replicate while remaining effective even as individual elements change over time.
This makes it especially effective at detecting and preventing account takeover fraud, as it can uncover patterns of suspicious behavior and attempts to disguise device identity, delivering a strong additional layer of security compared to other recognition methods. Additionally, the attributes collected for device fingerprinting can be used to detect red flags, signaling potentially risky users, such as the use of headless browsers or mismatched time zones.
Once you can reliably recognize a returning device, you can remember trusted devices without putting users through repeated security checks. This recognition brings several advantages:
Using device fingerprinting in your login flows not only cuts SMS costs but also strengthens account security and improves user experience.
At a high level, integrating device recognition means embedding it into your login or user verification flow to identify returning users based on their device and browser characteristics.
By combining SMS OTPs with a smart device recognition layer, you can balance cost efficiency, user convenience, and security. Trusted device recognition reduces the reliance on frequent SMS verification, lowering costs while maintaining strong protection.
Unlike IP addresses and cookies, which are easily altered or deleted, device fingerprinting offers a more reliable and persistent way to recognize users. While SMS alone is costly and inconvenient, and skipping verification weakens security, adding device fingerprinting reduces SMS costs, streamlines login flows, and strengthens account protection.