Your Phone Still Trusts WEP? Wifi Honey Shows Just How Bad That Is

If you’ve ever wondered how hackers trick devices into connecting to fake Wi-Fi networks, then you’re going to love this tool. It’s called Wifi Honey, and it’s surprisingly simple but powerful. In fact, it’s one of those tools that quietly teaches you a lot without overwhelming you with technical stuff.

Whether you're into ethical hacking, learning penetration testing, or just someone curious about wireless security, this guide will walk you through what Wifi Honey is, how to use it, and why it matters. And yes, you can run it on your own setup for learning purposes.

So, What Exactly is Wifi Honey?

Wifi Honey is a bash script created by DigiNinja (Robin Wood). It's designed to create multiple fake Wi-Fi networks using the same SSID (network name), but with different security types: Open, WEP, WPA, and WPA2. Why? So you can observe how devices around you behave when they detect these fake networks.





Some devices will automatically try to connect to less secure versions if they’ve connected to a network with that name before. That kind of behavior can be a huge security risk. Wifi Honey helps reveal it.





Think of it like bait. You’re not harming anything or anyone. You’re just watching how devices react. And trust me, you’ll be surprised how many modern devices still try to connect to insecure networks.

Why Use Wifi Honey?

Here's the thing. Most people focus on securing the router or access point, but the devices themselves can be just as vulnerable. Phones, laptops, smart gadgets—they all remember past Wi-Fi connections. Some of them, especially older ones, will happily connect to any familiar network name, no matter how insecure it is.





This is where Wifi Honey comes in handy. You set up fake networks and sit back while the script logs connection attempts. It’s like giving your devices a pop quiz on their Wi-Fi behavior. Are they smart enough to avoid insecure networks? Or are they blindly trusting everything?





If you're running a home lab, doing cybersecurity training, or even just testing your own devices, Wifi Honey is a practical way to see what’s going on under the surface.

What You’ll Need

Before jumping in, make sure you have the basics:

A Linux system (Kali Linux is preferred, but any Debian-based distro will do)

A wireless adapter that supports monitor mode and packet injection

Some basic terminal knowledge

Installed tools: aircrack-ng and screen

and



And if you’re using a virtual machine, don’t forget to properly pass your external Wi-Fi adapter through the VM. Otherwise, Wifi Honey won’t work as expected.





Note: Internal Wi-Fi cards on laptops usually won’t cut it here. Go for a USB adapter that supports monitor mode like the Alfa AWUS036NHA or similar.

Installing Wifi Honey

Installation is pretty straightforward. You just clone the repo from GitHub and make it executable:

git clone https://github.com/samothrakes/wifi-honey.git cd wifi-honey chmod +x wifi_honey.sh





Next, install the required dependencies if they’re not already on your system:

sudo apt update sudo apt install aircrack-ng screen





That’s it. You’re ready to roll.

How to Run Wifi Honey

To get started, open your terminal and run the script with an SSID of your choice:

./wifi_honey.sh MyFreeWifi





This will launch four fake access points using different types of security: one Open, one WEP, one WPA, and one WPA2. All of them will have the name "MyFreeWifi". Feel free to change the name to whatever you'd like.





If you want to set a specific channel or interface, you can run it like this:

./wifi_honey.sh MyFreeWifi 11 wlan0





Once you run the command, you’ll see multiple screen sessions open up. Each one is running a fake AP. Another screen will run airodump-ng so you can monitor nearby clients and log connection attempts.





To close the sessions, hit Ctrl + A then \ and confirm with Y . That will safely shut everything down.

Real-Life Use Cases

This isn’t just a “cool hacker script.” Wifi Honey has real uses, especially if you’re into cybersecurity or ethical hacking. Here are a few ways I’ve seen it used:





Testing old IoT gadgets: Many of them still try to connect to WEP or Open networks. Wifi Honey reveals those flaws fast.

Many of them still try to connect to WEP or Open networks. Wifi Honey reveals those flaws fast. Training environments: Perfect for students learning about wireless security and Evil Twin attacks.

Perfect for students learning about wireless security and Evil Twin attacks. Client behavior analysis: You can track how different phones or laptops react to multiple security levels.

You can track how different phones or laptops react to multiple security levels. Red teaming simulations: Used in assessments to see how real users and devices behave around fake APs.





It’s a harmless way to observe, learn, and improve. And it all happens in your own lab where you control the environment.

Important Note: Be Ethical

Here’s something I always say. Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should. Never run Wifi Honey or similar tools in public or on someone else’s network without permission.





Use this tool for learning, not pranking. Stick to your own network, your own devices, and your own lab. Respect the rules of ethical hacking. That’s how you build trust and become a better cybersecurity enthusiast.

Final Words

Wifi Honey might seem like a simple script, but don’t underestimate it. It teaches you about device behavior, security protocols, and even gives you a taste of how real-world wireless attacks happen. All without touching someone else’s network.





If you’re building your skills, this is a great tool to explore. Keep learning, keep experimenting, and most importantly, stay ethical. That’s what separates the good hackers from the reckless ones.





Let me know if you’d like me to cover more Wi-Fi tools or dive deeper into Evil Twin attacks, deauthentication methods, or client fingerprinting. I’ve got more tutorials coming, and I’m here to help you grow in the cybersecurity space.





Until then, stay sharp and don’t forget to test your own devices. You never know what they might be giving away.