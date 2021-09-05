5 Popular Types of Penetration Testing for SaaS Businesses

Many SaaS businesses struggle to secure their organizations and are at risk of a cyber-attack. One way to strengthen the existing security system is by conducting regular penetration tests. The testing also involves network analysis, packet sniffing, port scanning and listening and listening to web traffic. The ultimate goal of conducting network penetration testing is to eliminate the chances of any possible customer data breach. This helps organizations to protect their customer data and also saves them from paying hefty GDPR fines. To implement penetration testing, you can carry out any one of these tests.