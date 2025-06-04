Hydra is a strong tool for breaking passwords and is popular among cybersecurity experts. They use it to check password strength and find weaknesses on different platforms. If you want to use Hydra on your Android phone, the best way is to install it through Termux. Termux is an app that lets you run Linux programs on your Android device, which is great for tools like Hydra. This guide will show you how to install Hydra on Termux, step by step, so you can start using it for ethical hacking. This guide will show you how to install Hydra on Termux, step by step, so you can start using it for ethical hacking. What is Hydra? Hydra is a strong tool for breaking passwords and is important for online security. It works by trying many different username and password combinations until it finds the right one. This is useful for checking how strong passwords are and finding weak spots in a system's security. Cybersecurity experts and ethical hackers often use Hydra to see how well passwords can stand up to unauthorized access. By using Hydra, they can find and fix security problems before bad hackers can take advantage of them. Hydra is not just for breaking passwords; it's a key tool for making digital spaces safer. However, it is illegal and wrong to use Hydra on systems you do not own or do not have permission to test. Step-by-Step Guide to Install Hydra on Termux Follow these steps carefully to install Hydra on your Termux environment: Step 1: Update and Upgrade Termux To start, update and upgrade your Termux packages to ensure you have the latest versions: pkg update\npkg upgrade pkg update\npkg upgrade Step 2: Install Essential Packages Install the basic packages required for Hydra and smooth Termux operation: pkg install -y python php curl wget git nano pkg install -y python php curl wget git nano Step 3: Navigate to the Home Directory Ensure you're working from the Termux home directory: cd $HOME cd $HOME Step 4: Clone Hydra from GitHub Clone the Hydra repository directly into your Termux environment: git clone https://github.com/vanhauser-thc/thc-hydra git clone https://github.com/vanhauser-thc/thc-hydra Step 5: Open the Cloned Hydra Directory Navigate to the directory where Hydra has been cloned: cd thc-hydra cd thc-hydra Step 6: Configure and Install Hydra Run the configuration script and build Hydra: ./configure\nmake\nmake install ./configure\nmake\nmake install Step 7: Verify Hydra Installation Check if Hydra installed correctly by viewing its help menu: ./hydra -h ./hydra -h If Hydra is installed properly, you should see a list of available options and parameters displayed. Practical Demonstration - FTP Brute Force Example To perform a brute force attack on an FTP port, use the following command: FTP port ./hydra -l admin -p password ftp://localhost/ ./hydra -l admin -p password ftp://localhost/ Understand -p and -P Commands -p specifies a single password.-P allows you to use a wordlist. -p -P Example using a wordlist: ./hydra -l admin -P /path/to/wordlist.txt ftp://localhost/ ./hydra -l admin -P /path/to/wordlist.txt ftp://localhost/ If you want a complete guide on how to use Hydra in Termux, check out the detailed instructions below! If you want a complete guide on how to use Hydra in Termux, check out the detailed instructions below! Complete guide to use Hydra: How to Use Hydra in Termux? Once Hydra is installed in Termux, it becomes a powerful tool for penetration testing, specifically for testing passwords and authentication mechanisms. There are multiple ways to use Hydra in Termux — let’s go through some of them! Method 1: FTP Login Using Credentials Use Hydra to perform a brute-force login on an FTP server by specifying the username, password list, and IP address. FTP server username password list IP address ./hydra -l user -P passlist.txt ftp://192.168.0.1 ./hydra -l user -P passlist.txt ftp://192.168.0.1 Method 2: IMAP Email Server Login You can also target an IMAP email server. Here, you provide a user list and a default password. IMAP email server ./hydra -L userlist.txt -p defaultpw imap://192.168.0.1/PLAIN ./hydra -L userlist.txt -p defaultpw imap://192.168.0.1/PLAIN Method 3: FTP Login on Multiple IPs If you want to attempt logging into an FTP server across a network range, use the following command: FTP server ./hydra -l admin -p password ftp://[192.168.0.0/24]/ ./hydra -l admin -p password ftp://[192.168.0.0/24]/ These are just a few ways to use Hydra effectively in Termux! Now, let’s break down the available Hydra commands for more flexibility. Hydra Command Options in Termux Option Description -l LOGIN or -L FILE -l LOGIN -L FILE Use a single login or load multiple logins from a file. -p PASS or -P FILE -p PASS -P FILE Use a single password or load multiple passwords from a file. -C FILE -C FILE Use colon-separated login:password pairs from a file. -e nsr -e nsr Try null passwords (n), login as password (s), and reversed login (r). n s r -o FILE -o FILE Output found login/password pairs to a file. -t TASKS -t TASKS Number of parallel connections per target (default: 16). -M FILE -M FILE List of servers to attack, one per line. -f / -F -f -F Stop after the first successful login (per host/global). -s PORT -s PORT Specify a non-default port for the service. -w TIME -w TIME Wait time for a response (default: 32). -4 / -6 -4 -6 Use IPv4 (default) or IPv6 addresses. -v / -V / -d -v -V -d Verbose mode, show login/pass for each attempt, debug mode. -m OPT -m OPT Module-specific options (check with -U). -U -R -R Restore a previous session. -I -I Ignore an existing restore file (skip wait). -q -q Suppress messages about connection errors. -U -U Show service module usage details. -O -O Use old SSL v2 and v3. -K -K Skip failed attempts (great for mass scanning). Supported Services Hydra supports a variety of services for penetration testing, including: FTP, SSH, HTTP (get/post/form)\nIMAP, POP3, SMTP, LDAP\nMySQL, MSSQL, Redis, SMB, VNC\nAnd many more! FTP, SSH, HTTP (get/post/form) IMAP, POP3, SMTP, LDAP MySQL, MSSQL, Redis, SMB, VNC And many more! Examples hydra -l user -P passlist.txt ftp://192.168.0.1\nhydra -L userlist.txt -p defaultpw imap://192.168.0.1/PLAIN\nhydra -C defaults.txt -6 pop3s://[2001:db8::1]:143/TLS:DIGEST-MD5\nhydra -l admin -p password ftp://[192.168.0.0/24]/ hydra -l user -P passlist.txt ftp://192.168.0.1\nhydra -L userlist.txt -p defaultpw imap://192.168.0.1/PLAIN\nhydra -C defaults.txt -6 pop3s://[2001:db8::1]:143/TLS:DIGEST-MD5\nhydra -l admin -p password ftp://[192.168.0.0/24]/ Hydra is a powerful tool for ethical hacking and password security testing — make sure to use it responsibly! Let me know if you’d like to dive deeper into any specific Hydra commands. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you've successfully installed and started using Hydra on your Android device via Termux.