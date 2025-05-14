MrPhish Tool Simplifies Phishing Simulations for Ethical Hackers Using Termux

MrPhish is a Bash-based script designed for phishing social media accounts using port forwarding and OTP bypass controls in Termux. It offers a simple yet powerful way for cybersecurity researchers and ethical hackers to test security vulnerabilities.





This tool is compatible with both rooted and non-rooted Android devices, making it accessible to beginners and professionals alike.





Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Using phishing tools for unauthorized activities is illegal and unethical. Always obtain proper permission before conducting security testing.

Features of MrPhish

60+ Updated Phishing Pages – Includes Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Gmail, and more.

– Includes Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Gmail, and more. Regular Maintenance & Updates – Ensures compatibility with the latest platforms.

– Ensures compatibility with the latest platforms. Port Forwarding Option – Uses services like Ngrok for remote access.

– Uses services like for remote access. No Link Timing Issues – Ensures stable phishing links.

– Ensures stable phishing links. 5+ Phishing Categories – Includes social media, banking, e-commerce, and more.

– Includes social media, banking, e-commerce, and more. Beginner-Friendly – Easy-to-use interface, even for newcomers.

How to Install MrPhish in Termux

To install MrPhish on your Android device (Termux) is a straight forward process,just follow these steps:

Before installing any tools, it’s always good practice to update Termux. Run the following commands:

pkg update && pkg upgrade -y









Step 2: Install Required Packages

For Mrphish to work properly in Termux certain dependencies need to be installed such as Python , Git , and other. Run the following command to install these dependencies:

pkg install python -y pkg install python2 -y pkg install git -y pip install lolcat









Step 3: Clone the MrPhish Repository

Now, download MrPhish from GitHub using the following command:

git clone https://github.com/noob-hackers/mrphish









Step 4: Navigate to the MrPhish Directory

Once the cloning process is complete, navigate to the folder where MrPhish is stored:

cd $HOME ls cd mrphish ls









Step 5: Set Up and Run MrPhish

Execute the setup script to configure MrPhish:

bash setup









Then it will ask you to enter your NGROK AUTH CODE , copy your Authtoken from Ngrok account.









If you don't know how you can install and use Ngrok in Termux Click Here

Then it will ask you if you are using wifi or date . If you are using wifi Type 1 or if you are using data Type 2













For the first time the tool will be launched automatically, to launch it for the second time, use the following command:

bash mrphish









Installation Successful! Congratulations! You have successfully installed MrPhish on Termux. You can now use it to test and understand phishing attacks.





Remember MrPhish is not a malicious tool by itself; it is intended for educational and security awareness purposes. However, misuse of this tool for unauthorized hacking is illegal. Always use it responsibly and only on systems where you have explicit permission.





💬 Need Help? If you face any issues during the installation process, leave a comment below I’ll be happy to assist you!



