"You should reinvent the wheel once you have sufficient knowledge how to do so," - Angelos Chalari

Angelos Chalaris from Greece has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Programming. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Angelos had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

ES6, JavaScript, Programming, Web Design, Web Development.

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm Angelos, a 27 year old web developer from Athens, Greece. I love programming, tinkering and sharing knowledge with others. I got involved with open source programming and web development and instantly fell in love with it.

On most days, you'll find me writing JavaScript, exploring new libraries and ideas and writing about it all on 30secondsofcode.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I am the co-founder of https://30secondsofcode.org - a collection of programming snippets that aim to provide quick solutions to common problems in 30 seconds of reading or less. I work on the platform/website and also write and curate content for it. As a day job I work on https://www.skroutz.gr - a Greek ecommerce platform with a focus on delivering an amazing user experience.

4. What are you worried about right now?

The COVID-19 crisis

5. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I transitioned from a 9-5 job in an office to a 9-5 job on my couch.

6. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

You should reinvent the wheel once you have sufficient knowledge how to do so.

7. Which apps can't you live without?

Gmail, Messenger, Wallet, Reddit

