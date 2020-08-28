Yevheniia Korotia, 2020 Noonie Nominee for JavaScript, React, Web Development

One such impressive human is Yevheniia Korotia from Ukraine: 2020 Noonie nominee in Future Heroes and Technology categories.

Scroll on through for their take on what's trending in tech today...

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

JavaScript, React, Web Development

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a content architect for IT companies with ten years of hands-on experience in the industry. The role mainly includes content marketing roadmapping, SEO strategy and implementation, content writing and distribution, ghostwriting, and B2B marketing consulting.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I enjoy writing about technologies and cool IT products and see how they make the world a better place.

4. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Content is a dialog with a reader, so don't over-complicate it.

5. What are you currently learning?

Psychology and human behavior.

