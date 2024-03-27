XCAD Announces Multiple Governments’ Backing For New Initiative To Expand Web3 Education

UAE, UAE, March 27th, 2024/Chainwire/--





XCAD Network - a tokenisation platform for YouTubers to connect and reward their viewers with crypto tokens - today announced it has signed MOUs (Memorandum of Understanding) with multiple governments to expand incentivised Web3 education to millions of people across the globe.





By securing the support of several governments, XCAD aims to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 and enable more people to partake in the Web3 Space. XCAD Network has announced the first government agreement, which is with Pakistan. Under this partnership, XCAD will distribute and incentivize the consumption of educational media among Pakistani citizens.





Education is the first step in bringing new people into the Web3 space. As part of the MOUs, XCAD Network will work with governments to launch pilot campaigns to educate their citizens on Web3. These campaigns will be joint campaigns launched by governments and the XCAD team alongside select content creators from that country's jurisdiction.





Users will have to download the XCAD Network application to watch interactive educational content on various Web3 topics. Upon completing the modules and consuming content, users are rewarded with tokens. Blockchain, cryptocurrency and the Web3 world will be the key focus areas. However, governments can also focus education on other subjects, such as financial literacy.





Oliver Bell, the Chief Executive Officer of XCAD Network, commented,





“Working directly with Government entities is incredibly exciting for the XCAD project and the Web3 Space as a whole. What we're doing aligns with the government's vision towards digitisation and global blockchain adoption”





Another way that XCAD plans to work with Government entities is by leveraging the XCAD platform to boost travel and tourism engagement in their country. They want to partner with creators and citizens to create engaging educational content around tourism in their country. Those who consume the content are then rewarded.





XCAD Network has already onboarded some of the biggest YouTubers in the world to issue creator tokens on its platform. However, getting governments involved gives the project more credibility. This allows XCAD Network to attract even bigger names to issue creator tokens, stay on top of regulatory requirements, and drive more users to the XCAD platform.

About XCAD Network

XCAD Network allows YouTube creators to launch personalized tokens and generate dedicated economies around their loyal fan base. It also offers new upstart creators a way to earn tokens and generate income even before the creator generates traction on YouTube itself.





In addition to helping generate new revenue, XCAD Network fosters deeper engagement through gamification and rewards. Fans benefit monetarily from the growth of their favorite creators, thus strengthening the bonds between creators and their followers.

The platform is backed by famous YouTubers such as KSI and Mr. Beast and is home to 100+ celebrity influencers globally with a combined audience of over 800M.





The XCAD ecosystem consists of DEXs, a governance portal, a browser plugin with Youtube integration, cross-chain bridges, staking pools, and creator swap, which lets users exchange creator tokens.

For more information, please visit: https://xcadnetwork.com/

