[Writing Prompt] Data Structures and Algorithms

Everyone has a different approach to finding solutions within the areas of data structure and algorithm construction -- both in the actual process of developing code and during job interviews. We would like for you to tell us yours. This writing prompt series at HackerNoon is intended to help those who may be preparing for an interview or various other academic or personal projects. Below are some common data structure and algorithm structure examples to help you get started. Please consider sharing with us how and why you solved a particular case in your preferred way. Choose from any one (or all) of the following instances or consider writing about an entirely new example.

How do you write a Binary Search Implementation? Why is this the process you prefer? Please provide a sample.

How do you write an implementation for a Quicksort algorithm? Why is this the process you prefer? Please provide a sample.

How do you write an implementation to reverse a linked list? Why is this the process you prefer? Please provide a sample.

How do you reverse a string without using an inbuilt method? Why is this the process you prefer? Please provide a sample.

How do you write an implementation for a Data Structure and Algorithm of your choice? Why is this the process you prefer? Please provide a sample.

What tips and tricks have helped you get through whiteboard interviews faster?









This writing prompt is brought to you by Adebola Adeniran and Ellen Stevens.



