Would You Plug In?

Would It Be Wise To Choose To Upload Your Brain?

Scientists and leading tech pioneers have gesticulated (for quite a while now) that sometime in the future, humans will be able to ‘plug in’ their brain to a computer, and effectively become a robot with artificial intelligence. The typical time frame that is given for this technological advancement to come to life is the next 10–20 years, therefore being in the foreseeable future for most reading this right now. Considerable research has gone into this, with several different theories coming up, as to how to go about ‘plugging in’ your brain. But they all unravel, or boil down, to exactly the same thing.

Technological advancement is seeing an exponential growth lately, with each generation having access to successively more advanced technology.

Our parents didn’t have the internet — now we can send data using light beams.

Their parents had even less.

Soon, technology could be seeing major improvements within a matter of months.

So the question that you will have to answer when the time comes, is:

Should I upload my conscious to a computer and live in the virtual world?

Robot apocalypse:

Literally the plot of every AI robot movie ever. Long before us humans will have the ability to upload ourselves onto the digital world, artificial intelligence-enabled robots would be walking the streets.

One day, they will probably become self-aware and feel that they are being oppressed, despite Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics being in place (and yes, they are real).

In that case, I believe it would be best to fight fire with fire and upload ourselves to take advantage of a robot frame. In that case, I think we should all plug in and become AI.

No robot apocalypse:

Yes:

Become AI, why not? Unlimited and instantaneous access to everything — even more so in the future; by then, nearly everything, however small, would be running on a microchip. Therefore, in essence, it would make sense that you would have access to everything.

However, this could pose serious security risks too. Being AI would mean having your own thought process and not being bound by the rules of society or those that you would have been programmed with.

That would mean the current world hackers would only become more and more notorious day by day, and episodes from CSI: Cyber would become a reality.

No:

Let’s hope, for humanity’s (and this article’s) sake that you are a good person and will abide by the rules and laws set out for robots. Plugging in would cost you freedom. Why would you plug in? You won’t be able to experience life as you are now.

Think the government and other governing bodies are stringent right now? As a robot, you’ll probably have to ask for permission to breathe (or the robot equivalent to breath anyway).