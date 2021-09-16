Search icon
Win $10k AKT in the Filebase + Akash Hackathon

Filebase is teaming up with Akash Network to offer $10,000 AKT and up to $250 in free object storage for the developer or team that builds the best app that integrates Filebase + Akash. All participants will receive $100 in initial funding, as well as 1TB of free object storage. The hackathon will run from September 1, 2021 - October 20, 2021. The winning developers/teams will be announced by October 30.
Filebase Hacker Noon profile picture

@Filebase
Filebase

S3-Compatible Object Storage, Powered by Blockchain. https://filebase.com

