Win $10k AKT in the Filebase + Akash Hackathon

Filebase is teaming up with Akash Network to offer $10,000 AKT and up to $250 in free object storage for the developer or team that builds the best app that integrates Filebase + Akash. All participants will receive $100 in initial funding, as well as 1TB of free object storage. The hackathon will run from September 1, 2021 - October 20, 2021. The winning developers/teams will be announced by October 30.