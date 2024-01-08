49 Stories To Learn About Data Storage

Let's learn about via these 49 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Data Storage /Learn Repo 1. Data Lakehouses: The New Data Storage Model Data lakehouses are quickly replacing old storage options like data lakes and warehouses. Read on for the history and benefits of data lakehouses. 2. Win $10k AKT in the Filebase + Akash Hackathon Join the Filebase + Akash Hackathon that is from 1 September to 30 October and compete to win up to $10,000 AKT and up to $250 in free object storage. 3. Kafka Storage Design - Making File Systems Cool Again! What makes Kafka so Fast? A Deep Dive into Kafka Storage Internals. 4. How To Fix: The File is Too Large for the Destination File System Error Have you ever encountered this error “the file is too large for the destination file system” while moving files from your windows PC to USB flash drive or external hard drive? 5. Top 10 Javascript File Managers to Use in 2022 A brief intro to 10 file managers for software developers 6. Mounting Web3 Storage as a Folder on Your Desktop Learn in this post how to mount Web3 Decentralized Storage as a folder on your desktop. Drag and Drop onto Web3 in seconds using Filebase and Mountain Duck. 7. Hadoop Across Multiple Data Centers Hadoop cluster across multiple data centers 8. Optimized Metadata Loading Process on ShardingSphere: A Technical Deep-Dive The powerful database middleware ShardingSphere core functions such as data sharding, encryption and decryption are all based on the database metadata. 9. What is a Distributed Storage Network on a Blockchain System? A Distributed Storage Network (DSN) is a peer-to-peer network based on blockchain. It is a decentralized and distributed network that provides storage. 10. MongoDB vs. DynamoDB: Choosing the Best Database for Your Business All about MongoDB vs DynamoDB. Explore benefits, and in-depth comparison to find out the best choice for your business app. 11. Storing data with Vinyl This article describes how the developers of the in-memory computing platform Tarantool implemented disk storage. 12. Books vs. Servers: Where Should We Store All of the Human Knowledge? We are used to storing our information in the cloud, which has clear benefits over paper databases and books. What is the best place to keep human knowledge? 13. Distributed Ledgers: The Next Logical Step How modern blockchain approaches the problem of data storage in decentralized systems and how a distributed ledger can be organized. 14. How To Restore Your Database From a SQL Backup Backing up SQL and databases using the manual restore method, the full database backup, the incremental restore, or the manageauditing command. 15. A Brief Introduction to Ethereum Swarm The idea for Swarm came from Gavin Wood, one of the founders of Ethereum. 16. Sustainable Computing beyond the Cloud Extreme increases in data streams are expanding the cloud's carbon footprint; a sustainable alternative to Cloud dependence has been developed. 17. What Is Redis and How Can It Make Your Website 30-40% Faster? Redis is a type of database that can be used to significantly improve your website's loading speed thanks to its design and its versatile selection of modules. 18. The Benefits of Amazon S3 Explained Through a Comic AWS S3 is one of the most fundamental services of AWS Cloud. 19. Beyond Container Orchestration - Kublr's Approach to Kubernetes Infrastructure Abstraction [This post is inspired by an Interview with Kublr CTO, Oleg Chunikhin] 20. What Web3 & Decentralization Mean for Data Storage I think of web3 and decentralization on a spectrum - it’s not just one or the other, but you can take incremental steps on the path towards your end goal. 21. Decentralized Storage Networks — An Explainer A comprehensive analysis of decentralized storage networks, technologies behind them, benefits, use cases, current issues, and an overview of DSN offerings 22. How Does Cloud Storage Work? Cloud storage is the technology that allows users and companies to store, maintain and access data on highly available servers via the internet. 23. How to Increase Space in C Drive on Windows 10 Without Losing Data If you receive a low disk space warning on your C: drive, you may use the Disk Cleanup utility to remove temporary and unwanted downloaded files. 24. Why Are Removed Posts Still Visible on Reddit? Even if moderators delete a post that is breaking the rules of Reddit, it is still very easy to find. 25. Decentralizing Data Storage on the Blockchain: An Exclusive Interview With Vincent Irlweck Interview with Vincent Irlweck, CMO at Inery Blockchain to discuss their decentralized data storage solution and democratizing the data industry. 26. 9 Data Trends You’ll See in 2023 2022 saw the data space grow by leaps and bounds. Here are the top 9 things our team of data experts expects to see in 2023. 27. How Does Economic Recession Affect Colocation? Some tout data storage as recession-proof, but with little precedence to learn from, what will a recession look like for colocation? 28. The Shortcomings of Computer-controlled Robots Computer-controlled robots are monotonous. They are mostly able to perform a sequence of processing operations that is fixed by the equipment configuration and 29. Benefits of Corporate Data Backup and Best Practices to Keep in Place Nowadays, companies are increasingly relying on corporate data backup solutions to guarantee the safety and recoverability of their data. Read on to learn more 30. Transfer Big Data Across Cloud Platforms With Ease With Big Data and the rise of more affordable object storage such as; Wasabi Cloud Storage and Backblaze B2, the need to move large amounts of data from the big three cloud providers is trending. But how do you do it? Often it is is near impossible, or extremely hard to break up with someone like Jeff Bezos and go somewhere with cheaper rates. [31. How Velocity Can Change Data Storage And Propagation In Blockchain Nodes?](https://hackernoon.com/how-velocity-can-change-data-storage-and-propagation-in-blockchain-nodes-07x3z8b) Blockchain technologies have been disruptive and propagate the democratization of the data. This has led to its wider usage and popularity. The blockchain paradigm has shifted from financial usage towards application development usages. 32. How to Make Your Own and Free Backup Application In our age of rapidly developing technologies, data loss can be a disaster not only for large corporations, but also for the average user, showcasing the immense importance of backup and data recovery in today’s data driven world. 33. 5 Ways to Store Market Data: CSV, SQLite, Postgres, Mongo, Arctic What's the most efficient way to store market data? SQL or NoSQL? Let's compare 5 most common options and find out what is best. 34. How to Protect your Business from Any Type of Criminals: The Complete Guide Today’s modern world is, undoubtedly, not a safe haven for any business. Make no mistake, even running a small-time operation or setting up a niche venture can become challenging. But surprisingly enough, the major brands like Sony or top cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance aren’t under the greatest threat - criminals and hackers mostly see their prey under a much lower grade. Network security is one of the stumbling stones for businesses of any scale nowadays. Digital age fraudsters rarely engage in assaulting the top corporations - the largest chunk of their bounty comes from the companies that would never make it to the Forbes list. 35. Top Players in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software Market for 2022 This blog examines the top players in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure software market for 2022, key trends in the market, and investigates their impact. 36. How to Perform a Cyber Security Risk Assessment: A Step-by-Step Guide Companies are increasingly spending money on cyber security. However, attackers are launching more sophisticated cyber attacks that are hard to detect, and businesses often suffer severe consequences from them. 37. Decentralized Cloud Storage is changing the face of the internet (1/2) (Read Part 2 here) 38. What are the Best Options to Store Data and Keep it Safe Forever? This article will go over the most effective, economical and long-lasting methods for storing our data. 39. Accelerate Spark and Hive Jobs on AWS S3 by 10x with Alluxio as a Tiered Storage Solution In this article, Thai Bui describes how Bazaarvoice leverages Alluxio as a caching tier on top of AWS S3 to maximize performance and minimize operating costs on running Big Data analytics on AWS EC2. The original article can be found on Alluxio's engineering blog. 40. The Evolution Of Hacking Data Storage [Infographic] When the first computers were made, the information needed to run them was on punch cards. The computing device would decode the patterns on the punch cards and translate it to an action. It wasn’t until 1956 that IBM came up with the first magnetic hard drive, and floppy discs didn’t enter the scene until the 1960s. Early computer storage was rudimentary, which is why there was no real viable threat of hackers in those early decades of computing. Once data storage became more sophisticated, hackers became a real threat. Subsequently, the need for cyber protection was born. 41. Data Storage Security: 5 Best Practices to Secure Your Data Data is undoubtedly one of the most valuable assets of an organization. With easy-to-use and affordable options such as cloud-based storage environments, storing huge amounts of data in one place has become almost hassle-free. However, space is not the only concern for businesses any more. 42. The Best Options to Store Data and Keep it Safe Forever As technology evolved the options for storing the large amount of data have also changed. In this article we've discussed the terms Archiving and Backups. 43. An Analysis of Key Players in the Software Defined Storage (SDS) Market for 2022 This blog examines the top Software-Defined-Storage (SDS) market players for 2022 and highlights the importance of each one as an enterprise solution. 44. NFTs - Exploring Infrastructure, Usability, Role in DeFi, And Questions About Ownership Walk through NFT Standard, NFT characteristic traits and explanations, NFT utilisation in DeFi. 45. Making Sense of Unbounded Data & Real-Time Processing Systems A real-time processing architecture should have these logical components to address event ingestion & processing challenges, such as a stream processing system. 46. "We plan to establish the first IPFS node on Mars" - says Filecoin Miner Neo Ge As Filecoin gears up for launch, miners across the globe have been participating in Space Race, competing to onboard as much storage as possible to the testnet. 47. Digging into Postgres's Lesser Known Features Postgres Handles More than You Think 48. 10 Ways to Reduce Data Loss and Potential Downtime Of Your Database In this article, you can find ten actionable methods to protect your mission-critical database. 49. "We want functional decentralization" Q&A with Wildland Creators Wildland is a new, open data management protocol with improved users' privacy, security, and multi-categorization. A Q&A with J. Zawistowski and A. Regulski. Thank you for checking out the 49 most read stories about Data Storage on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo