As the world gets more focused on privacy rights, companies will begin to offer more and more “at-home” products to offer you “more privacy.” The Raspberry Pi is a single board computer around the size of a credit card. It has options such as WiFi, ethernet, USB, and more, allowing the user to set up a basic home computer that runs a variety of Pi-based Linux operating systems. With a Pi you can easily create your own Nextcloud server at home and store all your files there.