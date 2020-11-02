Will Video Games Replace Film and TV?

Limarc

While I think both will continue to exist in parallel, I actually think video games will supersede films and TV.



Thinking about it from a historical perspective, entertainment is always changing based on technology.



In the middle ages, we saw the growth in popularity of theater plays with Shakespeare.



After the printing press was invented, people enjoyed reading short stories in fiction magazines, as well as novels.



Next we had the era where people would sit in their living room just listening to the radio.



Then finally, we created cinemas and television sets.



While all of these forms of entertainment still exist, each new form superseded the last; more people definitely watch TV than read books.



I think the next step in this evolution of entertainment is video games and virtual reality.