Next year is packed with potentially-great movies coming out in 2023. From the superhero genre to the action and sci-fi, 2023 seems like it will have something for everyone. With a ton of films on the horizon, it could be hard to keep track of all the ones you want to see. Almost every movie here is a sequel, so, having to watch the previous installments is pretty much required.

But with a ton of films on the horizon, it could be hard to keep track of all the ones you want to see. To make it convenient, here are 5 must-see movies coming out in 2023. Heads-up, almost every movie here is a sequel. So, having to watch the previous installments is pretty much required.

Movies coming out in 2023

Oppenheimer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Dune: Part Two

1. Oppenheimer

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the key physicists that worked on the Manhattan Project. According to the Atomic Heritage Foundation, he’s sometimes referred to as the “father of the atomic bomb”. Cillian Murphy, an actor who has worked extensively with Christopher Nolan in the past, is set to star.





Other cast members include Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The full list of actors that are going to be in this movie is too long to mention, but it’s an impressive stack of A-list actors.





Although it seems that Christopher Nolan’s last film, Tenant, was somewhat divisive, his overall catalog is too good to not get excited over this. No matter what, this is the man that directed Interstellar, Inception and The Dark Knight. Fans of the director will have to wait quite a while to see the movie though, because Oppenheimer’s release date is July 21, 2023.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has had some great movie series, however, there is an argument to be made that its best one is the Guardians of the Galaxy series.





The rag-tag team from outer space was pretty much unknown to the general population, but now, they’ve all become pop culture mainstays. And the ride for the Guardians isn’t over yet, the third installment is set to be released on May 5th, 2023.





However, it seems that this third film will be the final one. Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, has confirmed that this is his last movie as the character. The director of all three Guardians films, James Gunn, has mentioned before that this might be his last time directing a Guardians film.





On the Deadline Podcast, Hero Nation, Gunn also said, “This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians.”





So, if it is true that this is the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy team as we know it, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a movie that can’t be missed.

3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Speaking of superhero movies, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse can’t swing fast enough to the theatres. The sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this new film will follow Miles Morales as he does exactly what the title says, go across the Spider-Verse.





The first film was a huge hit, earning $375 million at the box office, it won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film at the 2019 Academy Awards, and it’s just a great film overall. The animation is unique and beautiful, the characters are easy to attach to, and the writing is fantastic.





Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse set the bar high for its sequel, but we have hope that Across the Spider-Verse will vault over it. We’ll have to wait, however, as it doesn’t come out until June 2, 2023. When it does release, you can bet we’ll be at the front of the line because it’s one of the most highly-anticipated movies coming out in 2023.

4. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

This is the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible series, so newcomers to the franchise might understandably be wary of watching it. However, watching all of the previous 6 films isn’t necessary. It would increase your enjoyment and understanding of the movie, but it’s sufficient to just watch the two previous movies.





All you need to know is that Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt, a spy. He has a team that he does missions with, and they go around the world taking threats down. Here are some things to expect from a Mission: Impossible movie: great action, the most death-defying stunts, and a good time.





Say what you will about Tom Cruise, but that man knows how to make an action film. July 14, 2023, can’t come soon enough.

5. Dune: Part Two

Arguably the best sci-fi movie of 2021, Dune either met or exceeded your expectations. Denis Villeneuve is a great director, but it still seemed like a tall order to try to adapt Frank Herbert’s novel. Well, he knocked it out of the park. The film is so good, that Dune: Part Two is automatically one of the most must-see movies coming out in 2023.





Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, as his life becomes unraveled in ways he never imagined. Not to spoil the story, but Dune left us wanting more in the end. That’s because the first film was just an adaptation of the first half of the Dune novel. Dune: Part Two will finish the novel’s adaptation.





October 20, 2023, is the release date for Part Two, a date that looks too far away. However, if Dune: Part Two is just as good as the first one, all the waiting will be worth it.