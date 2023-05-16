Will Resident Evil 5 Remake Be the Next RE Remake from Capcom?

In recent years, the most successful survivor horror games have all been remakes of Resident Evil remakes. Resident Evil 2 was released in 2019 with massive critical acclaim which left many hailing the reimagined classic, the greatest remake of all time. Resident Evil 3 came a year later and did not receive as many positive reviews (many complained that certain parts of the original game were cut and that it was incredibly short). Despite this, the game still sold well, hitting a 6.4 million milestone in the most up-to-date figures. Resident Evil 4, released just over a month ago, exploded onto the market selling The remake of what many consider one of the greatest horror games of all time sits at a 93 on Metacritic. Reviewers and Resi fans alike are placing it above the Resident Evil 2 remake, claiming 2023's Resident Evil 4 to be the greatest remake of all time. As someone who has played the game, I wholeheartedly agree! three million copies in just two days. With Resident Evil 4 being so successful, similar to the remakes that came before it, it begs the question, which Resident Evil game will be remade next? Below I will break down each Resident Evil game that could technically remake next and ultimately why I believe Resident Evil 5 will be the next RE remake that we will get our hands on. Capcom Table of Contents Resident Evil Resident Evil 0 Resident Evil: Code Veronica Why Resident Evil 5 Will Be the Next RE Remake Resident Evil There's nothing quite like going right back to the start, am I right? Although the game has technically already been remade back on the Gamecube in 2002, many fans have been begging for a modern remake of the game that defined survival horror as a video game genre. The game also has an HD remaster which came to the PS3 in 2014 and The genre-defining game sits at a . sold 3.7million units, the original release back in 1996 sold 2.7million copies and the GameCube remake sold 1.35million units. 91 on Metacritic Sales from the HD remaster show that there is an appetite for a remake of this game, seeing as it has sold a million more units than the Gamecube remake which is over twenty years old. With how highly regarded Resident Evil is, and the hunger for a new remake through the sales history, it could be very lucrative for Capcom to invest in developing a modern remake of this horror classic. I think it would be fantastic to go back to the mansion that kicked off the franchise way back three decades ago, however due to how far Resident Evil 4 pushed the series in a new direction and the remakes being numbered, I don't see how it could be logical going from 4 back to 1 from a marketing perspective. I think it is unlikely that we will get a Resident Evil 1 remake anytime soon; if we were to get one in the near future, then it would have been released before Resident Evil 2 Remake. Resident Evil 0 How about going back before the start, right? This game was a smash hit when it was released on the Gamecube in 2002, expanding the lore of the franchise and exploring the lead-up to the first Resident Evil game. Although it would be brilliant to see one day a remake of 0, for the same reason as Resident Evil 1, I doubt we will see this remake anytime soon. However, the game did receive favourable reviews back in the day with an 83 on Metacritic and it does have a higher high user score with an 8.7 rating. HD remasters of the game weren’t as well received but still sold well with 3.7million copies sold in the most up to date figures (the original sold 1.25million units). Capcom likes to expand on areas of games in their modern remakes such as exploring the lake in Resident Evil 4 Remake, based on this I wouldn't be surprised that if Capcom did remake this prequel, it will either be part of a Resident Evil 1 remake in the story or it would be sold as part of a Resident Evil 1 remake where both games are bundled together. Resident Evil: Code Veronica Technically the fourth instalment in the franchise and a game which received much critical acclaim when it was released on the Dreamcast back in 2000, with a 9__ __, it is considered a cult classic. The game, unfortunately, didn’t sell massively well, only hitting , making it one of the worst-selling Resident Evil games to date. 4 Metacritic score, and a very high user score of 9.5 1.14 million copies sold I do feel however that considering how beloved this game is and the reputation that Capcom have based on their remakes, A Modern Code Veronica could sell well, especially with the fact it features fan-favourite characters like Clair Redfield who we saw in the Resident Evil 2 remake which is the second best selling Resident Evil game to date. The first reason is that the remakes have all been numbered instalments of the series up until now, and it wouldn't make sense for an unnumbered title set way before the latest remake (Resident Evil 4) to release next. The game is set after the destruction of Racoon City, so if we were going to see a Code Veronica remake, it would have likely been released before the Resident Evil 4 remake. Why Resident Evil 5 Will Be the Next RE Remake Warning: Below are potential spoilers for the Resident Evil 4 post-credits scene. Chronology Resident Evil 5 will be the next RE remake to come from Capcom. Why? Because it simply just makes sense chronologically. Every Resident Evil remake has been numbered, and it makes sense from a storytelling perspective to be released next. The 2009 classic is set five years after the events of Resident Evil 4, following a series favourite, Chris Redfield and Sheva Alomar investigating a terrorist threat in West Africa. Not only does the game push forward for more action-themed gameplay that we first saw in Resident Evil 4, but it also reintroduces a classic series villain, Albert Wesker. Resident Evil 4 Remake Teaser At the end of the , Albert Wesker makes an appearance in the post-credit scene, mentioning his intent to kill billions of civilians, teasing Resident Evil 5. I doubt that Capcom would have made a character model for Wesker if they aren't intending to remake Resident Evil 5 next, especially with the fact that Albert has such a prominent role in the 5th instalment of the franchise. Resident Evil 4 remake https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkMPgLPLR28&embedable=true Sales and Reception The original game was well received, scoring an but the sales figures for the game are very high. since its original release back in 2009. This has sold more copies than Resident Evil 4 which is regarded as the greatest game in the franchise. 86 on Metacritic Resi 5 has sold 8.6 million copies Remakes for Capcom are a cash cow at the moment with Resident Evil 2 remake copies and and the original game of Resident Evil 5 being one of the best selling Resident Evil games ever, it is safe to say that regardless Resident Evil 5 Remake will well incredible well if they remake this game next. selling 11.2million copies, Resident Evil 3 selling 6.4million Resident Evil 4 selling over 4 million units within its first two months of release Final Thoughts is still to this day one of the most popular and most recognisable video game franchises on the planet, which has had many spin-offs from mainline games, movies and television shows as well. I was late to Resident Evil. My first experience was the Resident Evil 2 remake which completely blew me away in terms of how fantastic the survival horror genre is and how brilliantly designed the Resident Evil games are as well as its characters and storytelling. Based on the fact that I came so late to this franchise I would love to play remakes of all the above games mentioned and one day that might be true, soon though? No way, it’s Resident Evil 5 next. Resident Evil It is clear due to each remake being a numbered title and the teases at the end of the Resident Evil 4 remake, which would naturally continue the story from 4's tease. It also makes the most sense because Chris Redfield is rumoured to make a huge return to the franchise. The latest mainline title, Resident Evil: Village saw the return of Chris in a supporting role to the story and the game also saw an end to the Ethan Winters chapter of the series. That means it is time for another new protagonist in Resident Evil 9 and the conclusion of Village points to a possible Chris Redfield return as the main protagonist. From a marketing perspective it will make a lot of sense to have a remake of one of the biggest games (and Chris stories) in the franchise and then a new chapter with a much older playable Chris in Resident Evil 9. Whether Resident Evil 9 or Resident Evil 5 remake comes to us first, we will have to wait and see, but I think it is safe to say we have A Redfield-filled future in the Resident Evil franchise.