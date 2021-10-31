Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Why You Must Start Refactoring Your Codebase Today by@lucasoliveira

Why You Must Start Refactoring Your Codebase Today

Read on Terminal Reader
image
Lucas Oliveira Hacker Noon profile picture

@lucasoliveira
Lucas Oliveira

iOS Engineer @ Faire, author of Lucas Oliveira's blog (link bellow, probably)

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
My Experience of Moving up the Career Ladder in Software Engineering by @lucasoliveira
#career-advice
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
Boosting Your Productivity and My Scrappy Approach to Getting Things Done 🚀 by @spiderpig86
#productivity
Funding the Next Million Public Software Contributors by @rndhouse
#open-source
Get More Results Out of Your .NET IBM i Applications by @lansa
#ibm-i
What are Unit Tests and Why Should You Write Them? by @marcinwosinek
#unit-test

Tags

#refactoring#refactor-legacy-code#refactor#refactroing#code-quality#clean-code#cleancode#software-engineering
Join Hacker Noon loading