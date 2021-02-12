Effective Error Handling in iOS

@ lucasoliveira Lucas Oliveira iOS Engineer @ iFood

We want our software to be error-proof, but in reality, error scenarios will always exist.

So this article's objective is to explain why you should handle errors on your app, give you a rule of thumb on when treating errors, and give some practical improvements you could apply on your app.

So, why handling errors?

Finding errors asap

Worse than finding a bug on your production app is learning that the bug you just found is around for several releases.

Below is the recipe of failure to ship a hard to catch bug.

func callMerchant (with telefoneNumber: String?) { guard let phone = telefoneNumber else { return } // Calling a phone number code goes here }

If for some reason this function is ever invoked with a

nil

telefoneNumber

Improving User Experience (UX)

, it will exit without trying to make the phone call, and this could lead to a useless call button on your user interface, that does nothing when pressed.

It might be really frightening to a user with no technology background to be prompted with an error dialog full of tech words and error codes, especially if he just made a critical action like a purchase. Take a look at the picture on the left.

On the other hand, the picture to the right explains what happened and how the user could proceed.

Recovering from an error state to a success

With a really well-crafted error recovering strategy you could even recover a user that got in an error state, to the main flow of your application that will lead to a goal (like making a purchase).

Recovering from errors is not only important for the tech team, but it is also beneficial for the business as a whole. Commonly, digital products lose some conversion percentual points due to techinical issues. And good error handling might mitigate this issue.

The example above gives clear instructions and even some shortcuts on how to get out of this error and try another product.

Rule of thumb to handling errors

Maybe your App is nothing like any of the examples I gave so far, and you are not sure where you could improve error handling in your app. So you could follow this rule of thumb to know where you should consider handling errors.

Consider handling errors every time you...

...make a request to an external source (networking)

...capture user input

...encode or decode some data

...escape a function prior to its full execution (early return)

Practical improvements for your App

Monitoring tool

This is the most important improvement that you could do! With a monitoring tool, you can have useful data to discover, understand, and prioritize errors.

By understanding the volumetry of an error, you could decide between adding a fix to the next version, creating a new version as soon as possible just to fix that error (hotfix), or turn off some remote configuration to disable the problematic feature.

There are several monitoring tools available on the market, like Dynatrace or New Relic. The monitoring tool that I use at iFood is Logz.io. It provides all the utility that we need to keep track of error logs:

Logs over time

Querying for specific logs

Configuring alerts to send to Slack

Dashboard creation

With a good tool setup in the project, it is time to bring a monitoring culture to the team. You could start establishing some new tasks that should be done at every new feature development.

Map all error cases

Create logs for the error cases

Create alerts for the logs to get any critical scenario. It is important that the alerts are sent to a channel where all the devs have access.

Create a Dashboard containing all the logs for that feature

Monitor the dashboard periodically. You could make a recurrent event on the calendar to be reminded.

Swift's Error protocol

Swift's error protocol allows you to create expressive errors that will give you useful information to find and act on a possible issue. Having rich errors will also help you to create insightful dashboards and precise alerts on your monitoring tool.

Below, there is a simple example of how to use it in an enumerator.

enum SimpleError : Error { case generic case network(payload: [ String : Any ]) }

In this example, we will capture the payload of the request that caused a network error. Doing so, we could look for patterns on the payloads, and understand what really causes the error.

Disclaimer: if you want to do an error treatment like that one where you send the payload from a network request, you must mask any user sensitive data.

You could also conform to this protocol in a

struct

struct StructError : Error { enum ErrorType { case one case two } let line: Int let file: String let type: ErrorType let isUserLoggedIn: Bool } // ... func functionThatThrowsError throws { throw StructError (line: 53 , file: "main.swift" , type: .one, isUserLoggedIn: false ) }

so you can have as much information as you need on the error. This is useful when you want to custom tailor an error for a very specific scenario.

Later on your monitoring tool, you could create a dashboard comparing the volumetry when the user has logged in again when it is not logged in, so you can understand if this is a relevant factor that leads to the error.

And if you want the error to also contain localized human-readable messages to display, you could also conform to

LocalizedError

enum RegisterUserError : Error { case emptyName case invalidEmail case invalidPassword } extension RegisterUserError : LocalizedError { // errorDescription is the one that you get when using error.localizedDescription var errorDescription: String ? { switch self { case .emptyName: return "Name can't be empty" case .invalidEmail: return "Invalid email format" case .invalidPassword: return "The password must be at least 8 characters long" } } }

as shown below.

Now if an error of type

RegisterUserError

error.localizedDescription

Don't use nil as an error

happens, you could displayto the user.

Take a look at the function below, it is uncanny how familiar this code is.

func getUserPreferences () -> UserPreferences ? { let dataFromKey = UserDefaults .standard.data.(forKey: "user_preferences" ) guard let data = dataFromKey else { return nil } let decoder = JSONDecoder () let userPreferences = try ? decoder.decode( UserPreferences . self , from: data) return userPreferences }

At first glance, pretty standard implementation. Nothing wrong with that. But if this code ever returns

nil

UserPreferences

, how would you know if there are noset yet or if there is something wrong with our encoding or decoding of this object?

If we want to ship this code to production it would be really nice that the caller of this function would create and save a new

UserPreferences

with default preferences if there are none set, or log an error to our monitoring tool if the decoding failed, so we could investigate and fix it.

Returning

nil

when some error occurs really limits the options you have to handle it.

You could instead make the function throwable, declaring it with

throws

?

try

throws

func getUserPreferences () throws -> UserPreferences { let dataFromKey = UserDefaults .standard.data.(forKey: "user_preferences" ) guard let data = dataFromKey else { throw UserPreferencesError .noUserPreferences } let decoder = JSONDecoder () let userPreferences = try decoder.decode( UserPreferences . self , from: data) return userPreferences }

and removing the optional markfrom the decoder's. If you never usedin Swift, I strongly recommend you read this article from Sundell , as I'll not cover the basics on what it is and how it works.

Note: on the example above, it would be correct to return

nil

else

guard

nil

on theclause of the, asis in fact the representation of the absence of value. I went all-in on throws just to illustrate better how it could be used.

But what if the errors happen in an asynchronous context? Is it time to return

nil

Result

? Still, not ideal, instead, we could use other Swift's nice feature for error handling that suits really well in asynchronous contexts:

Result

enum

Result<Success, Failure> where Failure: Error

success

failure

Error

Result

is anwith the formthat has acase with the result of the request as an associated value, and acase that brings anassociated. Again, if you never heard ofbefore, I strongly recommend this quick read from hacking with swift

If our

getUserPreferences

UserDefaults

func getUserPreferences (userID id: String, completion: @escaping (Result<UserPreferences, Error>) -> Void ) { Network .request(.userPreferences(userID: id)) { result in switch result { case .success( let data): do { let decoder = JSONDecoder () let userPreferences = try decoder.decode( UserPreferences . self , from: data) completion(.sucess(userPreferences)) } catch { completion(.failure(error)) } case .failure( let error): completion(.failure(error)) } } }

fetch its data from a server instead of, we could rewrite it like the example below.

This way, the caller function could differentiate an encoding error from a network error, and log it.

Separate error handling from the actual functionality

If you are familiar with the SOLID principles, you know the importance of the Single Responsibility Principle (SRP). The SRP says that our software units should have a single responsibility. What is a responsibility depends on the size of the software unit, the responsibility that a function can have is more narrow than the responsibility that a class or a module could handle.

Take a look on the example below:

func registerUser ( _ user: User) throws { guard user.name.isEmpty == false else { throw RegisterUserError .emptyName } guard isValid(email: user.email) else { throw RegisterUserError .invalidEmail } guard isValid(password: user.password) else { throw RegisterUserError .invalidPassword } /* Code that registers a user goes here */ }

The function

registerUser

breaks SRP and it is not easy to read because the code that actually register the user is at the end of the function, with all the validation rules first.

We could greatly improve this function by separating the error handling responsibility from the user registering responsibility.

func registerUser ( _ user: User) throws { try validateUser(user) /* Code that registers a user goes here */ } func validateUser ( _ user: User) throws { guard user.name.isEmpty == false else { throw RegisterUserError .emptyName } guard isValid(email: user.email) else { throw RegisterUserError .invalidEmail } guard isValid(password: user.password) else { throw RegisterUserError .invalidPassword } }

Conforming to the SRP made this function that much easier to read.

Recap

😌 Don't leave errors unhandled, your users will appreciate it.

☁️ Use a monitoring tool on your project.

❤️ Use Swift's Error protocol to get expressive and useful errors.

protocol to get expressive and useful errors. 🙅‍♂️ Don't use nil as an error.

as an error. 👨‍💻 Separate error validation and treatment from the actual functionality.

What's next?

If you are interested in error handling, chapter 6 of Clean Code from Robert C. Martin (a.k.a Uncle Bob) is a must-read. This chapter was the biggest reference to this article, and it was what really drew my attention to the importance of handling errors. I consider this book a must-have for any software engineer, so you might as well get it on Amazon.

If you want to know more about SRP and the other SOLID principles, this article at hackernoon is a great light start. And This repo from ochococo gives nice and easy examples and has links to in-depth articles that are really good reading.

Thank you for reading! I hope this is was insightful and that you can apply those ideas on your projects. Take care and good error handling!



Previously published at https://lucasoliveira.tech/posts/improving-error-handling-in-your-app

