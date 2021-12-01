Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

My Experience of Moving up the Career Ladder in Software Engineering by@lucasoliveira

My Experience of Moving up the Career Ladder in Software Engineering

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Don't be afraid to participate in discussions. Ask questions, disagree, add more to it. Writing code and closing Jira tickets are just a piece of the job, you are expected to solve problems. Talk about you career goals with your mentors, they could help you achieve them. Seize the opportunities to be the reference on a business context. Choose an area that you like, and be an expert in it. Remember of the T-shaped model.
image
Lucas Oliveira Hacker Noon profile picture

@lucasoliveira
Lucas Oliveira

iOS Engineer @ Faire, author of Lucas Oliveira's blog (link bellow, probably)

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Why You Must Start Refactoring Your Codebase Today by @lucasoliveira
#refactoring
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming

Tags

#career-advice#career#software-engineering#career-development#first-job#beginners-guide#software-development#tech-careers#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading