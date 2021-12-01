My Experience of Moving up the Career Ladder in Software Engineering
Don't be afraid to participate in discussions. Ask questions, disagree, add more to it.
Writing code and closing Jira tickets are just a piece of the job, you are expected to solve problems.
Talk about you career goals with your mentors, they could help you achieve them.
Seize the opportunities to be the reference on a business context.
Choose an area that you like, and be an expert in it. Remember of the T-shaped model.
