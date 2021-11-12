Why Tech Startup Leaders Should Still Spend Some of their Time Coding

A technical leader needs to be a combination of a business person, a strong communicator, and an engineer at heart. Tech is one job that's always changing, and tech is in a constant state of flux. Set a timer on your phone for how long you watch TV and let it run until you stop watching TV. A great and compassionate manager is a good delegator, a phenomenal communicator and a great leader at heart. A great leader has five major qualities: "A great manager," "a great and compassionate manager," and "a phenomenal communicator"