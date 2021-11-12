Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Why Tech Startup Leaders Should Still Spend Some of their Time Coding by@thenjdevopsguy

Why Tech Startup Leaders Should Still Spend Some of their Time Coding

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
A technical leader needs to be a combination of a business person, a strong communicator, and an engineer at heart. Tech is one job that's always changing, and tech is in a constant state of flux. Set a timer on your phone for how long you watch TV and let it run until you stop watching TV. A great and compassionate manager is a good delegator, a phenomenal communicator and a great leader at heart. A great leader has five major qualities: "A great manager," "a great and compassionate manager," and "a phenomenal communicator"
image
Michael Levan Hacker Noon profile picture

@thenjdevopsguy
Michael Levan

DevOps Research Analyst & Advisor┇Principal Site Reliability Engineer┇Content Creator┇Author┇HashiCorp Ambassador

Michael Levan Hacker Noon profile picture
by Michael Levan @thenjdevopsguy.DevOps Research Analyst & Advisor┇Principal Site Reliability Engineer┇Content Creator┇Author┇HashiCorp Ambassador
Read my stories

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Golang: A Short History of My Tech Journey by @thenjdevopsguy
#software-development
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
Top PR Tricks and Free Tools for Early Stage Startups by @maryglazkova
#pr
Boosting Your Productivity and My Scrappy Approach to Getting Things Done 🚀 by @spiderpig86
#productivity
Funding the Next Million Public Software Contributors by @rndhouse
#open-source

Tags

#software-engineering#engineering#solopreneur#engineering-management#engineering-leadership#startup-advice#startup-founders#vps
Join Hacker Noon loading