New applications and platforms have been integrating AI-driven toolsets. Vendors want to find a way to take software development and automation to the next level. In this blog post, you'll learn about what AI and ML are used for in DevOps and a couple of areas to keep a close eye on. A few platforms and tools to keep an eye on in the AI/ML-driven space for DevOps, software development, and SRE. In this section, I'll list a few platforms.