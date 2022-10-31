Why IT Companies Should Do Content Mapping

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

Content journey mapping is the process of planning the right website content for each type of customer. It helps you break down your audience and provide them with personalized content. 91% of consumers prefer brands that provide personalized recommendations. Content mapping personalizes your brand's voice to fit specific customer profiles and supports each customer's journey towards purchase. We offer a step-by-step plan to organize your content mapping activities. Here, we explain what a content map is, why you need it, and how to do content mapping right.