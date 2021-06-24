Why Introverted Entrepreneurs Should Invest in Influencer Marketing

My wife quietly cried during our five-year-old son’s first ice skating lesson. She and I watched as he fell to the ice over and over and over again. With tears streaming and a runny nose, she admitted to wanting to pull him out of the lesson. I said we couldn’t — he had to do it on his own. She agreed, but wow, it was tough watching our son struggle so much. I’d have done anything to lighten his load and help him.

As a business owner, your hands are full and could use a little lightening of the load you are carrying. There are a million and one things to do, many of them not that enjoyable, especially if you’re an introvert.

By investing in influencer marketing, many dreaded tasks can be eliminated or at least minimized. An influencer can be the hero an introvert business owner is looking for. In this article, we’re going to discuss how influencers can help with:

Let’s get started.

Are You Comfortable in Front of a Camera?

If you’re an introvert, there’s a good chance you aren’t. Personally, I’m an introvert and don’t really enjoy being in front of the camera. I feel awkward, unnatural, and very self-conscious. Many of us introverts feel that way.

Being in front of the camera is sort of like being the life of the party — the focus is on us. The focus of attention is not exactly something we introverts relish. We’d much sooner blend into the background, chill out, and watch the folks who are more entertaining. Creating videos present a conflict for introverts. Let’s cue the influencer.

The to-do list of a business owner is nearly endless

There are products to develop, employees to instruct, meetings to attend, and videos to shoot! For some of us introverts, we’d choose a visit to the dentist over getting in front of the camera. No offense to the dentists out there — I love my dentist.

Video creation is a great task to contract with an influencer. Most influencers love the camera or have learned to love it. The camera, and video, have been an integral part of their business since they started. It’s where they excel. So why not take advantage of an influencer’s skill, form a partnership with them, and have them create video content for us?

Influencer-created videos solve not only the camera fear problem for an introvert but another issue as well. This brings us to our second point — reviews.

No Introvert Likes To Toot Their Own Horn

Besides, potential clients place a higher level of trust on reviews created by a customer versus those made by the business owner. It’s important, as the business owner, to make videos reviewing your own products. You’re able to speak about certain benefits of your product that may be missed by a reviewer.

For a potential customer who is debating on whether to give your product a try, a review done by an influencer may be exactly what they need to take the plunge. But wait, something here needs to be clarified.

Influencer reviews are not the same as customer reviews

Customers should have an unbiased opinion of your product when they leave a review. The reason being they purchased it — your product wasn’t a gift to them.

Influencers, on the other hand, are being compensated. No business owner would pay an influencer to produce a negative review. Even though they are being compensated, an influencer’s review needs to be fair and present an honest opinion of the product they are reviewing.

If an influencer simply can’t produce a positive review of a product, they should turn down the work. This scenario needs to be communicated between influencers and business owners before any content is created and published.

We’ve gone over how influencers can help introvert business owners with video creation and reviews. There’s one final point in this article, and it’s a good one. Influencers help by bringing this to the table — enthusiasm.

Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash

Influencers Put a Lot of Enthusiasm Into Their Work

You won’t see many miserable influencers out there. The vast majority of them are very positive, cheery, and enthusiastic about what they do.

Don’t get me wrong — I’m not saying that we introverts are miserable people. I’m just saying that sometimes, well, it’s a bit more of a struggle for us to outwardly portray the enthusiasm we’re feeling on the inside. We introverts may, in fact, be very happy, but that happiness doesn’t always show up when we need it to, an example being when we’re in front of a camera.

Can you see the value in having the cheery face of an influencer representing your business?

This may all sound a little risky.

Should you have someone else as the face of your business?

What if they make a mistake? What if the influencer gets some bad publicity? How will that affect your business?

These are great questions. There are risks in influencer marketing. There’s risk in everything we do. But remember, the influencer isn’t your company. If the partnership sours or they stop representing the values of your company, you can always end that relationship.

How influencer marketing works for TenX Beard Products

First, a disclaimer — I am the owner of TenX Beard Products. The following is the experience I’ve had with influencers.

YouTube influencers have had a huge impact on TenX Beard Products. Being the owner and not having any business partners, I’m responsible for everything in the business. What do I usually procrastinate and avoid doing?

Videos and product reviews — but I’ve been fortunate to have YouTube influencers reach out to me, offering to do video reviews. What a huge weight lifted off my shoulders! Having influencers create videos featuring my products removed a lot of the stress I was feeling. I’ve been able to focus more on aspects of the business I enjoy.

Final Thoughts

Influencer marketing is a huge boon to business owners who are introverts. We are able to take a few tasks off our to-do list — tasks that we don’t enjoy — by partnering with an influencer who is happy to help out.

We discussed how influencers could help with:

Back to my son’s skating lesson, it ended great. He was very proud of himself, and so were we. The next time we went skating, and he fell, I knew he could get up all by himself. But me being me, I didn’t mind giving him a hand sometimes.

