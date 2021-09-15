6 Reasons Why You Should Use Micro-Influencers

\\\nAs a business, you need to try different methods to get your product noticed. It can be social media ads, word of mouth, TV ads, or other methods.\n\n\\\nSome of these methods [can be very costly because of stiff competition](https://cmosurvey.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/15/2017/08/The_CMO_Survey-Highlights_and_Insights-Aug-2017.pdf). Businesses are spending thousands of dollars every day to reach their target audience.\n\n\\\nWhat if your business is on the lower side? You might not have a hundred thousand dollars to spend on ads. What do you do?\n\n\\\nI want to give you five reasons why you should start using micro-influencers for your business.\n\nBefore we begin, who are micro-influencers?\n\n\\\nMicro-influencers are influencers with smaller but well-targeted audiences who can yield a better return on investment.\n\n\\\nIn other words, these are influencers with followers ranging from 1k to 25k.\n\n\\\n## 6 Reasons Why You Should Start Using Micro-Influencers\n\n\\\n* Reach a highly engaged audience\n* Quality audience\n* Authenticity\n* Generate trust\n* Long term success\n* Cheap\n\n\\\n## Reach a Highly Targeted Audience with Micro-Influencers\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/2bL8Ve2IGiP0vEziDpWY80JjirD2-habx37bg.gif)\n\n\\\nYour business can reach a highly targeted audience through micro-influencers. Let's say you want to promote your sneakers.\n\n\\\nInstead of going to a fashion influencer (who is broad), you can reach out to a smaller influencer who collects sneakers.\n\n\\\nYour brand will be reaching a highly targeted audience. This audience is focused on sneakers only compared to an influencer with millions of followers interested in different aspects of fashion.\n\n\\\n## Quality audience\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/2bL8Ve2IGiP0vEziDpWY80JjirD2-6c9h37oj.gif)\n\nI bet you have heard the saying quality over quantity. Followers are very clever. They know if a post is an ad or not.\n\n\\\nA micro-influencer can help authenticate your message by personalising it. Remember, these influencers have a small number of followers and still want to grow.\n\n\\\nMost of the followers are family and friends. Some of their followers are a result of referrals. Your message will reach an audience that wants to be there.\n\n\\\n## Authenticity\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/2bL8Ve2IGiP0vEziDpWY80JjirD2-f0aa3793.gif)\n\n\\\nMany people think that the more followers you have, the more authentic your account is. It has never been about size.\n\n\\\nOn social media, you need to focus on reputation, trust and authenticity. Using an influencer with a million followers can indeed get your product the much-needed attention.\n\n\\\nHowever, finding a micro-influencer with the same brand value as yours can increase your sales in the long term.\n\n\\\nMany businesses focus on the number of followers and forget to check if the influencer shares the same values as the brand.\n\n\\\n## Generate Trust with Micro-Influencers\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/2bL8Ve2IGiP0vEziDpWY80JjirD2-uoan376m.gif)\n\n\\\nMicro-influencers have a small following that is also very loyal. They are more like a small tribe of their own.\n\n\\\nWorking with a micro-influencer will help your business tap into this loyalty. A recommendation from the micro-influencer will come out strong.\n\n\\\n## Long Term Success\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/2bL8Ve2IGiP0vEziDpWY80JjirD2-odb0379o.gif)\n\n\\\nGenerally, influencers with a big following get many requests to promote products every day. Since they need to keep up with the demand, they accept most of these gigs.\n\n\\\nIn addition, these influencers delete the posts after a while. The best thing about micro-influencers is that the promotion remains on their account.\n\n\\\nYour campaigns posted by micro-influencers can have an impact today, two weeks from now or even a year later because they rarely delete content.\n\n\\\n## Micro-Influencers Are Affordable\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/2bL8Ve2IGiP0vEziDpWY80JjirD2-h8bd376f.gif)\n\n\\\nLastly, micro-influencers are affordable and cheap. You can expect to spend up to $10,000 for a single post when it comes to large accounts.\n\n\\\nOn the other side, you can have an army of 20 micro-influencers promoting your product for $100 each.\n\n\\\nYou will reach thousands of people from different accounts compared to using one influencer with many followers.\n\n\\\n## Conclusion\n\nMicro-influencers can help you save a ton of money. All you need to do is select and work with the right ones.