Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Why CyberKongz is the Most Undervalued Metaverse Play Right Now by@duckducktom

Why CyberKongz is the Most Undervalued Metaverse Play Right Now

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The CyberKongz are one of the most undervalued Metaverse plays right now. They have one of the strongest communities, have proven themselves over time, and have incredible plans and investments in The Sandbox Metaverse.
image
duckducktom Hacker Noon profile picture

@duckducktom
duckducktom

Cyberkong #2266 | Writer and Creator of Cyberkongz Weekly - a weekly newsletter about all things in the Kongiverse

duckducktom Hacker Noon profile picture
by duckducktom @duckducktom.Cyberkong #2266 | Writer and Creator of Cyberkongz Weekly - a weekly newsletter about all things in the Kongiverse
Read my stories

Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency

Tags

#gaming-metaverse#the-sandbox-game#nft#metaverse#blockchain-gaming#metaverse-gaming#writing-contest#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading