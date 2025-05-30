Why Clean Commit History Matters—even for Side Projects

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byRowsan@rowsan

Just writing about development.

May 30th, 2025
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programming#github#projects#open-source#software-development#clean-commits#clean-commit-history#github-commits#github-tips

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