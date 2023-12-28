Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Why Are Smart Contract Audits Essential For Blockchain Developmentby@mishunin

    Why Are Smart Contract Audits Essential For Blockchain Development

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    It takes one look at the crypto market to see how unsafe smart contracts can be.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Why Are Smart Contract Audits Essential For Blockchain Development
    a group of auditors in a board room via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    web3 #blockchain-development
    Dmitry Mishunin HackerNoon profile picture

    @mishunin

    Dmitry Mishunin

    Founder & CEO at HashEx Blockchain Security

    Receive Stories from @mishunin

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Dmitry Mishunin HackerNoon profile picture
    by Dmitry Mishunin @mishunin.Founder & CEO at HashEx Blockchain Security
    HashEx

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Can AI Put an End to Mouse-click Programming?
    Published at Apr 07, 2022 by mishunin #future-of-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Mario Cao's Approach to Designing A Multichain Native Decentralized Oracle
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by oraclesummit #blockchain-oracle-summit
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Understand tx.origin and msg.sender in Solidity
    Published at Jan 09, 2024 by fassko #solidity
    Article Thumbnail
    The Importance Of Reputation For Smart Contract Auditors
    Published at Jan 05, 2024 by mishunin #smart-contracts
    Article Thumbnail
    Provenance Tags Founder Niels Soerensen Discusses Blockchain’s Role In Combating Counterfeiting
    Published at Jan 03, 2024 by iremidepen #blockchain-development
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!