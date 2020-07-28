Who Should Be Awarded Employee Of The Month?

There is a sense of joy when you walk past your picture hanging next to the wording 'employee of the month'. But how do you go from being an ordinary employee to the month's best?

In every company, there is a set of criteria specific to the industry. For instance, for an insurance firm, the employee of the month is most probably the one with the highest number of paying clients and in a shoe store would be maybe the person with the most sales or the one with the best customer service. All in all, the winner has to be the best.

With that said, let us take a look at somethings that may help both the employer and the employee get to who is deserving of the title—starting with the employee.

How to get the employee of the month title?

Be always on time

Perhaps the first thing that employers look at is your sense of urgency, which mainly focuses on your time management. The first place they look at is your attendance, are you always on time or are you always making an excuse when you are late? The second thing is how fast you finish your tasks. Are you slow or fast to your feet? And is the work to par? If it is, then you are on the right track of becoming an employee of the month.

Be smart

You must also make sure that you are in the right clothing while you are at work. If the business has uniforms, make sure they are clean and properly matched up. If you are meant to be in pink shoes, do not go for peach or red, only do pink.

For the cases you do not have a set uniform, make sure you are smartly dressed, looking sharp.

Be courteous and proactive

You must be polite to your colleagues, superiors, and customers alike. Please treat everyone with respect regardless of their rank. Also, be proactive. Don't sit there and always wait to be told, if your working space needs tidying up, do it. Don't always wait for someone else to do it if you can.

Be committed to your job

When you work at your best with the utmost commitment and passion, it shows. It will be witnessed in how you attend to the tasks assigned to you. If you are working for the sake of getting a paycheck at the end of the month, you will be sloppy and only achieve the bare minimum. Employees who work without commitment never earn this title.

Be bold

Being bold in the workplace means that you stand by what is noble, right, and what you believe in. For instance, if your manager wants you all to start praying using a particular faith's doctrine, and you are not mainly a member, be bold enough to decline respectfully. Things like you suggesting the tea made without sugar, getting green tea since you do not drink milk, are yet other examples.

But that is not all being bold entails; it also means that you stand by what you believe in and give in your honest opinions about things concerning you in the business.

Be a team player

No one likes to know it all, so be willing to listen to other colleagues in business matters. If a task needs all hands on deck, do not be the worker everyone avoids since you do not relate well with team works. Team players always find themselves at the top.

Ways to get the most deserving employee of the month

Be observant

When you are in a position of power, be vigilant, and take note of even the smallest things your staff members do. For instance, if you notice one of your staff creates an instant rapport with clients inviting them to come back, note. You could even look at the CCVT and see how they operate while you are not there.

Use records

CCTV is one reliable source of recording that you can witness your members of staff integrity. You could also use customer surveys, suggestion boxes, record books, and even ask other employees. With this, you will get different perspectives of a said member of staff and gauge if they are deserving.

Test your employees and set goals

Motivate your staff members into carrying out tasks and see who comes up victorious. For these tasks, make sure they all have access to the same resources such that the playing ground is leveled. You could either give them a hint that the job will be used to determine the employee of the month or not! It all depends on you.

Goals set may be in the lines of employees with the highest sales or the ones with the most customer satisfaction tokens. This makes them work even harder to get to the top.

Attach the title with some incentive

Having the title 'employee of the month' is good, but what sweetens the deal is if that title has some goodies as a package. You could include free meals if it is at a restaurant, coupons, discounts, and if you are feeling generous, maybe get them a paid holiday at a resort. This will make them work even harder.

Even better, set the incentives in a tier. For example, if you win a month, you get a shopping voucher, two months in a row, a free meal plus a voucher. And if it passes three months, you get a paid holiday. Such incentives will motivate your employees to pull up their socks.

Food for thought

This part is most inclined to an employer or someone who is determining the winner. The point of focus is to be fair in the selection of the employee of the month. Avoid being biased and give Caesar what belongs to Caesar.

Conclusion

It is a great feeling when you finally get the recognition that you deserve, and the same is seen from an employer's perspective. This rewarding system motivates others to become and do better.

