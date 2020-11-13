Which video game weapon made you feel like a god?

@ Dane Dane Lyons CPO at Hacker Noon

This Slack discussion by Dane, richard-kubina and austin occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability.

Dane Which video game weapon made you feel like a god? Which video game weapon made you feel like a god?

richard-kubina the BFG, baby! the BFG, baby!

richard-kubina the BFG 9000, that is 🧐 the BFG 9000, that is 🧐

austin BFG for sure. and that moment in GTA V when you rob the bank in full body armor with a gatling gun with unlimited ammo and you just...destroy everything. or the gravity gun moment in Half Life 2... BFG for sure. and that moment in GTA V when you rob the bank in full body armor with a gatling gun with unlimited ammo and you just...destroy everything. or the gravity gun moment in Half Life 2...

austin oh! the sword in Metal Gear Solid 2 ❤ at the end, when you're just fighting off hordes of clone-soldiers... oh! the sword in Metal Gear Solid 2 ❤ at the end, when you're just fighting off hordes of clone-soldiers...

Dane For me I'd go with Wraithverge from Hexan. As a cleric you have this medieval gun that looks like a cross. When you fire it, a horde of ghosts fly out and rip everything in sight to shreds. For me I'd go with Wraithverge from Hexan. As a cleric you have this medieval gun that looks like a cross. When you fire it, a horde of ghosts fly out and rip everything in sight to shreds.

austin

richard-kubina oh man, I forgot about that game.. I always mix it up with heretic oh man, I forgot about that game.. I always mix it up with heretic

austin Dane never played that one, but it sounds incredible



richard-kubina i think they were made by the same dev team Dane never played that one, but it sounds incrediblerichard-kubina i think they were made by the same dev team

richard-kubina half-life has had some great weapons.. gluon gun

and tau cannon in the first one too. gauss jumping up and over everyone, raining down tau particles on unsuspecting foes was fun.. half-life has had some great weapons.. gluon gunand tau cannon in the first one too. gauss jumping up and over everyone, raining down tau particles on unsuspecting foes was fun..

Dane The grenade launcher in Golden Eye was also pretty insane. Every time you play deathmatch, there is a mad rush to the grenade launcher. The grenade launcher in Golden Eye was also pretty insane. Every time you play deathmatch, there is a mad rush to the grenade launcher.

austin Dane oh man, goldeneye...i'm pretty sure that game has ended friendships. 😂



richard-kubina i think i have to go back and actually beat the first half life now...never got to that part Dane oh man, goldeneye...i'm pretty sure that game has ended friendships. 😂richard-kubina i think i have to go back and actually beat the first half life now...never got to that part

richard-kubina I felt like the rocket launcher was a bit more deadly! straight to the point and click splash damage action!



i forget if the grenades blew up on contact though? or were they always on a timer I felt like the rocket launcher was a bit more deadly! straight to the point and click splash damage action!i forget if the grenades blew up on contact though? or were they always on a timer

richard-kubina the tau cannon also auto targeted foes when shot through a wall 🤔 was pretty over powered on some levels the tau cannon also auto targeted foes when shot through a wall 🤔 was pretty over powered on some levels

Dane This example pales in comparison to modern games but I remember the invincible feeling of getting the fire flower for the first time in Mario Bros. This example pales in comparison to modern games but I remember the invincible feeling of getting the fire flower for the first time in Mario Bros.

richard-kubina the redeemer from unreal was a god weapon.. first person view of a nuke you controlled.. huge radius and damage when it exploded the redeemer from unreal was a god weapon.. first person view of a nuke you controlled.. huge radius and damage when it exploded

Dane The Lightblade in Halo was pretty insane. The Lightblade in Halo was pretty insane.

austin crash bandicoot, getting the three masks and becoming literally invincible for a short time, was absolutely awesome. it was also my first playstation game, my first 3d game, so i may be looking at it through nostalgia goggles. but i think it was still objectively cool. crash bandicoot, getting the three masks and becoming literally invincible for a short time, was absolutely awesome. it was also my first playstation game, my first 3d game, so i may be looking at it through nostalgia goggles. but i think it was still objectively cool.

austin omg the lightblade omg the lightblade

Dane The Thunder Beam in Mega Man was crazy. Too bad it used up so much energy. The Thunder Beam in Mega Man was crazy. Too bad it used up so much energy.

austin ahhh mega man...such a great series. my personal favorite was mega man 2, with the saw blades ahhh mega man...such a great series. my personal favorite was mega man 2, with the saw blades

richard-kubina we used to play toejam and earl with a game genie using a code that allowed you to use presents without consuming them.



we used to love getting to the elevator before the other player and spawning hella Earthlings to guard it from the other player.. this is a true god weapon, wielding the power of creation! 😂



game genie in general was godly like that.. poking the game's code and what not we used to play toejam and earl with a game genie using a code that allowed you to use presents without consuming them.we used to love getting to the elevator before the other player and spawning hella Earthlings to guard it from the other player.. this is a true god weapon, wielding the power of creation! 😂game genie in general was godly like that.. poking the game's code and what not

Dane Oh yeah, the saw blades were great. I also liked the power you got from guts man where you could pick up and throw giant blocks of rock. Oh yeah, the saw blades were great. I also liked the power you got from guts man where you could pick up and throw giant blocks of rock.

austin richard-kubina ah the game genie, such a magical little device ✨ nothing like PEEKing and POKEing the game's raw memory...



Dane i forgot about that one! man, i need to play mega man 2 later... richard-kubina ah the game genie, such a magical little device ✨ nothing like PEEKing and POKEing the game's raw memory...Dane i forgot about that one! man, i need to play mega man 2 later...

Dane I was 100% against game genie back in the day. My little brother loved game cheats and I persuaded him not to get it. I was 100% against game genie back in the day. My little brother loved game cheats and I persuaded him not to get it.

austin oh yeah, i refused to play any of the GTA games with cheats. i was all about the missions, and cheat codes were...cheating! but i eventually got a gameshark disc so i could find the hidden areas in san andreas 👀 oh yeah, i refused to play any of the GTA games with cheats. i was all about the missions, and cheat codes were...cheating! but i eventually got a gameshark disc so i could find the hidden areas in san andreas 👀

richard-kubina naw, it added soo much replay value to games. in golden eye we used game shark to open up the entire facility level because I found a code that you could bind a button on the d-pad to fire a gun that could destroy anything.. even that locked door :challenge-accepted: naw, it added soo much replay value to games. in golden eye we used game shark to open up the entire facility level because I found a code that you could bind a button on the d-pad to fire a gun that could destroy anything.. even that locked door :challenge-accepted:

austin i think it made games boring, if you overused it. like once you're invincible and you can do anything...omnipotence gets old fast i think it made games boring, if you overused it. like once you're invincible and you can do anything...omnipotence gets old fast

richard-kubina ah i'm thinking multiplayer games. games you'd play with friends, sitting around a single television 🙂 ah i'm thinking multiplayer games. games you'd play with friends, sitting around a single television 🙂

Dane I can see using tools like that for replayability. I was just against using those tools to beat the game the first time. That was a major ethical stance I was somehow very strict about. I can see using tools like that for replayability. I was just against using those tools to beat the game the first time. That was a major ethical stance I was somehow very strict about.

richard-kubina it was like having mods on the console! at least before consoles connected to the internet it was like having mods on the console! at least before consoles connected to the internet

Dane What we used to do for replayability is come up with random restrictions and see if we could still beat the game.

•We tried to beat Mario Bros by using our toes instead of fingers. •In various football games, we'd say touchdowns weren't allowed and we had to kick field goals. •In Final Fantasy I, we decided we wanted to beat the game by playing through with every character being a single class. I think we made it through with priests and fighters.

What we used to do for replayability is come up with random restrictions and see if we could still beat the game.•We tried to beat Mario Bros by using our toes instead of fingers. •In various football games, we'd say touchdowns weren't allowed and we had to kick field goals. •In Final Fantasy I, we decided we wanted to beat the game by playing through with every character being a single class. I think we made it through with priests and fighters.

richard-kubina hahaha.. how'd you do with your toes on mario bros. ? hahaha.. how'd you do with your toes on mario bros. ?

Dane I believe we made it to level 8-1. You can warp there relatively easy but those levels just require too much dexterity. I believe we made it to level 8-1. You can warp there relatively easy but those levels just require too much dexterity.

richard-kubina I recall some codes to change joe montana's football scoring rules, so you could have enforced touchdowns being zero points 😄 I recall some codes to change joe montana's football scoring rules, so you could have enforced touchdowns being zero points 😄

richard-kubina I tried to play the first final fantasy on the NES.. it was already hard enough for me. I was awful ☹ I tried to play the first final fantasy on the NES.. it was already hard enough for me. I was awful ☹

richard-kubina 8-1 with just your toes is very impressive... 👏 8-1 with just your toes is very impressive... 👏

Dane Oh yeah. We were pretty dedicated to learning to play with our toes. I think we wanted to join some kind of circus act or something. Kids have strange ideas... Oh yeah. We were pretty dedicated to learning to play with our toes. I think we wanted to join some kind of circus act or something. Kids have strange ideas...

Dane Oh, another "weapon" that made me feel like a god would have to be the crafting bench in Minecraft. That game in general gives you so much creative freedom. Being able to carve out and build your own world is very god-like. Oh, another "weapon" that made me feel like a god would have to be the crafting bench in Minecraft. That game in general gives you so much creative freedom. Being able to carve out and build your own world is very god-like.

austin most definitely! in minecraft, the first time i got diamond weapons and armor, i felt invincible. of course, it wears down...but still most definitely! in minecraft, the first time i got diamond weapons and armor, i felt invincible. of course, it wears down...but still

richard-kubina Absolutely. minecraft is so good for that ability to make the world what you want it to be.. Absolutely. minecraft is so good for that ability to make the world what you want it to be..

richard-kubina Join us next time when we discuss the best 'god games' 😁 Join us next time when we discuss the best 'god games' 😁

Dane Minecraft also had the opposite of a god-like experience. Those fucking creepers that come along and blow up your shit kind of make you feel helpless. Minecraft also had the opposite of a god-like experience. Those fucking creepers that come along and blow up your shit kind of make you feel helpless.

austin speaking of godlike feelings...what about the sims 👀 speaking of godlike feelings...what about the sims 👀

richard-kubina hahah right.. at least there's creative mode 😌 hahah right.. at least there's creative mode 😌

Dane The original Sim City was fantastic. I can't say I felt a sense of power in any of the others though. The original Sim City was fantastic. I can't say I felt a sense of power in any of the others though.

richard-kubina sims, right.. i was thinking of sim city. i never played spore but that seemed like a neat idea, guiding evolution of life forms sims, right.. i was thinking of sim city. i never played spore but that seemed like a neat idea, guiding evolution of life forms

Dane Oh, I was so excited when they were developing Spore. I never played it though. Oh, I was so excited when they were developing Spore. I never played it though.

austin oh man, i wanted to play spore soooo bad when i first heard of it...then i promptly forgot about it when the next issue of GamePro magazine came out 😅 oh man, i wanted to play spore soooo bad when i first heard of it...then i promptly forgot about it when the next issue of GamePro magazine came out 😅

austin i bet you can get it for like $2 now i bet you can get it for like $2 now

Dane That was a PC game right? I doubt it would even run on modern systems. Computers would likely reject it out of pure disgust. That was a PC game right? I doubt it would even run on modern systems. Computers would likely reject it out of pure disgust.

austin dosbox ftw 😄 or use docker or virtualbox to run windows 2000/xp haha dosbox ftw 😄 or use docker or virtualbox to run windows 2000/xp haha

Dane Nice! Nice!

Dane Seeing your icon makes me a little sad nobody (to my knowledge) ever tried to create a Bob Ross game. Phthalo green would have been a god-like weapon. Seeing your icon makes me a little sad nobody (to my knowledge) ever tried to create a Bob Ross game. Phthalo green would have been a god-like weapon.

austin whoa....sounds like a job for VR 👀 i'd play that whoa....sounds like a job for VR 👀 i'd play that

Dane I would buy my first VR headset just to paint in a setting like Bob Ross. I would buy my first VR headset just to paint in a setting like Bob Ross.

richard-kubina lol but would you have to use cheat codes to match bob's brush beating? lol but would you have to use cheat codes to match bob's brush beating?

richard-kubina lol at the idea of using those hand trackers to do that lol at the idea of using those hand trackers to do that

Dane Beating the devil out of your brush should trigger the cheat codes. Beating the devil out of your brush should trigger the cheat codes.

austin it feels like so many games are in a rut, trying to be ultra-realistic and all that, copying the blockbuster bestsellers...it would be so nice to see something different like this it feels like so many games are in a rut, trying to be ultra-realistic and all that, copying the blockbuster bestsellers...it would be so nice to see something different like this

richard-kubina lmaooo lmaooo

austin seriously! something creative for a change seriously! something creative for a change

austin like i don't wanna play Call of Duty 28 or whatever. i want Happy Little Trees with Bob Ross like i don't wanna play Call of Duty 28 or whatever. i want Happy Little Trees with Bob Ross

Dane I'd want an antagonistic Bob Ross mode. "That doesn't look like a happy little tree to me". I'd want an antagonistic Bob Ross mode. "That doesn't look like a happy little tree to me".

austin angry bob ross like that parody character in The Boondocks cartoon... 😂 angry bob ross like that parody character in The Boondocks cartoon... 😂

Dane "When I said anyone could do this, I had no idea someone would come along as bad as you..." "When I said anyone could do this, I had no idea someone would come along as bad as you..."

richard-kubina lol lol

austin ok dane's writing dialogue, that settles it. we need to get bob ross's estate to sign off on this, it needs to happen ok dane's writing dialogue, that settles it. we need to get bob ross's estate to sign off on this, it needs to happen

Dane No way they'd agree to a game with an angry Bob Ross. No way they'd agree to a game with an angry Bob Ross.

austin nah. but the original idea might fly nah. but the original idea might fly

austin maybe his angry cousin Rob Boss comes in maybe his angry cousin Rob Boss comes in

Dane Oh yeah, it could be like that version of Madden without real NFL teams. "Bobby Ross Paints" Oh yeah, it could be like that version of Madden without real NFL teams. "Bobby Ross Paints"

austin oh yeah!! NFL Blitz, was that it? such a great game oh yeah!! NFL Blitz, was that it? such a great game

austin but yeah, could totally do a "fair use" parody sorta thing but yeah, could totally do a "fair use" parody sorta thing

And that's a wrap. Somehow we started by talking about a weapon clerics wield that unleashes a horde of ghosts onto your enemies and nicely evolved into what it would be like to paint as Bob Ross in a VR world.

What god-like weapons did we overlook?

Tags