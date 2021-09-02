What if Bob Ross Had Minted NFTs?

770 reads

The Netflix documentary, "[Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed," was released on August 25, 2021. Director Joshua Rofé created a documentary that is, in large, about the legacy of Bob Ross and how his happy accidents sparked joy in thousands of people across the world. The Kowalskis, it seemed, controlled Bob Ross Inc. business for many years and, when Bob died, manipulated the Ross family into giving over the rights to his name and work. But what if Bob Ross had put his paintings on the blockchain?