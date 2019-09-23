How Programmers Can Earn a side Income by Creating Online Courses in 2020

As a mentor and author of a programming blog , I often receive queries like should programmers and software engineers create an alternative source of income?, or should developer create their own blog or website?



Both are very common questions and mostly asked by senior developers who are interested in startups and doing a side hustle. There was a time when I advise programmers to create their own blog, not just to learn and improve their understanding of the technology they know, but also to earn money while doing things you love, but time has changed.

Now I advise Programmers and Software Developers to create and sell online courses on Udemy, Teachable, Thinkific, Podia, Skillshare and other platforms.

The reasons are still the same, you learn and earn, but the method has been changed.

A blog is always an excellent way to establish yourself online, but

it requires a lot more effort and time to earn something meaningful.



of income very quickly. I know many people who are making a decent

income by creating and selling an online course like my dear friend

also one of the most popular instructors on Udemy and has hundreds of

In short, creating and selling online courses are the best thing a

programmer can do to earn money online, earn a side income, learn something valuable, and

make an impact on peoples life.

Yeah, you need a bit of passion for teaching, but most of the

Programmers are generally good at that because of constant mentoring and training they do on the job.



If you guys would love to see me create an online course on Java or

any other topic, let me know in comments, and that would probably help

me to launch a course soon.

Anyway, today is not about me, but you, I want all of my readers who are interested in creating an alternative income stream and have a passion for teaching to develop online courses.



Python, Programming,

Maybe you're exceptionally knowledgeable about a topic like Java, Python, Programming, Algorithms then you should create a course on that topic and launch it on a platform like Udemy or Teachable

The best part of this strategy is that once you do the initial work of creating the course, you continue to get paid for each new student that enrolls.



Which is the best platform to create Online Course?

did provide a lot of guidance and tried and tested email templates,

Instead, you have to do all the marketing yourself. While Teachable did provide a lot of guidance and tried and tested email templates, which can help you a lot. Eugen's Spring Framework courses are built on Teachable, and so is Heinz Kabutz's Java Concurrency Course and both are very successful.

How to Create an Online Course?

Well, creating a course is super easy these days, You can create a

course almost free of cost, all you need is an email address, time,

knowledge, and passion for doing the teaching.



Both Udemy and Teachable and Thinkific allows you to create your course and provides a lot of tools upload your content like course videos, audio, presentations, images, and text.



where you get to meet successful online course creators and learn from

the strategies they have adopted to create awesome online courses. Teachable also allows you to customize your school with your brand, colors, logos, etc. They also run Teachable Live Conference where you get to meet successful online course creators and learn fromthe strategies they have adopted to create awesome online courses.

They also guide you in every step like creating an outline of your

course, filming, editing, launch, and delivery. So, you not only create

an alternative income stream but also learn a new skill and improve your

existing expertise and knowledge by teaching to new students.

Here is a screenshot form Teachable website , which roughly outlines what you need to do to create a successful online course for free:

There is no doubt that creating an online course requires a lot of motivation and passion and it's not easy. Being a part of community like Teachable help. You constantly get motivation and push like they did a Teachable Creator Challenge last summer.

Now they are doing Teachable Live , a 3-day free event, where you'll get a chance to learn from 20+ speakers who have already created a successful course. If you are serious, I suggest you join that event, you will make a lot of friends and an expert community, which will help you later on course creation and marketing.

This is such an awesome thing that I can't recommend it enough. It's a

win-win situation for everyone involved, you get money for teaching,

but you also improve your programming skill and learn a new skill for

creating videos and doing online business. Students learn from your

real-life experience and make their careers.

All the best, with your learning and course creation. If you create an online course and need any help from me, I am always ready to help, just drop me a note.

I will also help you to promote your classes online, after all, you are my reader and community has given so muchlove to me. I just try to do my bit.

All the best with your online course journey and if you need any help feel free to contact me.





