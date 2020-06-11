5 Online Teaching and Coaching Platforms for Course Creators and Bloggers

@ javinpaul Javin Paul I am Java programmer, blogger on http://javarevisited.blogspot.com and http://java67.com

Hello guys, if you are an online course creator, instructor, or blogger

looking for an online platform to, create, market, host and sell your online courses then you have come to the right place.

Today, I am going to share the best websites to create, host, market and sell your online training courses. Some of them also support online coaching which means you can earn money by coaching your students online one-to-one or one-to-many even if you don't have online courses but have passion for teaching.

Thinkific, In this article, we will take a look at best online teaching platforms like Teachable Udemy , and Podia and analyze them to find out which is best for online teaching and selling online courses.

Online teaching is becoming bigger and bigger with so many bloggers, professionals, programmers are creating online courses and making good money.

It's a new avenue for passive income creators and I think it's one of the best I know. Why? because it's a win-win for everybody.



teaching. Students get benefits because he learn from an expert who has

acquired that knowledge hard way by their own mistakes and practical

knowledge, and online creators platforms like Thinkific,



So, it's win-win for all three parties - students, course creators, and

platforms which makes it easy to create and sell a course online.



The biggest reason many people are creating online courses nowadays is

that the industry is growing very fast. As per an estimate, the online

learning industry is about to grow from 170 billion dollars from 2017 to around 350 billion dollars in 2022, which is phenomenal.



Another significant reason for creating an online course is that it scales really well. For example, if a blogger creates an online course he earns money byteaching. Students get benefits because he learn from an expert who hasacquired that knowledge hard way by their own mistakes and practicalknowledge, and online creators platforms like Teachable Udemy , and Podia benefit because they earn some fees and commissions.So, it's win-win for all three parties - students, course creators, andplatforms which makes it easy to create and sell a course online.The biggest reason many people are creating online courses nowadays isthat the industry is growing very fast. As per an estimate, the onlinelearning industry is about to grow from 170 billion dollars from 2017 to around 350 billion dollars in 2022, which is phenomenal.

You just need to create a course once and then you can sell it multiple times to multiple people without actively working on it. This is a powerful and genuine way to create a passive income stream and that's why I have been asking people to create online courses as side-hustle

Though, if you care for your students and your course, you should spend

some time helping students, and updating your course material to keep it

relevant and up-to-date, but that's a very minimal part of the work,

comparing to blogging, freelancing, writing, or any other online way to

make money.

Now, that we are clear that creating an online course is amazing ideas,

let's focus on the platforms which can help you to build and sell your

online courses.

5 Best Online Teaching Platforms to Sell Courses in 2020

Teachable,



You will also find many detailed reviews of them on internet, but I have

to choose based upon my own assessment, keeping some very important

feature in mind like how easy is to create a course, marketing(sales),

and cost. When it comes to creating and selling courses online, there are many options like Thinkific Udemy , Skillshare, Kajabi, Podia (previously known as Coach), Gumroad, etc.You will also find many detailed reviews of them on internet, but I haveto choose based upon my own assessment, keeping some very importantfeature in mind like how easy is to create a course, marketing(sales),and cost.



leader, with well 32,000 influential bloggers, programmers, marketers

have chosen them to host their courses. That fact itself says a lot

about Thikific becuase that many people cannot be wrong, they are also

not beginners but many of them are experts and influencers. When it comes to creating online courses, Thinkific is the marketleader, with well 32,000 influential bloggers, programmers, marketershave chosen them to host their courses. That fact itself says a lotabout Thikific becuase that many people cannot be wrong, they are alsonot beginners but many of them are experts and influencers.



engagement. It allows you to add multiple content types including

videos, quizzes, text, PDF, surveys, etc. Thinkific is simply amazing when it comes to course delivery and studentengagement. It allows you to add multiple content types includingvideos, quizzes, text, PDF, surveys, etc.





They are also very cost-effective. Their



The only problem with

for yourself, but they have documented their reason here and think that

it's unfair to charge VAT for many courses that otherwise would not have

to pay VAT. You can read their reasons to learn more about it. You can also provide course completion certificates, the biggest selling point for courses nowadays as it allows students to showcase their skills on LinkedIn and their Resume. They also allow you to create learning paths with prerequisites and lesson locking, which is great for skill-based teaching.They are also very cost-effective. Their free plan allows you to create up to 3 online courses with an unlimited number of students. Content hosting is also free, but if you are serious about your online course I suggest you to their Pro Plan ($99/mo) to get features that are needed to take your course to next level. The only problem with Thinkific is that they don't handle VAT (EU tax)for yourself, but they have documented their reason here and think thatit's unfair to charge VAT for many courses that otherwise would not haveto pay VAT. You can read their reasons to learn more about it.





When it comes to course delivery, Teachable also allows you to add

multiple content types including videos and quizzes to your course, drip

your course content, create course completion certification, ensure

course compliance and it also has a very well designed course player

which together result in a great learning experience for the students,

one of the most important factors for choosing



Though Teachable's USP is their powerful sales and marketing features

like coupons, highly optimized 1-step checkout process, 1-click upsells,

EU VAT handling, as well as a suite of services to manage your finances

and paperwork, trust me no online course creator like to manage

accounting and taxes.



They also have a

course but only 10 students and they also charge up to 10% of

transaction fees. This means their free plan is only for trail and not

practical and I don't recommend that to anyone.



What I recommend is to choose their basic plan (39$ per month) or even

better professional plan (99$ per month) when charged annually. To start

with you can choose the basic plan and when you got some success,

switch to their professional plan to make it even bigger.

Teachable is another wonderful platform or website which helps you to create and sell courses online. It's very similar to Thinkific and there are only some subtle differences between them.When it comes to course delivery, Teachable also allows you to addmultiple content types including videos and quizzes to your course, dripyour course content, create course completion certification, ensurecourse compliance and it also has a very well designed course playerwhich together result in a great learning experience for the students,one of the most important factors for choosing Teachable vs Thinkific Though Teachable's USP is their powerful sales and marketing featureslike coupons, highly optimized 1-step checkout process, 1-click upsells,EU VAT handling, as well as a suite of services to manage your financesand paperwork, trust me no online course creator like to manageaccounting and taxes.They also have a free plan which allows you to host unlimitedcourse but only 10 students and they also charge up to 10% oftransaction fees. This means their free plan is only for trail and notpractical and I don't recommend that to anyone.What I recommend is to choose theiror evenbetter professional plan (99$ per month) when charged annually. To startwith you can choose the basic plan and when you got some success,switch to their professional plan to make it even bigger.

They are now also allows you to do online coaching and one-to-one tuition with your students online. This means you can earn money by online coaching even if you don't have time to create a full online course. This is actually great thing to start with and once you gain some experience and confidence you can create your best selling online course.



hosted online course platform market that lets you create and sell

online courses and other digital products like memberships, PDFs,

e-books, and templates. This was the one platform I got my first

exposure with



When it comes to teaching and online learning experience Podia allows

you to create engaging multimedia lectures with videos, audio, text,

PDF, etc. which are then delivered through the beautifully designed

course player and creates amazing learning experience.



Another useful feature that

sites, which is not available on Thinkific and Teachable (at least I am

not aware). So, apart from bundling your courses, you can also create

individual Posts that work great for delivering one-off content on a

regular basis and making some side income. Podia (previously known as Coach) is a relatively late entrant in thehosted online course platform market that lets you create and sellonline courses and other digital products like memberships, PDFs,e-books, and templates. This was the one platform I got my firstexposure with online course creation but unfortunately, I didn't launch the course as I wanted to make it great.When it comes to teaching and online learning experience Podia allowsyou to create engaging multimedia lectures with videos, audio, text,PDF, etc. which are then delivered through the beautifully designedcourse player and creates amazing learning experience.Another useful feature that Podia offers is for building membershipsites, which is not available on Thinkific and Teachable (at least I amnot aware). So, apart from bundling your courses, you can also createindividual Posts that work great for delivering one-off content on aregular basis and making some side income.

4. Kajabi



you to do much more than just hosting and delivering online courses or

memberships. You can not only build a beautiful course website but also

create a blog, build sales funnels, do email marketing, etc.



Apart from all important course creation features which Teachable and

Thinkific offers, it also provides some powerful features like

Community, Assessments (quizzes and assignments), Automations, learning paths, etc. which will help you create a great learning experience for your members.



The only downside of Kajabi is their pricing, which is also fair because

they offer so many features and provide an all-in-one platform for



Unlike Teachable, Kajabi doesn't charge you a single dollar in

transaction fee whether you choose their basic or professional plan. Kajabi is one of the best but an expensive online platform that allowsyou to do much more than just hosting and delivering online courses ormemberships. You can not only build a beautiful course website but alsocreate a blog, build sales funnels, do email marketing, etc.Apart from all important course creation features which Teachable andThinkific offers, it also provides some powerful features likeCommunity, Assessments (quizzes and assignments), Automations, learning paths, etc. which will help you create a great learning experience for your members.The only downside of Kajabi is their pricing, which is also fair becausethey offer so many features and provide an all-in-one platform for creating online courses . Kajabi's pricing starts from $149/mo and their most popular plan costs $199/mo.Unlike Teachable, Kajabi doesn't charge you a single dollar intransaction fee whether you choose their basic or professional plan.

5. Academy of Mine

Academy of Mine is another (not so popular) option for creating,

hosting, and selling online courses. It allows you to build a

fully-fledged website to host your online courses and start selling

them.



One of the best things about the Academy of mine is its powerful LMS

features. It has inbuilt support for Certificates, Gamification,

Discussion Forums, GradeBook, etc. These features can be game-changer

for boosting your student engagement and enhancing their online learning

experience.

Academy of Mine's pricing starts from $199/month and you'll need to

upgrade to their $299/month plan if you want to sell subscriptions or

share revenue with other teachers on your website.

best platforms to create and sell online courses in 2020. You have so many choices available but



In this article, I have purposefully omitted Pluralsight,



No doubt,

are thinking long term, you should choose any of the above platforms to

start with, I personally recommend





Other Tech and Programming Articles you may like That's all about my list of. You have so many choices available but Thinkific and Teachable are market leaders and many programmers, bloggers, and marketers have chosen them. I also recommend starting with the Thinkific platform.In this article, I have purposefully omitted Udemy Educative , and Skillshare because they are just marketplace and don't provide you full control of marketing and sales.No doubt, Udemy is still the best platform to sell your course but if youare thinking long term, you should choose any of the above platforms tostart with, I personally recommend Thinkific to start with.Other Tech and Programming Articles you may like



please share it with your friends and colleagues. If you have any

questions about creating and selling online courses then please drop a

note.



P.S. - If you join Teachable, I suggest you take their

which costs around $79 per month. In this plan, you don't need to pay

the 5% transaction fee you have to pay for selling your courses on the

basic plan, and you also get access to many more useful premium features

like Course Completion Certificates and Support. Thanks for reading this article so far. If you like this article thenplease share it with your friends and colleagues. If you have anyquestions about creating and selling online courses then please drop anote.If you join Teachable, I suggest you take their professional plan which costs around $. In this plan, you don't need to paythe 5% transaction fee you have to pay for selling your courses on thebasic plan, and you also get access to many more useful premium featureslikeand Support.

Tags