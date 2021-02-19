4 AI-Based Personal Trainers That Are Changing The Future of Fitness

When it comes to exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy diet, things are challenging. We often find all kinds of excuses to avoid exercising. People often ask themselves “What if the diet isn’t going to work?”, or “What workout plan to choose?”. All of these questions might seem intimidating and going to the gym is also intimidating to most people. But you shouldn’t worry anymore! We live in a digital era, so Artificial Intelligence is here to help!

AI revolutionized the way people exercise. Now, it is possible to connect to all kinds of innovative fitness apps, which also connect with gadgets like smartwatches, smartphones, and so on. Use this guide to become happier and healthier. We’ll show you four AI-based personal trainers that you can use right now!

1. Vi Trainer

Vi Trainer is a personal virtual fitness app designed to make you run more. This app has a fully-personalized training plan to help you reach your goals. Once you’ll install it on your phone, the Vi app will start to ask many questions about yourself, including age, gender, current fitness level, and personal goals. Based on your routine, Vi will create a fun workout for you that can be done both indoor and outdoor.

2. Fitbod

Fitbod is a fitness app that provides its users unique workout plans based on their goals and progress. It uses machine learning to vary workouts based on past ones, which will maximize your results.

After setting up your fitness goals, body type, experience, and access to equipment, the Fitbod app will create a personalized program for you. It will display a lot of exercises, with reps, sets, and weight to use. It’s like working with your personal trainer in the comfort of your home!

3. Aaptiv Coach

Aaptiv Coach is another popular AI-based personal trainer app, which offers you an audio fitness plan. Aaptiv Coach will create a personalized lifestyle plan suited to each user in agreement with their individual goals, eating habits, current fitness levels.

Based on this information, the Aaptiv Coach app will tell you exactly what you need to do in order to achieve your goals. Fill out a questionnaire, and then you’ll receive a highly personalized plan that will fit perfectly in your routine.

4. Vay Fitness Coach

Vay fitness coach is an exercising app, useful in understanding your movement and tracks, giving you real-time feedback while you work out. This app is similar to the other ones mentioned above – it will guide you through your training sessions and help you achieve your fitness goals. Start by choosing your plan, and you’re ready to go. The app has a personal trainer that will help you through your smartphone’s camera.

Luckily, AI-based fitness apps are here to teach us how to adapt our workout sessions accordingly.

