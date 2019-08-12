What's your growth rate?
Guys! During the YC Startup School I gradually started to implement different ideas to track primary metrics and I have involved my team to set OKR (Objectives and Key Results) and track their important metrics too. Eventually it has been structured on a dashboard using just google spreadsheets and formulas and charts.
Just make a copy of this spreadsheet and you'll be able to edit and play with numbers.
What you can do with this spreadsheet stuffed with automatic formulas:
* Choose your CWGR (Compound Weekly Growth Rate) and get your Point B after 10 weeks.
* Weekly update your primary metric and see your weekly change (with color coding) + CWGR (an answer to investor's favourite question - "What's your growth rate?").
* Track your 10th week prediction given your current CWGR. Track your min, max range of weekly growth fluctuation.
* Track your Point B threshold, ideal growth curve and current progress - all in one chart
Another benefit is as a motivational system. If your employees hit their weekly target growth rate, they earn scores that turn into $$ depending on how many times they hit the target during the 4 week period. You will find details in comments to the specific cells.
Also, I've programmed 2 calculators:
Calculator A: What CWGR do I need to get from A to B for N weeks?
Calculator B: How long will it take to get from A to B given my CWGR?
I would appreciate your thoughts, feedback, critics and comments!
* * *
Telegram: @badgerhoneymoon
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!