What's New in Gaming: June 2021

HackerNoon presents the latest and interesting news, trends, and events emerging in the gaming world. Read the latest gaming industry stories on Hacker Noon, where 12k+ technologists publish stories for millions of monthly readers.

Only a few games have cast a spell on gamers across the world and have had the manic run of the market as Pokémon.

The giant brand worth 92 billion dollars, generates a considerable amount of its wealth via the games and merchandise.

The franchise entails a myriad of games, the main series titles being Pokémon Red and Blue and spin-off games such as Pokémon Mystery Dungeon. Although, these games differ in their reach and sales in total. The article speaks of the ten high-ranking Pokémon games in terms of sales.

The gaming industry is worth billions of dollars with an estimated growth rate of about 9% in the coming five years.

And naturally, the big tech firms have been eyeing this industry for a while now. Over the years, tech giants like Apple and Microsoft have been focussing on gaming subscriptions.

And now Netflix jumps on the bandwagon to expand into the gaming spheres. However, it is not a cakewalk even for a firm as huge as Netflix. With its dwindling market shares - dropping from 29% to only 20%. It is really difficult to predict whether this would be a wise move and Netflix must consider a few essential points before venturing into the gaming zone.

The 1980s were exciting times, with the advent of the Nintendo Entertainment System, action heroes, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War all occurring in the same decade. And it makes a lot more sense for Call of Duty to introduce the 80's action heroes to the Call of Duty: Warzone. The article gives us a peek into the game's latest trends and important dates pertaining to the inclusion of Rambo and McClane.

Square Enix has announced the release of Dragon Quest: The Flame of Fate, the 12th installment to the Dragon Quest series to commemorate the franchise's 35th anniversary. Read the full article to know exciting details and important dates.

SEGA has officially given a statement that there will be an exclusive digital live stream event for the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary celebration this month. The company is expected to divulge a ton of new reveals and sequels during the live stream. Read the article to know more.

One can never go wrong with Batman in video games. With its wide collection ranging from the Lego Batman series to the Batman: Arkham series, the Batman games have been rendering great products. From what we.ve witnessed to date, this next Batman game shall also be an amazing title. Gotham Knights, the upcoming game will put the spotlight on the Bat-family instead of Batman solely being the main protagonist. The game's got an interesting plot as well as some unique details to it. Read on to know more about the game and its release date.

2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses' branching storylines have brought some contrasting opinions and varied experiences.

Read the piece and delve right into some interesting conversations from our favorite students to our preferred strategies, comparing what we saw and did differently.

Daedalic Entertainment has developed Gollum Game from the popular franchise - Lord of the Rings. The game is anticipated to take place between the time Gollum gets the One Ring, but before the movies’ events happen.

The game will mainly focus on being stealthy, and moving in a way that will affect the course of the story. There have been teasers released that have shown glimpses of the gameplay and it looks mesmerizing.

